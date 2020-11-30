Mountain Bike Content Nominated for Vimeo's Best of the Year Awards

Nov 30, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Vimeo celebrates the best videos shared on their platform each year with the Vimeo Festival and Awards. This year, mountain bike content was nominated in three of the 19 categories. Specialized's The Perfect Lap was nominated in the Product Launch category alongside videos by Volvo and Apple. You can read our massive interview with the team behind the scenes on that video here.

Meanwhile, Scott Secco's Madman Trails Of Bhutan with Wyn Masters and Cody Kelly was nominated in the Action Spots category alongside Ryan Gibb's From The Ash with Nico Vink. Shimano was nominated in Brand Story: Large Business, while Dakine and Freehub were recognized in Brand Story: Small Business.

The winners will be announced in a virtual award show on January 14th. More information on that can be found here.






Posted In:
Industry News Videos Specialized Dakine Shimano Cody Kelley Nico Vink Wyn Masters


