Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees

The Mountain Bike Hall of Fame, at the Marin Museum of Bicycling, has given the mountain bike community one month to vote four out of ten nominees into their history book. I admit that this is a shameless palm press for Josh Bender, but that's how I roll when such a worthy candidate is on the ballot. Other PB favorites on the list are DH legends, Steve Peat and Giovanna Bonazzi, and pioneer bike and suspension designer Brent Foes. Stan "Notubes" Koziatek is nominated as well, in addition to innovative component maker Mark Norstad, Stumpjumper designer Tim Neenan, MBUK magazine founders Tym Manley and Steve Behr, and pioneer mountain bike ultra-marathon promoter Ken Chlouber. – RC

