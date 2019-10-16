Mountain Biker Dies Following A-Line Crash

Oct 16, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
A bike park staple known across the world

A mountain biker has died in Whistler following a crash on A-Line on October 9. The man is thought to be 35 years old and is from Burnaby, BC however he has not been formally identified at this time.

A statement released by Whistler said the man was "transported to the Whistler Medical Clinic, after Whistler Mountain Bike Park Patrol responded to the accident on A-Line in the Bike Park. After further emergency care and evaluation, the guest was transported to Vancouver General Hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.”

piquenewsmagazine.com were the first publication to report the news yesterday after they learned about it from a public tip-off, nearly a week after the incident. Whistler Blackcomb’s policy is to only notify media of on-mountain deaths upon request.

Geoff Buchheister, Whistler Blackcomb's chief operating officer, said: "Whistler Blackcomb and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy to the guests’ family and friends."

We have reached out to Whistler and Vail Resorts for further details and will update this story when we get them. Our thoughts go out to the rider and his family and friends in this difficult time.

Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Industry News


30 Comments

  • 40 0
 Spotted the chopper overhead that day and knew someone's life was changed. I didn't realize that it was over. RIP fellow rider.
  • 9 0
 I know it doesn't 100% protect me from death or serious injury but I am heavily protected in the park. Full upper body suit, hard shell padded shorts, knee/shin pads. Walked away from some serious crashes this summer inlcuding flying off a berm when my brake lever broke and going over the bars on the A line rock drop. my front tire washed out right before the drop (it was raining heavy that day). Ya people poke fun at how much gear I'm wearing but zero injury or even pain from my crashes. Have to take safety seriously in this sport. It blows my mind when people are blasting down pro lines and double black tech with just a helmet, no gear and no gloves. I hope everyone is safe out there so this doesn't happen again.
  • 2 0
 Yea its a little bizarre. I've been wearing less and less but these stories make you think twice
  • 1 0
 Still be careful and aware anytime you're on 2 wheels! My last 3 injury inducing crashes over the last 5 years were nothing armor could have helped with and on 2 of the rides I was wearing quite a bit of gear. Shoulders just don't seem to care about your armor, and I'm convinced in one crash it made things worse.
  • 8 0
 So sad. In many respects it’s crazy it doesn’t happen more often and a testament to how safe they’ve been able to make the park. My condolences to the family. RIP
  • 6 1
 Latest news show us how important is to take MTB seriously, although responsability doesn´t free us from accidents. Anyway, this is not a game, we can´t go short on helmets or chest protectors.
  • 1 0
 I agree. Seems people are wearing smaller helmets and less armor these days...
  • 4 0
 It’s a high risk sport that we are involved in. The trails have gotten gnarlier and the bikes have become so capable of smashing so fast through everything that there will be accidents. I recently took a pretty heavy spill and luckily didn’t do any permanent damage, but it’s an eye opener to the speeds that these bikes can take us and the potential for serious consequences. I feel extremely sad right now. My condolences to the family and friends. Shred In Peace.
  • 5 0
 Okay. Had enough of this now. October 9th was NOT a good day in mtb.
  • 3 0
 Prayers for his family, can’t imagine what getting that phone call must’ve been like.
  • 3 0
 A other sh*ty news this week. My sympathy to the family.
  • 2 0
 Just shows how dangerous our beloved sport can be sometimes, condolences to his family. Stay safe people!
  • 1 0
 Rest brother the universe has you in her warm embrace. You feel no pain. May your family grieve with no burden. Deus benedicat.
  • 3 0
 RIP fellow shredder.
  • 4 2
 Too many riders die. WTF is going on. I'm feeling sick to my stomach.
  • 1 0
 RIP
  • 3 6
 RIP, rider. More details please PB.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



