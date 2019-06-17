Mountain Bike Hall of Fame Voting Begins

Nominees for this year's Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inductions include four new candidates, as well as five worthy nominees who carry forward for consideration. Anyone can vote, click here
for the details. The HOF is located at the Marin Museum of Bicycling, north of San Francisco, California, where the gala induction ceremony will be held later this year. Your votes are important. PB is an international organization, which helps to ensure that nominees held in high regard from nations who may have been under-represented in previous years will have a chance to be honored for their outstanding contributions to our sport.
Meet the Nominees
Rebecca Rusch, recognized by Outside Magazine among the Top 40 Women Who’ve Made the Biggest Impact, and by Men’s Journal with the 25 Most Adventurous Women in the Past 25 Years, is one of the boldest, kindest, most determined champions you’ll ever encounter, a maverick whose influence as MTB royalty has ignited loyalty for the sport among legions. Her grit, determination, and perseverance earned her the “Queen of Pain” handle, known for crushing monster endurance events and mountain bike races like the iconic Leadville 100 (not just once–legit for anyone, male or female–but four years running, an achievement of legendary status).
Perhaps one of the most remarkable things about her mountain biking métier is that she debuted at age 38, transitioning out of a successful career in multi-sport adventure racing, and in short order racked up multiple championships, breaking course records and setting PRs with almost every outing...
One of mountain bike racing’s superstars, Myles Rockwell’s speed, personality and iconic riding style made him a fan favorite around the world. His results and “gentle giant” image made him the perfect package for sponsorships and TV appearances. Myles mind was also naturally inclined to understand cycling technology and equipment, and he made many unique contributions to research and development during his downhill racing career.
The "God of Gravity" became the World Champion in 2000. Myles continues to give back to the sport by mentoring young riders through his nonprofit, Rockwell Ridewell...
Jason McRoy R.I.P.
|Do not follow where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail—Jason McRoy
Jason's story of overcoming adversity and indomitable spirit inspired – and continues to inspire – people worldwide to chase their dreams in cycling and life. Jason McRoy is universally regarded as the first true Superstar of British Mountain Biking, paving the way for his peers and those that would follow him. Jason was one of the first Brits to take the risk, financially and competitively, to race abroad. At the Eliminator at Mammoth Mountain, he came second against some of the best names in the world. While they were backed by well-financed professional teams, he was a privateer who just about raised enough money from his winnings to go to the next race.
He also had that rare ability to ride any bike well and not only that, his total determination to win is the stuff of legend. For example: at the World Championships in Bromont, Canada, his front tyre flatted, stopping him in his tracks. Rather than give up, he ripped the tyre off and finished the race on the rim...
Dafydd (dah-fvid) Davis is a Welsh climber, fell runner and avid mountain biker whose impact in the design and creation of UK mountain bike trail systems cannot be overstated. Over the last twenty years, he has utilized his well-rounded background as an outdoorsman to not just establish trails, but to create the worlds first national development strategy for mountain bike trails and tourism.
Davis’ uniquely holistic approach in developing strategies for sustainable planning and construction methods has been so successful that it has set standards that are now in use worldwide. Rather than simply building trails, he has put an emphasis on reducing environmental and visual impacts, while minimizing maintenance and management needs and reducing on-trail conflict by considering the needs of all stakeholders.
His first trail at Coed-y-Brenin saw visits rise from just over 10,000 to more than 150,000 a year and became a model for the strategy that saw Wales establish itself as a mountain biking destination. The trail at Coed-y-Brenin also became the basis of the 'Trail Centre' model which is now widely established throughout the UK...
Previously Nominated & on this Year's Ballot
If there were one single person tied to every monumental moment in the sport of freeride mountain biking it would be Derek Westerlund. Part unsung hero, part mastermind and visionary, Westerlund has spent 25 years of years of his life pioneering the entertainment space in mountain biking and action sports.
Sometimes in the shadows but always in the credits, Westerlund's original British Columbia crew were carving a path for freeriding before it was even a word. His name is synonymous with the moment freeriding began, the moment the mountain bike film craze began and the first time the bike industry coined an event a "Freeride Contest". His early efforts in the industry started in mid 90's as a trail guide and British Columbia magazine publisher and then over a few short years he morphed into a pro rider, adventure writer and film producer...
The creative partnership at the core of Mountain Biking UK magazine, launched in 1987, which established and maintained the MTB lifestyle in Great Britain and beyond and which was key to the UK’s unique and continuing success in Downhill Racing and Freeride. Tym Manley was the first Editor in Chief and part owner of Britain’s first mountain bike magazine, Mountain Biking UK, which has been central, for thirty years and counting, to the development of a British mountain bike scene - focused on freeride and downhill, and majoring in anarchic humor and fun.
In the 80s, Steve Behr became obsessed by mountain bikes and applied his talent for
photography to the early races and then to feature work. His career as a City lawyer had already begun to pall and as MBUK grew Steve was able quit his job and become chief editorial photographer...
By now, we all know that Specialized founder Mike Sinyard introduced the first widely accepted mass-produced mountain bike, the ‘Stumpjumper’. But the man who actually conceived the bike, built the first prototype and convinced Sinyard to put it into production, was someone else entirely, a nearby framebuilder from Santa Cruz.
Tim Neenan's Lighthouse frames were well known on the central coast of California when Mike Sinyard approached Tim in 1980 about the possibility of designing a small line of road bikes for Specialized, frames that would offer the quality, details and range of sizes then offered only by small builders. This conversation gave birth to the Allez, Sequoia and Expedition, the foundation of Specialized's bicycle line. Prior to coming to Specialized Tim had been experimenting with the European approach to riding in the dirt, building 700c British style 'Rough Stuff' bikes...
In the year 2000, a rumor began circulating around bike shops and mountain bike races. A guy in New York had figured out a way to replace traditional inner tubes with a liquid that could seal punctures almost instantly, improve traction and control, and even make tires roll faster. On top of all that, the converted tires and wheels were lighter. It sounded too good to be true.
Racers began to ask questions about the process. There was tape to seal the spoke holes, and a special strip that changed the interior shape of the rim. The inventor was developing a complete tubeless system...
