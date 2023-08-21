Welcome to Shock Week 2023 - Mountain Bike Suspension Terminology Explained

Also known as "tokens", these can be used to reduce the volume of the positive air chamber of most modern shocks, thereby increasing the compression ratio and so the force required to reach full travel. Adding spacers can be handy if you want to make it harder to bottom out without having to run more air pressure and less sag. Conversely, removing them can allow access to more travel and help the bike soak up impacts without having to increase sag. It should be noted that adding volume spacers isn't usually a good solution for increasing mid-travel or cornering support, as their effect is most pronounced towards the very end of the travel.



RockShox Monarch spring curve with different numbers of volume spacers. Note the spacers only have a large effect on the last 20% of the travel.