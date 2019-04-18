INDUSTRY INSIDER

Mountain Bike Access Issues Flaring Up in San Diego County

Apr 18, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Trouble in Paradise

The San Diego Union Tribune posted a story about the State Fish and Wildlife's escalated efforts to keep mountain bike riders out of an ecological reserve in the city of Carlsbad in North San Diego County. Mountain bikers frequented the property, along with hikers and equestrians long before the site was passed into government jurisdiction as a negotiated land swap in exchange for permission to build a large development nearby.

At some point, however, Fish and Wildlife authorities posted signs banning bikes and horses - warnings which were largely ignored after park users realized that, for years, the agency rarely bothered to visit the 473 acre site in the coastal hills. There's a new sheriff in town, apparently, and now the agency is making a show of force with brand new trucks and officers who are issuing both warnings and tickets to mountain bikers who cross the line.
Carlsbad Highlands Ecological Reserve
Areas in yellow mark parkland and reserves controlled by California Fish and Wildlife.

LiteVille
Ted's, a popular gravity zone in North San Diego County, has been halved by two separate conflicts

Land swaps such as the one that became the Carlsbad Ecological Reserve, have created most of the open space and wildland parks in Southern California. The puzzle-piece acquisitions have created problems, though, especially in San Diego County, where adjoining public lands are policed by a number of different state, federal, city, county, and private non-profit management authorities who are often at odds with each other. Trail access decisions, area closures, and environmental restrictions are subject to the whims of whichever land managers are flexing their muscles that month, which often negates lengthily negotiations between stakeholders. Fish and Wildlife's decision to target mountain bikers exclusively is one reason why mountain bike groups like the San Diego Mountain Biking Association have contested the posted rules. There is little scientific ground to support banning cyclists in the name of habitat and wildlife preservation from trails open to other public user groups.

Not an Isolated Incident

A number of similar conflicts have gone poorly for mountain bike riders here. Anderson trails in East County were slashed from one of the area's best technical riding zones to a single loop, Tunnel trails near the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve were restricted to a single mountain bike route after a lengthily battle, and a few miles away, the popular Ted Williams gravity zone was recently halved by California Fish and Wildlife, one of three authorities who manage the land there. Those losses have been offset somewhat by the construction of new trails nearby, some of which are gravity trails currently under construction.

The mountain bike community has not been entirely helpful. A longer rainy season has softened the hard clay soil and unauthorized building has escalated to a new level. Unlike heavily forested areas which mask the visual impact of most trails, diggers and subsequent trail erosion typically leave permanent visible scars on Southern California's low scrub and rocky landscape.

It is doubtful that bird watchers appreciate the subtle contours of a pro-sized jump line, or that land managers look fondly on a new trail that meanders down a hillside only ten meters to the left of the one that popped up last year. Close proximity of large suburban developments to parklands is the ultimate digger bait, and so far efforts by both land managers and mountain bike stakeholder groups to control the quality and number of trails popping up have not been very fruitful.
Shoot for the Cannondale Jekyll review
Most open space parks in the county have found a way to integrate some quality mountain bike trails into their overarching purpose, which is to conserve habitat and to protect native species.

The Domino Effect

Why should anyone else worry about Southern California's mountain bike woes? It should be no secret that mountain bike compatibility and unauthorized trail building issues are contentious in many parts of the United States and elsewhere. Government and social agencies, however, are reluctant to act alone, especially when faced with a polarized constituency. When an agency finally musters the seeds to take action, like closing down a popular gravity zone, all eyes will be quietly watching to see how it goes down.

Whyte T-130C Works
Tunnel Trails are a network of foothpaths, hidden from view in a deep oak thicket - remnants of a tent city immigrant workers built during San Diego's construction boom.

If California Fish and Wildlife prevails and the mountain bike community quietly accepts their fate at the Carlsbad Ecological Reserve, agencies who are facing similar conflicts will most likely cite the success and follow suit. Conspicuous conflict resolutions thus create a domino effect. Sometimes the ramifications are positive, but in this case, a decisive loss would most likely empower further closures across California and beyond.




44 Comments

  • + 24
 Man, California loves to tout its open spaces and outdoor recreation, but behind the scenes loves taking it away. Where i live in cali all the mountain side areas are being sold to development of houses and we are constantly losing long standing trail systems due to over-development.
  • + 12
 california sucks
  • + 4
 California isn't the only state with this issue. I used to live in Washington and rode Beacon Hill all the time and now it's in the midst of being purchased and developed for housing...it really is all about the money and it sucks.
  • + 7
 I live in CA where a timber company granted mountain bikers access to a chunk of hill where we can race and build anything we want as long as we stay out of the creek buffers. 5000 feet of descending and still building. CA isn't all bad
  • + 3
 In SO CA, 'open space' should be called 'closed space'. Closed to development which is nice but also closed to user access. It will all be built on or closed eventually.
  • + 2
 @Jimmy0: Does this timber company have any desire to purchase land in San Diego?
  • + 3
 @gmcgurk: idk y'all got trees?
  • + 2
 @gmcgurk: no trees in SD, man..
  • + 12
 This is the very reason many people in Colorado disapprove of e-bikes. Access here in Colorado is a very touchy subject especially with equestrians and hikers. They look for any and every excuse to take mountain bikers off the trail. Do ebikes cause any more damage than regular mountain bikes? Probably not. However, as more and more "motors" appear on mountain bikes, and that is exactly what they are, the greater risk of getting MTB's banned. Equestrian riders specifically are very suspicious of any and all bikes. ebikes only raise that threat even higher in their eyes
  • + 18
 ...and yet it's the equestrians that leave giant piles of shit behind on the trails for everyone else to deal with. In the Denver area we need more trails to disperse the crowds from the population explosion over the past few years, would be great for more bike only and unidirectional trails too.
  • + 5
 @chacou: not to mention the damage the horse hooves do to the trail.

My local lakes have mtb and equestrian trails all you have to do is go down a horse trail and you will see the damage they do.
  • + 2
 @reverend27: I've seen local equestrians here in socal go straight up the mountain side skipping across the trail everyone else uses to get up to the peak, damaging the vegetation in the process yet 'us mtbers' who ride AND dig are the ones responsible for habitat destruction lol -_-
  • + 1
 Whats funny is compared to Europe, California literally has shit tons upon shit tons of open space and nothingness yet we have more trails and more access.
  • + 10
 Land of the free!
  • + 2
 Oookay Canada! "Feelings"..be nice to your brother or you can go to room
  • + 4
 It's Cali. Straws gone and next the little shampoo bottles in hotels. Meanwhile China, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand dump more plastic in the ocean than all the other countries combined. They don't want you riding trails here. They want you carbing up on the sofa watching Netflix.
  • + 4
 Having lived in San Diego my whole life, I can personally attest to the constant issues between authorities and mountain bikers and the increasing tension over the past decade. The rangers have no problem spending all their time handing out tickets and issuing warnings but put in little to no effort to maintain the existing trail systems (some of which have massive ruts and holes). In addition, Tunnels is a great trail with low impact on the surrounding area and yet they recently put up five new fences blocking off all entrances. Almost all of the good trails in San Diego are unsanctioned and that needs to change!
  • + 4
 Scary times for the mountain bike community in San Diego. Nothing against SDMBA, but I haven't caught wind of any truly unified group that represents the riding community for all of these semi-legal riding spots. There have been small groups of riders talking to CFW to understand what's going on with our local spots, but it sounds like it's time for San Diego riders to come together on a larger scale.

I'd also really like CFW to do their own study or hire a consulting firm to do an impact analysis for some of these "illegal" trails that quantifies the amount of impact caused by different trail user groups. I get that the "rundundant" trails as they call them likely have a significant impact on the land, but most mountain bike trails around here probably don't have as large of an impact as some of the 10-foot wide hiking trails with gullies running down them.
  • + 2
 I completely agree. Take Los Penasquitos for instance. All of the major trails are essentially utility roads that have substantial impact on the surroundings, yet the few single track trails that are most enjoyable are either not maintained or "illegal".
  • + 3
 I lived in San Diego for close to 10 years. I didn't used to go mountain biking then. I was in to spearfishing. Fish and Game shrunk the legal fishing areas so badly that beach access to the now legal areas is a shadow of a shadow of what it was before. Non-MTBers assume that San Diego has great MTB trails and often ask me if I ever intend to move back. I tell them no because of shit like this. Sorry San Diegans, love the city and locale, but it's one of the worst MTB destinations, that random people who don't ride, assume to be great.
  • + 3
 "public lands are policed by a number of different state, federal, city, county, and private non-profit management authorities who are often at odds with each other" - Thats the problem, so much freedom you need 6 different kinds of police including private police. "Rent-a-cops, I hate Rent-a-cops"
  • + 3
 Someone mentioned to me that the Department of Fish and Game and other authorities have hired a PR Agency to help escalate bad press against mountain bikers in the Carlsbad area. Not a good way to resolve the issue imo #feedthefire
  • + 1
 At least their logic is somewhat sound. Banning all trail users, or just cyclists AND equestrians makes sense if you're legitimately trying to prevent trail degradation/ erosion in sensitive areas. Here in NorCal, we have to put up with LEOs allowing access to hikers and equestrians, but discriminating against cyclists on just about everything due to "environmental concerns"-- While they patrol on quad bikes.
  • + 1
 Just this morning I encountered a guy sessioning my local trail in Carlsbad on his e bike. He was wearing a full face helmet, downhill pants and shirt and full pads. Assuming he is taking the kinds of risks that full protective gear enables, there is no way his ride will end without him alienating at least one hiker or cyclist.
  • + 5
 The best trails in California are all called "Trail Closed".
  • + 1
 Riders need to advocate for themselves in the public space. There is rarely a need to do it before something is taken away, and that is on us to solve by listening to & working with the local govt & authorities.
  • + 4
 Do local agencies/enforcement really have nothing better to do?
  • + 3
 How does the ticketing work exactly? You guys run number/reg plates on your bikes over there?
  • + 2
 well if you bother to stop and talk to the authority, they'll ask for your ID and issue it using that information. I've only gotten warnings but a buddy of mine received an almost $300 ticket riding "Tunnels" (shown above).
  • + 6
 They usually issue a trespass or illegal use of an off highway vehicle ticket. You are getting the ticket not your bike. If you refuse to identify yourself you probably get arrested.
  • - 1
 @fpsberg: Carry no ID.
  • + 2
 @endlessblockades: Then they will just take your name, birthday, SSN, or whatever else they need to identify you. If you don't give it, you could be arrested.
  • + 0
 @goldencycle: race them then, they wont keepup running after you on a dh trail lol
  • + 1
 Soon enough they will just scan your RFID chip via drones.
  • + 1
 @noahr2011: Lol sounds like a flawless plan. Nothing could go wrong there.
  • + 2
 It's mainly another revenue source. California hasn't been the home of the free in a long time.
  • + 1
 Yea California. You gorgeous. But only to visit. Thanks.
  • + 1
 Govern = to control, ment = mind
  • + 4
 Tinfoil = thin flexible aluminum, hat = goes on your head.
  • + 1
 @islandforlife: Never heard of MKultra have you?
  • + 1
 California has bigger problems than this
Below threshold threads are hidden

