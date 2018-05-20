INDUSTRY INSIDER

Rider Killed by Cougar in Washington State

May 20, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
The Seattle Times reported that two mountain bike riders were stalked by a cougar while they were cycling on a dirt road in the forest near Snoqualmie, a popular riding destination East of Seattle, Washington. After facing off the cat, the two continued on their way, after which the Cougar returned and attacked 31 year old Seattle resident Isaac Sederbaum of Seattle. According to Sederbaum, his friend, identified as S.J. Brooks, tried to flee into the woods, which captured the attention of the cat and precipitated a fatal attack on Brooks. Reportedly Sederbaum then hopped on his bike an rode two miles in search of cell phone reception to call for emergency assistance. Brook was found dead and was apparently being dragged off the trail by the cat when authorities using tracking dogs located and killed the animal.

Fish and Wildlife officials said attacks are rare and that this was only the second fatality by a Cougar in Washington State in nearly 100 years. The Cougar was in "emaciated" condition and is being examined by veterinarians to assess why the attack may have occurred. Rich Beausoleil, the state’s bear and cougar specialist said that the state's cougar population has been stable at 2100 adults. "Emotions can run high after a report such as today’s" he said. “Hopefully, nobody will break the law.”

How much should mountain bikers worry about cougar attacks? Chances of an attack are minimal. In the past century, 18 non-fatal attacks were recorded in Washington, with seven requiring minor hospitalization. Top predators are always a risk, so riders should be prepared. The two mountain bikers initially responded correctly, reportedly, by facing it off, making lots of noise and waving their bikes, which successfully drove the cat off. Be aware of potential wildlife risks, and it's a good idea to check with local authorities for a specific danger in unfamiliar riding areas.

Our condolences go out to the friends and family of S.J. Brooks.

See the Seattle Times follow-up story.

45 Comments

  • + 36
 Perspective.

Extremely rare, tragic incident.
The forest IS Cougar habitat.
Cougars are facing habitat loss in many areas.
Hunters have shot and killed (recorded) over 600 cougars in the US alone since 96.
  • + 6
 The last fatal attack was in the 1920's. This is the second second one recorded.
  • + 1
 Very rare. This was the second time in something like 100 years. Nothing you should be scared of, but Scarry none the less. Especially being in the same area on the same day...
  • + 1
 Where's the link for the 600+ kills in the US? I'd like to learn more.
  • + 1
 @makripper: To clarify - The last fatal attack "in Washington State" was in the 1920's. There have been almost 100 attacks in the US to date, with 25 of them being fatal.
  • + 7
 Very sad for the victims and their families. My sincere condolences to the Brooks family. Hate to hear of this kind of event, and certainly wishing the Isaac Sederbaum a speedy recovery, as well.

To your point, however, @jclnv: a very rare occurrence. A sad situation all the way around. Pedal safely, folks, and respect what we're doing and where we're doing it...
  • + 6
 Most likely an old and starving cougar unable to hunt and in a desperate situation. We love mountain biking because it takes us a bit closer to the beauty of nature even just for a weekend. But sometimes, nature can be brutal and harsh. This is a very sad event but I hope there won't be a vengeful backlash to the area's cougar population. I'm pretty sure even the victims would feel the same way.
  • + 1
 He was a young male I hear.
  • + 1
 Three years old.
  • + 3
 Cougars (the feline type) are an eerie presence in the forests. From everything I've heard, they may quietly stalk you for miles and if you're attacked, you'll probably not even see it coming. That makes it hard to draw bear spray, a knife, or even a gun in time to defend yourself. Think of how stealthy a pet cat is with catching birds. Now picture the cat 100+ pounds and on steroids.

But if you ever do see a cougar, it's probably best to put your bike between the cougar and you while you stand your ground. At least provide some sort of barrier between you and the animal that will also make you look larger and more threatening. Try not to run, as that will make you look like prey for them to chase.
  • + 1
 Sounds like pretty good advice for the homosapian kind of cougar as well.
  • + 3
 Damn. Rough. Condolences to all the friends and family. I had a run in with a Cougar on a night ride outside Boulder in 1997. Relaxing in the back of my truck after the ride.. no one else in the parking lot. I had to beat the damn cat back by tossing water bottles at it. When I told the rangers, they said that the cat was shaking down cyclists a few times in the last week. Eventually I think the relocated it. Nuts though. My Spidey sense told me something was up and thankfully I sat up from my chillaxed state in the bed of my truck just in time before the Cougar got on me. Took about a week for the hair on my neck to chill out. Wild. I bet we're all watched by curious cats more than we'd like to know. Makes us ride faster I guess.
  • + 3
 I probably climb a lot faster than normal when I'm on a remote forest road by myself.
  • + 1
 Had a run in with a cougar out at Walker Ranch back in ‘97. Scariest trail incident of my life
  • + 1
 @MuskratMatt: Damn dude - I was at Walker too. Was probably the same cat. Were you the other guy the Rangers were telling me about? They said you had to walk backward with your bike between you and the cat and that at one point you had to hit the cat with your front wheel?
  • + 3
 The raging river opening ceremony was about 4 miles away during this incident. Hundreds of bikers in the area and on each ride I see some sort of evidence of cats. Top of Olallie, Hansen Ridge, anywhere in the state really there are big cats. Brings it home that I and all my friends were out there Saturday and could have easily been one of us. The area it happened is a big draw for gravel bikes with hundreds of miles of interchanged access roads. The fact that the cat took the victim to its den made it that much impactful, apparently it nestled down just off the road so who knows how many bikers have been in it’s crosshairs recently ...
  • + 2
 Uggh, terrible to hear this. Do folks riding in this area carry pepper or "bear spray" type of products often? I'd have to assume they would work on a cougar also. Makes me re-think if I should just assume I'll never have an issue with a bear here in the northeast. We have domestic dog issues often, but those are never "life or death" so most people don't carry anything.
  • + 1
 I'd be more worried about running into a fat deer on the trail here in the NE. Give us some cougars to kill these motherfuckin deer that don't give a shit.
  • + 1
 I live just a few miles away and I've never heard of anyone caring anything other than a small pocket knife. Extremely rare scenario.
  • + 1
 It is rare even seeing a cougar. I've worked for parks in Alberta and BC for about 9 yrs and have only ever seen two and those were split second encounters. This encounter is extremely rare but does show that when you see a cat to turn and face it as they originally did. Biking can be tough cause we're so focused on going forward at speed. My advice I guess would be that if you know a cougar is in the area to finish your ride and notify a CO/ Park Ranger about its location. Condolences to the Brooks families, I can't imagine what it's like losing someone.
  • + 1
 This is so tragic. Thoughts with the family of the deceased fellow shredder. Seems like these guys were just very unlucky given that the gravel roads and mtb trails in the area are heavily trodden by cyclists. The nature is wild and scary. Reminds me of the time we got chased by a giant moose out riding in Monarch Crest.
  • + 3
 Tragic for all involved, sure. What this reminds me a lot of the whole surfer VS shark debate... Who's habitat are we playing in?
  • + 1
 That sucks! You never know until you're in the moment, but if it was my riding partner I would like to think I'd be fighting that thing off of my buddy! When me and my brother ride remote/backcountry stuff, one of us is carry an ultralight .357...you never know when you'll see a bear, a cougar, or someone who wants to kill you.
  • - 1
 This. If one of my riding buddies is attacked by anything I sure as he'll am not retreating into the woods - I be using my bike as a weapon to defend as much as possible. Such a terrible tragedy. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
  • + 10
 @onemind123: easy to say when youre not in the situation :/
  • + 1
 @ybsurf: truth. Wish people could realize situations like this are not some bear grylls fantasy camp. Or however you spell that jackasses name.
  • + 3
 I could say alot but Id probably come across as an asshole so I'll just say this is tragic all the way around. Stay safe and aware fellow mtb'ers
  • + 1
 I'm sorry to hear about this fatality. Anyone who rides the PNW regularly thinks about how many times a cougar has sat there looking down at us biking by figuring "I'm doing this one...ah f*ck it - I'll just pop into town for some dog or kitten instead". I've only seen two of these majestic creatures eye to eye in the wild, but I know they are everywhere.
  • + 1
 Two? I have seen evidence of them, but fortunately never actually seen one in the wild.
  • + 1
 Crazy story when i was in California i saw multiple mountain lion warning signs they had me wondering what i would do. The answer of course is nothing the big cat would brutalize me. I still rode but damn
  • + 1
 Cougars are always a potential threat on the trails. Always a concern on solo rides.
Very tragic. Thoughts go out to SJ Brooks’s loved ones.
  • + 2
 As an avid night rider I am always worried about this. Especially in the fall.
  • + 1
 I'm confused, they say mountain biker but the video shows the cop putting an old school 10 speed road bike into back of his truck?
  • + 1
 News report probably says mountain bike. Can’t expect a reporter to know the difference between a mountain biker and a biker in the mountains. Also, hardly the important part of the story I would imagine.
  • - 2
 Likely a hiker or bear disguised as cougar. Mountain lions attacking Mountain Biker alternative fact.

There is likely Russian intervention in this account/media spin. Leave North American Mountain Lion out of it - focus instead on Russian bear.
  • + 1
 Very unfortunate. Thoughts going out to the Brooks family. Stay safe everyone.
  • + 1
 vary sad glad we only got snakes over here
  • + 1
 This is very sad.
  • + 1
 The herd must be thinned
  • + 1
 Very sad
  • - 2
 The really sad part is that since that event people already gunned down 8 other cougars Frown
  • + 5
 @themountain: Really? I hope not. That would just compound the tragedy...
  • + 3
 @PIND-IT: unfortunately it happens aswell when shark attack on surfer people go out to kill sharks which doesn't make sense.
  • + 1
 Perhaps. A friend here in WA was attacked by one while deer hunting. Fortunately that activity requires firearms so he was ready to protect himself. It really was scary for him even after shooting the cougar that was tracking him. It jumped off a cliff and disappeared. He eventually found it. Mountain biking, the most we usually have is some tire levers and a pump!
  • + 0
 Very sad.

Post a Comment



