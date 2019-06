Mountain Bike Hall of Fame Voting Begins

Jason's story of overcoming adversity and indomitable spirit inspired – and continues to inspire – people worldwide to chase their dreams in cycling and life. Jason McRoy is universally regarded as the first true Superstar of British Mountain Biking, paving the way for his peers and those that would follow him. Jason was one of the first Brits to take the risk, financially and competitively, to race abroad. At the Eliminator at Mammoth Mountain, he came second against some of the best names in the world. While they were backed by well-financed professional teams, he was a privateer who just about raised enough money from his winnings to go to the next race.He also had that rare ability to ride any bike well and not only that, his total determination to win is the stuff of legend. For example: at the World Championships in Bromont, Canada, his front tyre flatted, stopping him in his tracks. Rather than give up, he ripped the tyre off and finished the race on the rim... Read more.