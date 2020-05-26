Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear near Big Sky, Montana

May 26, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Big Sky, MT (Jason O'Neil Photo)

As first reported by the Billings Gazette, a grizzly bear attacked and critically injured a man mountain biking near Big Sky on Monday afternoon.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Park's spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen, a man in his 60s was riding alone on a trail on private property in the Spanish Peaks Community just above the Ousel Falls Park Trail near Big Sky when the attack happened. Initial investigations from the FWP show that it's likely that the rider surprised the bear after rounding a sharp corner on the trail and it does not look like a predatory attack.

The rider was able to escape the bear and walked to the South Fork Road where he was aided by a passing motorist. The man was then airlifted to a Billings, Montana hospital and is in critical but stable condition, sustaining injuries to his face and back according to Jacobsen.

The trail has been closed while the investigation continues and game wardens are not actively searching for the bear.

Jacobsen encourages people recreating in bear territory to carry bear spray, recreate in groups, avoid areas with animal carcasses, and look for signs of bear activity.

We have reached out for more information and will update this story as it comes available.

54 Comments

  • 42 2
 bearly escaped
  • 17 1
 I felt bad laughing at your comment....we are going to hell.
  • 6 1
 surprised... usually private communities have a clawse about off road trails
  • 6 1
 What a grizzly comment. Try to keep your comments a little more pawsitive in the furture.
  • 5 0
 Oso serious.
  • 1 0
 @jeremiahwas: appawling.
  • 22 0
 Don't recreate in groups! Recreate in groups!
  • 14 0
 damn it steve
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: f@rk!ng steve!
  • 10 0
 Discussion of how best to carry a large firearm on your bike starting in 3...2....1....
  • 20 0
 This is PB, those discussions only take place in the below threshold comments.
  • 16 0
 I thought that is what SWAT boxes were for
  • 6 0
 Gives SWAT box a whole new meaning
  • 7 4
 Chest holster is best IMO; gunfightersinc.com/kenai-chest-holster
  • 1 0
 Claymore strapped to the chest 'otta do it.
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: Looks like Gwinners mechanic Juan Hall.
  • 1 0
 Homie was in the military I believe. Studies show spray is more effective than a firearm anyway. In this case not sure there would of been time for either. Guy is lucky to be alive.
  • 10 0
 60 year-old dude *walked out*. That's a genuine MT Hard Guy, right there.
  • 8 0
 The animals are taking over again. It has begun.
  • 1 0
 Planet is healing...
  • 8 0
 Always bear in mind
  • 2 0
 Yeah. Stay safe out there. We never know when we might
Come up on wildlife (bobcats, bear, snakes,etc).
Curious, What are you riders taking with you just in case you run into wildlife on the trail?
Hope all is well with him
  • 1 0
 A Timber Bell in hopes it prevents the surprise part.
  • 1 0
 Nothing in NC, but I carried bear spray hiking, biking, and fishing around Yellowstone.
  • 2 0
 Last fall I was night riding solo and without my dog and kept imagining a cougar attacking me, however a few corners later a skunk sprayed me and then a pack of coyotes followed me back to civilization. My imagination was probably the biggest threat but this poor fella ...sheeesh - heal up!
  • 3 0
 Thankfully the scariest thing we have to deal with here in the UK are squirrels and the odd Deer if you are lucky. I don't think I would ride in woods if there were bears around, not a chance!
  • 1 0
 We have to deal with Doggers,Old Dears,Ramblers and most dangerous of all Strava Bores.
  • 5 0
 He obviously wasn't on an e-bike
  • 2 0
 e-bikes should come standard w/ a stun gun mounted to the bar.
  • 2 0
 @WasatchEnduro: Feck that, I want lazer beams!
  • 3 0
 Stay safe out there guys. In the era of not wearing backpacks I fear most dont carry bear spray...lots of encounters up here as of late - be safe
  • 4 0
 Watch the movie 'Backcountry' and then come back here to comment. Bears scare the shit out of me after that flick.
  • 5 0
 'Its just a flesh wound!'
  • 5 0
 MAKE NOISE Bear bells fit perfectly on your bars
  • 3 0
 Or just get a loud-ass hub
  • 3 0
 studies have shown that bear bells do nothing to alert or deter bears. They just make you the most annoying person on the trail.
  • 1 0
 @whitebirdfeathers: big difference between "studies have provided inconclusive results towards the efficacy of bear bells" and "studies show it doesn't do shit".
  • 5 0
 Does anyone know if his bike’s okay?
  • 4 0
 I heared some big ass grizzly bear was spotted riding on it.
  • 4 0
 "Grin and bear it" said the man, following the attack
  • 4 0
 hope you get well soon!!! c'mon guys!!!
  • 1 0
 We all do of course my man we're all mountain bikers, pinkbike is just wordplay dude
  • 1 1
 ‘Recreate’??! Wtf. That’s not a verb... well, not as used here anyway (people should “recreate in groups”). The only correct use of the verb recreate is in this example: stupid people should recreate their work, in order to edit out made-up words. I mean there’s enough illiteracy in PinkBike posts as it is...
  • 5 1
 Unbearable
  • 5 2
 Should have offered him a cold bear
  • 2 0
 If I rode frequently in Idaho/Wyoming/Montana, I'd get a bell along with that bear spray.
  • 2 0
 We have 4 cans of bear spray at our back door, one custom fit into a water bottle to fit on the bike. Never leave home without it.
  • 4 0
 How can you identify black bear shit? Berries.
How can you identify grizzly shit? Full of bear bells and smells spicy.
  • 2 0
 Goes to the hospital for a Grizzly attack, dies of Covid. Hospital gets paid, family loses Grandpa.
  • 2 0
 2020:
Bears 1
Humans 0
  • 1 0
 Stay strapped or get clapped.
  • 1 0
 Bear Valley, my first Marin mountain bike.
  • 1 0
 Big Sky is quite a place. Congrats on your survival bro

