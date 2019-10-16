Mountain Biker Dies Following A-Line Crash

A mountain biker has died in Whistler following a crash on A-Line on October 9. The man is thought to be 35 years old and is from Burnaby, BC however he has not been formally identified at this time.
A statement released by Whistler said the man was "transported to the Whistler Medical Clinic, after Whistler Mountain Bike Park Patrol responded to the accident on A-Line in the Bike Park. After further emergency care and evaluation, the guest was transported to Vancouver General Hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.”piquenewsmagazine.com
were the first publication to report the news yesterday after they learned about it from a public tip-off, nearly a week after the incident. Whistler Blackcomb’s policy is to only notify media of on-mountain deaths upon request.
Geoff Buchheister, Whistler Blackcomb's chief operating officer, said: "Whistler Blackcomb and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy to the guests’ family and friends."
We have reached out to Whistler and Vail Resorts for further details and will update this story when we get them. Our thoughts go out to the rider and his family and friends in this difficult time.
I guess I either should have died or been at a more prestine riding destination, cuz Crested Butte doesn't cut the cake I guess. I do feel horrible for the rider and family involved but moral of the story is f*ck VAIL!!!
You should always ride as though you expect something to be amiss and you assume the risk of a misplaced tree, etc being down, but I've reported things like this to park management (at different parks, not the one he mentioned) on high speed trails, only to have it remain there for several hours and no notification goes up for other riders after it was reported. The trail remains open despite numerous people coming in and saying they were almost hurt. IMO, in these cases, the trail should be closed until it's cleared.
I think riding at bike parks, there is a certain expectation that the trails will remain free/clear of debris or that they'll be blocked off. Unlike trail riding, the parks typically have staff to remove features or close trails if they are a hazard and riders tend to ride with that expectation.
As for being litigious, I don't blame him, I'd do the same thing. The mountain has insurance to cover these types of things and our system in the United States doesn't exactly do much to help people with medical bills and being disabled, so their only option is to sue and hope they can cover their expenses and maintain a livelihood.
