Mountain Bike in Soria is Out of this World - Video



Our trip to Soria has turned out to be one of the great surprises of this year. It is a region with wonderful qualities for the practice of mountain biking.







An unparalleled beauty with great landscape contrasts that make it even more attractive if possible. Its historical legacy is present in all its corners: hermitages, churches and castles appear on all routes.







The province has a very irregular geography that translates into a heterogeneous landscape that includes from the high mountain to the deepest valleys, passing through the characteristic summer pastures.





Forests, streams, solitary places and natural spaces where you can find the most varied plant and animal species.





Rio Lobos Canyon Natural Park is an important reserve of griffon vultures.











