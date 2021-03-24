Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute in Bellingham

Mar 24, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Bellingham stabbing car park
The parking lot on Y Road where the hikers were interviewed. Photo: Google Maps.

A mountain biker in Bellingham was stabbed after a right of way dispute on the Stewart Mountain Trail in Bellingham.

A post on the Whatcom County Sheriff Office Facebook Page reports that deputies were called to a trailhead car park in the 3500 block of Y Road on the afternoon of March 6 after a report of a stabbing with several parties involved.

A group of hikers had been hiking down the multi-use, bi-directional trail when they encountered a mountain biker going up the trail. It appears that neither party was willing to yield and an argument broke out over who had right of way. The Sheriff's report contains two separate versions of what happened next, one from the 69-year-old hiker named Dake Traphagen and the other from the unnamed 66-year-old mountain biker.

Traphagen was interviewed at the trailhead and claims that the mountain biker attacked him with his bike after the disagreement and they fell to the ground. Traphagen then claims that during the altercation he had pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the mountain biker in self-defense to get him off.

The mountain biker was interviewed a few days later however and he stated that he had been riding uphill when he encountered the group of hikers and requested that they move aside. He indicated that he was trying to negotiate a technical section that had exposed tree roots and was clipped into his bike. A male in the group grabbed his handlebars, causing him to lose balance. He and the bike tumbled onto the hiker and became tangled up as the victim was still clipped into the bike. The hiker began hitting him and everyone was yelling for him to get off of the man. He then noticed that it wasn’t hitting, but that the hiker had a knife and was stabbing him in the arm and the leg.

The mountain biker left the scene after the altercation and 911 was called by the hikers. The mountain biker called an ambulance later that day with stab wounds and loss of blood. He was first transported to the local hospital then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle due to the severity of his injuries. The final extent of his injuries are not currently known.

After two weeks of investigation by the local Police, Mr Traphagen turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office yesterday and was booked in the Whatcom County Jail for first-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon (the knife he used in the incident was a spring blade knife which is not legal to possess in this state).

We wish a quick recovery to the mountain biker involved in this horrific incident. We will update this story as more news comes in.

Posted In:
Stories


34 Comments

  • 26 0
 If someone is lying on you entangled in his mountainbike, stabbing them is always the correct way of making sure they get out. Also works when someone is in a car wreck after the crash. Stab them out.
  • 21 2
 Ok boomers...seriously, chill out guys
  • 18 1
 All of this could have been avoided if he only used flat pedals!
  • 6 0
 If he used chromags he would've been booked for stabbing the hiker though.
  • 9 0
 Everybody on this planet needs to CHILL THE F**K OUT

Just try and be nice to each other. Please. It's not hard. And if you can't do that, just take a deep breath and walk away.
  • 1 0
 Humans think they're so much smarter than animals yet they still kill each other over basically nothing. I have little hope.
  • 7 0
 Jesus Christ. Way to spend your retirement in jail. Dude needs the book thrown at him for being such a jackass. Who the f*ck stabs someone for something like that. Hope that guy doesn’t have any long term injuries as a result.
  • 6 0
 I for one won't be buying one of Dake's classical guitars!
www.traphagenguitars.com
  • 1 0
 He's also on Instagram if you want to leave a comment.
  • 5 2
 "Don't be a dick" should be the rule for all parties interacting. I feel for the biker, but be nice to people. You never know who is willing to escalate an encounter unnecessarily!
  • 2 0
 That would fit in so well on a sign post at the trail head! 1. Respect the local fauna 2. Don't leave trash behind 3. Tell an emergency contact where you are heading 4. Don't be a dick 5. Something important 6. Something else important
  • 2 0
 Physics says two objects cannot occupy the same space at the same time but science forgot to tell you that the object with the knife usually wins. We should be embarrassed that our society is producing violent, confrontational, pathological liars that still have not grown up late into their sixities. The west coast used to be where the peace loving hippies littered trails with kindness and burrito wrappers not blood. Fucking ridiculous.
  • 1 0
 West coast hippies (sometimes called "baby boomers") are usually known for their well behaviour and friendliness towards others
  • 4 0
 So much aggression from the 66-69 year old male category. Jeezzes guys, grow up...
  • 2 0
 the problem is they have. now they're just angry
  • 4 0
 What was your biggest mountain bike accident? I rode over an elder and crashed on a switchblade. You mean switchback? Nope!
  • 1 0
 I would never even dream about requesting the people I encounter to move aside.
That soumds lika a 100% successful way to anger people and even start arguments or fights.

Hikers will most of the time move aside if I just smile, say Hi, and just shows signs of slowing down and moving aside.
  • 1 0
 So this is what people get up to in retirement then. Go get a voluntary job in a Covid healthcare facility, vaccination centre or anything related to helping the world get out of this pandemic so those who actually want and deserve to be out biking or hiking, can do so. What a bunch of losers, regardless of who's side of the story is correct.
  • 4 0
 Stabbing news
  • 2 0
 The reporting was a cut above the rest. They really sliced through to the detail.
  • 1 0
 @Richridesmtb: It sure is a blow to the MTB'ing world
  • 3 1
 I don't wear protection on my local (mostly unauthorised) trails for protection from the rocks and trees...
  • 4 0
 Only in America!
  • 1 0
 Yes, America is the only place in which a stabbing has occurred. Ever.
  • 1 0
 Don’t let anyone tell you any differently.
  • 2 1
 Hiker has right of way. Period. Most are nice and will move over. This hiker and mountain biker are giving my demographic a senility complex. .
  • 5 3
 It was a matter of time that someone wearing spandex was getting stabbed.
  • 2 0
 Thas why muc off put that Knife into the Puncture plug tool
  • 1 0
 Was that covered in the most recent podcast? Gotta go back and listen again.
  • 3 2
 They should have listened to the pinkbike podcast
  • 2 0
 lol
  • 1 0
 Rat trap pedals could have come in handy . . . Lol!
  • 1 0
 Good god these were full grown adults involved in this shit! Pathetic.

Post a Comment



