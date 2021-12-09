close
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit

Dec 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Photo: Ernest Damian Diez, Facebook

A mountain biker was shot with dozens of pellets after being mistaken for a rabbit by a hunter in Alicante, Spain, theolivepress reports

Miguel Toran had just passed a pair of hunters on his ride but was then mistakenly shot by a third a few metres later. Torna was in colourful kit and wearing a helmet while riding on the Monte Orgergia forest trail, which is popular with riders and walkers. The hunter discharged a cartridge that contained hundreds of pellets and left Toran with impacts on his buttocks, lower back and legs. Fortunately, no major organs were hit but paramedics later removed 20 pellets that had become embedded in Toran's skin.

Local emergency services were called and although the cyclist was not taken to hospital, his wounds are being monitored by doctors to see if further treatment is necessary. The hunter told the police that he had confused the movement of the cyclist with that of a rabbit and admitted that he shot him with a cartridge, which contains a high number of pellets, which corroborates with the victim's testimony.

Toran believes that the incident was a genuine accident but he is still considering a complaint against the hunter. The hunter had a shooting license but could still be charged with recklessness.

As hunters and mountain bikers share the same environment, unfortunately incidents between the two groups have happened before, often with the mountain bikers ending up worse off. In 2018, a British rider was killed in Morzine by a hunter's stray bullet and a similar tragic incident happened in Lapland last year.

Industry News


92 Comments

  • 79 0
 He must have been doing a lot of bunny hops.
  • 5 1
 to the top with you!
  • 1 0
 fkn lols!

also what the actual fk?! is the spray pellet shot thing so you barely have to aim at the poor widdle bunny wabbit?!

fkn lazy ass hunters.
  • 77 4
 Rules for life:

1. don't eat gas station sushi
2. don't get a hooker in Thailand
3. don't let a 3 year old play games on your phone
4. don't go mountain biking with Dick Cheney.

Did I miss any?
  • 27 0
 don't pee into the wind.
  • 7 0
 @danielfloyd: or up a rope, or on an electric fence
  • 28 0
 5. don't go mountain biking in Spain during XXXX-large rabbit hunting season
  • 6 0
 Wait Dick Cheney is still alive?




Ah, right, he pulls energy from the Dark Dimension. Never mind, carry on.
  • 7 0
 Never drink in a pub that has a flat roof
  • 4 9
flag Bangbrosbike (30 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @scott-townes: republicans don’t die, they just move their souls into orphan baby’s.
  • 2 0
 @miketizzle: plz let me understand this one!?
  • 6 1
 5. NEVER use your personal web browser while giving a professional presentation
  • 2 0
 @LDG: it's a UK thing mate, flat roof pubs were built at the same time as rough housing estates in the 60s and the ones that are still standing tend to be a little sketchy. Think big England flags on the walls, white Vivaros parked in the car park and blokes smoking outside who look like extras from Rise of the Footsoldier.
  • 1 3
 @Bangbrosbike: And all the better an orphan baby because then they can pull that baby up by its bootstraps (since those are thing) just like they did all by themselves with the "hard work" of reduced tax brackets, no bid contracts, offshore accounts, golden parachutes, reduced capital gains taxes and 187 other benefits engineered by & for themselves... true American patriots
  • 2 0
 5. Be sure of your target before you pull the trigger...
  • 1 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13 @scott-townes

-100 schrute bucks (thats -67.5 stanley nickels) for injecting politics into a joke and ruining it
  • 2 0
 As a 16 year old engineering apprentice my first lesson was "never put your fingers where you wouldn't put your c@#k".
  • 1 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13: Yeaahhh...let's not turn Pinkbike into Twitter. Go vent your political angst somewhere else. Thanks.
  • 35 0
 Are they for real?

You take the time to confirm what is in your line of fire before discharging your weapon- no rabbit is worth this kind of reckless behaviour. Hopefully the hunter no longer has a license after this move.
  • 8 0
 Hard to behave calm when you are wasted
  • 14 20
flag tigerfish50 (36 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 In the US the bike rider would be charged under the "Stand Your Ground" laws - even though he was shot in the back - and subject to civil lawsuits for causing the hunter PTSD.
Needless to say, his bike would be confiscated
  • 1 0
 Plot twist Toran is a rabbit.
  • 37 1
 Seems like a hare-y situation
  • 12 0
 Let's not hop to any conclusions too quickly.
  • 7 0
 @dan23dan23: The details do seem a bit fuzzy.
  • 6 1
 Will the puns go down the rabbit hole?
  • 6 0
 @dan23dan23: conclusions are multiplying exponentially!
  • 8 0
 @twozerosix: the hunter didn't seem to carrot-all.
  • 31 0
 Jesus how big is a Spanish Rabbit ?
  • 26 0
 Hey Siri how big is a spanish rabbit?
  • 1 1
 Best comment @vonb:
  • 10 0
 Did Jesus ever get back to you with an answer?
  • 3 0
 @wpplayer18: he’s currently too busy taking the wheel for 1/2 the planet.
  • 1 0
 About 5,11!
  • 3 0
 Laden or unladen
  • 2 0
 @silaswp: That calculation only works with Swallows.

Good thing the hunter wasn't using a Holy Hand Grenade and counting to 3...no more no less
  • 30 0
 They have really big rabbits in Spain... (and they kno how to ride bikes!!)
  • 27 0
 First thing they teach you in Hunter safety education - is you DO NOT take the shot if you can not absolutely identify your target. He was either pissed the biker spooked his defenseless prey or was drunk. Maybe both.
  • 8 3
 Somehow hunting seems very attractive to the dumbest and disrespectful individuals, sad to say but I’m not really surprised when I read story like this. Not saying that hunter=dumb, I do hunt a bit myself. But man some people I’ve seen in these woods… I just can’t figure out how you end up a dummy like that. I also noticed the dummier they are, the weirder their gun fetish
  • 13 0
 How
  • 8 0
 I know this sounds crazy , but i try to avoid riding thursdays and sundays(days allowed for hunters) on places i know there is hunters.
Better safe than sorry.
hopefully this fella is alright!
  • 2 0
 100% the right decision.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, 'got you! Better safe than sorry too but here in my place Friday is the only day hunting is not allowed... Better left my bunny's ears at home !
  • 9 0
 Damn, the hunter had to be drunk as f..k
  • 4 0
 as a country side spaniard who's seen the local hunters having cognac and a cigars for breakfast at 7am, I will believe WHATEVER you tell me.
F'tards,... we used to share the same bar in the weekends; us having the last one before going home, them having the first one before heading out to shoot riffles.
Incidents with their own dogs, horses, other hunters, you name it.
  • 1 0
 We have these accidents over here, too. Seems like there's lots of smartass bores that try to disguise as hunters with warning vests and red hats. Maybe these are on the booze, too?
  • 7 1
 I bet he doesn't carrot all but lettuce pray he makes a full recovery...
  • 7 1
 "What's up Doc?"
  • 4 0
 We had a kid get shot and killed by hunters at a local trail system north of Philly. Stuff of nightmares.
  • 7 1
 Cheney's hunting again?
  • 6 5
 Someone please dig up that hilarious video of Biden promoting shotguns several years ago. Perfectly fitting here.
  • 6 1
 @HurricaneCycles: This what you're after?

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kj1GaX_-E-E
  • 1 0
 Having spent a lot time hunting and shooting I’ve never shot a rabbit that wasn’t running on the ground so strange this guy shows he was shot at least 3 foot up from the ground. Either Spain has very tall rabbits or the hunter has spent too much time watching Donny Darko
  • 1 0
 Gotta say: I love my local trails but when hunting season rolls around, I defer to the boys, let 'em do their thing and steer waaaaaaaaaaaay clear of all that until its over. Just a few weeks for most part and we're all the happier for it. I dont' worry about getting shot and they don't have to worry about some jackoff (me) spooking their deer, turkey, grouse or rabbit. Win-win situation.

Still: ya gotta prosecute the Rabbit Shot Caballero... if you cannot take a few seconds to make sure the life you are about to take is actually the one you think it is, you don't deserve a gun and you do deserve to pay for that mistake. That is, unless you live in the US where guns and the idea of guns is sacred and everything else is second class. Ronald McDonald is alive & well, armed to the teeth and he's got a trigger finger.
  • 4 0
 What’s this rabbit cartridge device? Sounds like 12ga birdshot.
  • 3 1
 If it really had hundreds of pellets it was definitely birdshot, unknown gauge. Cheney's friend must have been reasonably close to the shooter too, that spread looks pretty tight
  • 2 0
 @sjma: #6
  • 4 0
 Thats a big bunny they have in Spain.
  • 2 0
 It's coming right for us!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaazFYTrQ_A

idiot...
  • 3 0
 How big are the fucking rabbits in Spain.
  • 3 0
 Was the hunter Elmer Fudd?
  • 2 0
 How in the heck do you mistake a person riding a bike as a rabbit? There's only a "small" size difference.
  • 1 0
 "As hunters and mountain bikers share the same environment, unfortunately incidents between the two groups have happened before"
Well, one has a weapon to kill.
  • 1 0
 Elma Fudd sees his firearms certificate removed ..... Hollywood to recast him in an Alex........................................ I will leave it there
  • 1 0
 "Well Miguel, it would've been more helpful if you didn't wear a rabbit costume while on your bike."
  • 2 0
 (insert recycled Dick Cheney reference here)
  • 3 0
 Bunny hop to the extreme
  • 2 0
 That Hunter really hates 29ers
  • 1 0
 There’s always that one hunter that shoots at anything that moves. Seriously make sure you know what your shooting at.
  • 1 0
 You’re night.
  • 1 0
 One of my worst fear riding in hunting season
  • 1 0
 Victim needed to make a testimony?!
  • 1 1
 I am really surprised this does not happen more often here in Idaho. It is a concern in many of our riding areas.
  • 1 0
 no beer on a hunting trip, please.
  • 1 0
 hmm.... no, that hunter knew exactly what they were shooting at
  • 1 0
 The hunter was probably chasing the white rabbit
  • 1 0
 Does this mean bright orange helmets are required during hunting season?
  • 2 0
 Bright orange hats don't help hunters themselves, they occasionally get shot by their peers. Sorry not sorry.
  • 1 0
 @Muckal: And curiously its only men that are color blind so a significant # of hunters CAN'T EVEN SEE THE ''BLAZE'' that's supposed to be such an excellent warning. Go figure...
  • 1 0
 It’s called a shotgun. This idiot had a shotgun.
  • 1 0
 The lucky rabbit's foot that the biker carried did not work as intended.
  • 4 7
 Sounds to me like yet another irresponsible gun owner. Or, as per society norm atm; Just another entitled persons overreaction to someone having a better time than them, and having the audacity to disturb their hunt
  • 1 0
 A RABIT?
  • 1 0
 Bugs got away that time
  • 1 0
 but is the bike ok?
  • 1 1
 If this happened in the US, they'd ban ... rabbits. And mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 No we would just ban an idiot like this from ever owning a gun again. So he just blindly shoots because he thinks he sees a rabbit? Please.
  • 2 3
 What-a-mistaka-ta-maka
  • 2 2
 (Not racist,, honest)
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



