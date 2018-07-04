Mountain Bike Hall of Fame Voting Begins

Each year the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inducts up to four new members who have left a positive legacy upon the sport. Nominees who have not been voted in are carried forward for three years, so no worthy candidate is passed over. The nominating committee is made up of industry, media and athletes, most of whom have been inducted, and this year they have made a concerted effort to streamline the voting process and reach out to ensure that the MBHOF continues to be an international forum of excellence.



Also good news is that voting membership is now only seven bucks US. The funds are spent on keeping the lights on, and the small fee also helps to keep the voting honest. Our sport is still relatively small, and most mountain bikers would be surprised by how influential your votes are. Check out the Mountain bike Hall of Fame's announcement below and honor your favorite nominees with your vote. - RC

Did you vote yet?



The Mountain Bike Hall of Fame is happy to announce that Inductee elections are now underway! Voting runs through midnight July 15, 2018

Hall of Fame Guiding Principles for Inductees



An individual (or specific individuals within a group) whose activities in mountain biking have made a significant contribution to the sport, having lasting influence on a national and/or international level. The MBHOF strives to ensure that inductees reflect the diversity of regions and activities in our global and constantly evolving sport.



The Hall of Fame Inductee elections are an annual tradition that dates back to the very beginning of the Hall, starting in 1988. Each year, members and inductees of the Hall of Fame choose their favorites from a ballot of select nominees submitted by people from all corners of the globe.

MEET THE 2018 NOMINEES



Josh Bender



Josh Bender, aka Bender, quickly made himself a name in the emerging Freeride scene in the late 1990’s. His name became synonymous for going big on a mountain bike, hucking off cliffs very few dared, at heights the sport hadn’t seen. With very futuristic bike designs, spectacular stunts and crashes, Bender became a household name in mountain biking.

Ken Chlouber



On August 13, 1994, with the deafening blast of the old double barrel shotgun echoing off the surrounding 14,000 ft. mountains, Ken Chlouber changed the face of mountain bike racing forever. Ken is the founder of the iconic Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike Race. He is a true pioneer in the sport of ultra-endurance mountain bike racing.

Stan Koziatek



In the year 2000, a rumor began circulating around bike shops and mountain bike races. A guy in New York had figured out a way to replace traditional inner tubes with a liquid that could seal punctures almost instantly, improve traction and control, and even make tires roll faster. On top of all that, the converted tires and wheels were lighter. It sounded too good…

Steve Peat



Steve Peat has had an illustrious career racing downhill mountain bikes that has spanned nearly 25 years starting in the early 1990’s. He had early success in the sport and has been a favorite with fans around the world. Hailing from Sheffield, England, “Sheffield Steel”, or “Peaty”, has always contributed and given back to the sport…

Tim Neenan



By now we all that know Mike Sinyard introduced the first widely accepted mass produced mountain bike, the ‘Stumpjumper’. But the man who actually conceived the bike, built the first prototype and convinced Sinyard to put it into production, was someone else entirely, a nearby framebuilder from Santa Cruz.



Tim Neenan’s Lighthouse frames were well known on the central coast of California when Mike Sinyard approached Tim in 1980 about the possibility…

Tym Manley & Steve Behr



Tym Manley was the first Editor in Chief and part owner of Britain’s first mountain bike magazine, Mountain Biking UK (MBUK), which has been central, for thirty years and counting, to the development of a British mountain bike scene focused on freeride and downhill and majoring in anarchic humour and fun. In the 80s, Steve Behr became obsessed by mountain bikes and applied his talent for photography to the early races and then to feature work.

The Kennett Brothers



Over the last 30 years the Kennett Brothers have completely transformed off-road riding in New Zealand by organising world-class events, promoting rides through their national guidebooks, building sustainable trails coupled with mass tree planting, and winning widespread support for mountain bike access. Their latest accomplishment is the organisation of one of the world’s biggest bike-packing events – the 500-rider, 3000 km-long, Tour Aotearoa.

