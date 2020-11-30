Mountain Bike Content Nominated for Vimeo's Best of the Year Awards

Vimeo celebrates the best videos shared on their platform each year with the Vimeo Festival and Awards. This year, mountain bike content was nominated in three of the 19 categories. Specialized's The Perfect Lap
was nominated in the Product Launch category alongside videos by Volvo and Apple. You can read our massive interview with the team behind the scenes on that video here
.
Meanwhile, Scott Secco's Madman Trails Of Bhutan
with Wyn Masters and Cody Kelly was nominated in the Action Spots category alongside Ryan Gibb's From The Ash
with Nico Vink. Shimano was nominated in Brand Story: Large Business, while Dakine and Freehub were recognized in Brand Story: Small Business.
The winners will be announced in a virtual award show on January 14th. More information on that can be found here
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment