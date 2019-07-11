Mountain Biker Passes Away on Vancouver Island Trails

Jul 11, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

The BC Coroner's Service is investigating the death of a mountain biker who crashed on the Cumberland Trails on Vancouver Island on Tuesday.

Authorities were alerted at 6:45pm after he was found on the Blockhead trail. The rider, who has not yet been identified, is aged between 55-60 and was riding by himself. He was an experienced, local mountain biker and was wearing protective gear. When the authorities arrived they found three fellow mountain bikers had been performing CPR on the fallen man for 40 minutes, they had apparently spoken to him at the trailhead just five minutes before his crash.

Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson told the Comox Valley Record, "We found out the (rider) was non-responsive. There was a couple of bikers who came across him and began performing CPR. I know the trails quite well and it’s about 12 km up in the bush by the Cumberland watershed. It’s a long way in there so we sent guys in the bottom and up to the top.”

The Comox Valley RCMP, BC Ambulance along with the BC Coroner’s Service attended the scene. The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene and the incident is not being considered suspicious.

From all of us at Pinkbike, our thoughts are with his family, friends, and community.

Regions in Article
Vancouver Island

Posted In:
Stories


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
99306 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
81913 views
Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
64353 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
59037 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
46766 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
46150 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
43952 views
Giant's Prototype 29er Downhill Bike - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
36144 views

21 Comments

  • + 31
 I rode with him and his posse last summer. I had a trip planned to Cumby next month.

Gutted. Absolutely GUTTED.

Dude sure could rip on his hardtail. I couldn't keep him within view of my GoPro on my full suspension. Crazy basturd.

He loved beer at the Cumberland Brewing Company and was an avid trail builder/maintainer, and an incredible advocate of Cumberland.

He was living large and loving life. His strava feed indicated he had 105 rides for 2019, and 2001 kms of hard earned dirt.

Jerry, aka Travis Bickle, aka Legbacon, was a one of a kind guy. I feel blessed to have met him, and to have ridden with him and his crew.

He is a legend. And as with others who have passed way before their time, legends NEVER die.

Cheers Jerry. My God, we will all miss you dearly.

GUTTED.
  • + 15
 Very sad. Props to the other riders who stopped to try to save him before it became too late.
RIP (Ride In Peace) fellow shredder.
  • + 13
 As terrible is this is, its kinda how I want to die. Cardiac arrest riding bikes in the pnw?
Hey god, sign me up. McGazza had it right, just clocked out too early.
Way better than a car wreck. Or cancer.
Thoughts of love to his family and community
  • + 9
 RIP Jerry, aka Travis Bickle on mtbr.com Good dude and an avid rider. Appears to be cardiac arrest.
  • + 5
 Yeah this guy was super active on mtbr and whether you agreed with him or not was a bit part of the remaining dynamic over there. RIP.
  • + 2
 *big part, not bit part. No disrespect intended.
  • + 2
 Wow. A much-beloved co-worker of mine took a weekend off to ride a gran fondo, and just like that...while he was out riding the morning before, his heart just stopped. If my heart's gonna do the same one day, I want it to be while I'm on the bike. RIP Jerry.
  • + 3
 forums.mtbr.com/general-discussion/rip-legbacon-formerly-travis-bickle-1108095.html#post14190191
  • + 2
 No way... damn that is sad. Not a big poster on MTBR but enjoyed reading his stuff and he posted some good helpful tips for people riding on the island. RIP, thoughts to family and friends.
  • + 7
 Horrible news for an area that is so tight nit, positive and supportive. Thoughts to the family, that's a heartbreaking blow.
  • + 4
 Ugh, very sad. I'm closing in on that age group myself and nearly always ride alone. RIP, brother, and heart-healing thoughts for those that knew and loved him.
  • + 1
 Me too. 52 and usually alone in the Santa Cruz Mtns.
  • + 1
 Perhaps he crashed but sounds like a cardiac event. Assumption is he was fit and in shape, no guarantees in life. Sad to hear this and in our modern age much to young, many years of family and life ahead of him, but as said above, there are worse ways to go than doing what you love and being in the outdoors. Could have been a sterile hospital bed, lingering pain, and surrounded by IV tubes and beeping machines.
  • + 1
 He was doing what he loved in an area as close to heaven there is. I'm a bit older and would prefer to go this way. In my opinion this is better then then having a heart attack while asleep. Condolences to the family and friends.
  • + 1
 Was just on this trail the night before this happened. For what it's worth, trail was running excellent and I would like to think this last man's moments were filled with the same excitement I experienced. RIP
  • + 1
 There is absolutely no doubt he was all grins immediately before this tragic event.
  • + 1
 OT: Seemingly a lot of fit people die of cardiac events. Family friend died recently from the same, the day after running a marathon for instance. Why is that?
  • + 1
 God damn. That's tough to hear, none of us ever head out for a ride with the idea that it might be our last in time, despite the all-too real dangers. Shred in peace, rider.
  • + 3
 Ride in Peace.
  • + 1
 Thoughts go out to his family and friends ????
  • + 1
 always sucks to hear this, rip fellow rider. condolences to his family.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042805
Mobile Version of Website