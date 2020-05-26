Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear near Big Sky, Montana

As first reported by the Billings Gazette
, a grizzly bear attacked and critically injured a man mountain biking near Big Sky on Monday afternoon.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Park's spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen, a man in his 60s was riding alone on a trail on private property in the Spanish Peaks Community just above the Ousel Falls Park Trail near Big Sky when the attack happened. Initial investigations from the FWP show that it's likely that the rider surprised the bear after rounding a sharp corner on the trail and it does not look like a predatory attack.
The rider was able to escape the bear and walked to the South Fork Road where he was aided by a passing motorist. The man was then airlifted to a Billings, Montana hospital and is in critical but stable condition, sustaining injuries to his face and back according to Jacobsen.
The trail has been closed while the investigation continues and game wardens are not actively searching for the bear.
Jacobsen encourages people recreating in bear territory to carry bear spray, recreate in groups, avoid areas with animal carcasses, and look for signs of bear activity.
We have reached out for more information and will update this story as it comes available.
