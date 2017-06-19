Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees

Their ballot statements are now up on our website
, be sure to check them out before voting. Even if you think you know them, you may be surprised to learn about all they have done for our sport!
The voting ballot will be open until… you guessed it—midnight July 15th.
You must be a member to vote so join or renew today!
17 Comments
My two cents right there. Cheers.
As much as I am a Bender fan for his habit of pushing the limits to the extreme, not to mention creating lines no one else thought of (more than 1 Rampage was won by a competitor using a Bender built/idea line). I think Peaty should take it for pure longevity and inspiration of bikers.
Peaty is in 100%
