Mountain Biker Passes Away on Vancouver Island Trails

The BC Coroner's Service is investigating the death of a mountain biker who crashed on the Cumberland Trails on Vancouver Island on Tuesday.
Authorities were alerted at 6:45pm after he was found on the Blockhead trail. The rider, who has not yet been identified, is aged between 55-60 and was riding by himself. He was an experienced, local mountain biker and was wearing protective gear. When the authorities arrived they found three fellow mountain bikers had been performing CPR on the fallen man for 40 minutes, they had apparently spoken to him at the trailhead just five minutes before his crash.
Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson told the Comox Valley Record
, "We found out the (rider) was non-responsive. There was a couple of bikers who came across him and began performing CPR. I know the trails quite well and it’s about 12 km up in the bush by the Cumberland watershed. It’s a long way in there so we sent guys in the bottom and up to the top.”
The Comox Valley RCMP, BC Ambulance along with the BC Coroner’s Service attended the scene. The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene and the incident is not being considered suspicious.
From all of us at Pinkbike, our thoughts are with his family, friends, and community.
Gutted. Absolutely GUTTED.
Dude sure could rip on his hardtail. I couldn't keep him within view of my GoPro on my full suspension. Crazy basturd.
He loved beer at the Cumberland Brewing Company and was an avid trail builder/maintainer, and an incredible advocate of Cumberland.
He was living large and loving life. His strava feed indicated he had 105 rides for 2019, and 2001 kms of hard earned dirt.
Jerry, aka Travis Bickle, aka Legbacon, was a one of a kind guy. I feel blessed to have met him, and to have ridden with him and his crew.
He is a legend. And as with others who have passed way before their time, legends NEVER die.
Cheers Jerry. My God, we will all miss you dearly.
GUTTED.
RIP (Ride In Peace) fellow shredder.
Hey god, sign me up. McGazza had it right, just clocked out too early.
Way better than a car wreck. Or cancer.
Thoughts of love to his family and community
