Mountain Bike in Soria is Out of this World - Video

Nov 27, 2017
by David Cachon  

Our trip to Soria has turned out to be one of the great surprises of this year. It is a region with wonderful qualities for the practice of mountain biking.

Ca on del Rio Lobos

An unparalleled beauty with great landscape contrasts that make it even more attractive if possible. Its historical legacy is present in all its corners: hermitages, churches and castles appear on all routes.

Some trails near to Rio Lobos

The province has a very irregular geography that translates into a heterogeneous landscape that includes from the high mountain to the deepest valleys, passing through the characteristic summer pastures.

Different landscapes and terrains
Forests, streams, solitary places and natural spaces where you can find the most varied plant and animal species.

Pico de Urbi n from its summit are unbeatable views of the mountains of La Demanda Cebollera Cameros Moncayo Cabrejas ...
Rio Lobos Canyon Natural Park is an important reserve of griffon vultures.

The from from the Laguna Negra to the Urbion peak is hard but it s worth it

The Laguna Negra dark fascinating and enigmatic.

Its historical legacy is present in all its corners.

Photography and Film: Fernando Marmolejo
www.sorianitelaimaginas.com

MENTIONS: @MakeYourOwnShortcut


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Hard for me to tell which bike or am I missing something...great video though!
  • + 2
 Wow, what incredidable pictures!

