Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees

Jun 19, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
The Mountain Bike Hall of Fame, at the Marin Museum of Bicycling, has given the mountain bike community one month to vote four out of ten nominees into their history book. I admit that this is a shameless palm press for Josh Bender, but that's how I roll when such a worthy candidate is on the ballot. Other PB favorites on the list are DH legends, Steve Peat and Giovanna Bonazzi, and pioneer bike and suspension designer Brent Foes. Stan "Notubes" Koziatek is nominated as well, in addition to innovative component maker Mark Norstad, Stumpjumper designer Tim Neenan, MBUK magazine founders Tym Manley and Steve Behr, and pioneer mountain bike ultra-marathon promoter Ken Chlouber. – RC
Josh Bender
Josh Bender

Check out the official ballot and voting information from the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame below:


Nominees have been chosen for the 2017 election ballot!

The nominating committee has made their selections for the 2017 Mountain Bike Hall of Fame ballot. We are pleased to announce this year's nominees in alphabetical order. Drum roll, please…


Brent Foes
Giovanna Bonazzi
Josh Bender*
Ken Chlouber*
Mark Norstad
Stan Koziatek
Steve Peat
Tim Neenan
Tym Manley and Steve Behr (MBUK Magazine)
Wolfgang Renner*
2017 HOF
* Roll-Forwards from previous year's ballots


2017 HOF


Their ballot statements are now up on our website, be sure to check them out before voting. Even if you think you know them, you may be surprised to learn about all they have done for our sport!

The voting ballot will be open until… you guessed it—midnight July 15th.
You must be a member to vote so join or renew today!


Click to join or renew your membership
(It's cheap and you need to be a member to vote)

Read about the nominees here.
(Don't miss Josh Bender's bio.)

Click here to VOTE
(For Josh and three others)

Be sure to get your votes in on time!
Sincerely,
The Mountain Bike Hall of Fame



17 Comments

  • + 10
 Pay to vote. Lol. How about you grease my wheels for that vote. Thats how the real world works.
  • + 3
 agree... they should have a specialized (no pun intended) jury to analyze and vote for the best next entry and also they should consider people's vote in an open global voting survey. Maybe 70% for the jury's vote and 30% of the people's choice. I mean, it is still a small sport compared to others (soccer, football, BASEBALL, etc.) and we, the fans and followers, are still a tight community. We deserve to express our preferences.

My two cents right there. Cheers.
Beer
  • + 1
 Tony Ellsworth would get my vote.
  • + 1
 cue Bender hate....
As much as I am a Bender fan for his habit of pushing the limits to the extreme, not to mention creating lines no one else thought of (more than 1 Rampage was won by a competitor using a Bender built/idea line). I think Peaty should take it for pure longevity and inspiration of bikers.
  • + 4
 "I'm going big, what are you doing?"
  • + 1
 Going faster an bigger
  • + 1
 exactly the quote I was going to post Smile
  • + 3
 Peaty, Bender, Stan, and Foes.
  • + 1
 Nailed it.
  • + 3
 Peaty.
  • + 1
 Anyone want to buy my vote?
  • + 0
 Josh Bender blahahaha.
Peaty is in 100%
  • - 3
 i nominate gwin
  • - 2
 Doesn't embody the MTB spirit. Hard pass.
  • + 1
 While I agree that his nomination would be a bit premature. Please explain how he, "doesn't embody the MTB spirit." Or whatever the hell that even means.
  • + 0
 @Session603: He's a corporate whore. Even Specialized couldn't afford him.
  • + 1
 @jonnycanfield: How so? Likes riding bikes? If yes, then he embodies the spirit. I'm no gwin fanboy, but he sure as hell seems to have a lot of fun on his bike - moreso than most!

