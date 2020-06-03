Video: Mountain Bikers Do Moto in 'Liftoff'

Normally during this time of year we are wrapped up racing our downhill bikes while the dirtbikes collect dust in the shed. But with all this newfound free time, we finally had time to put together our "mountain biker made moto film" that we shot back in the fall when the desert was a little cooler and the world was a little less on fire.Directed by: Wiley KaupasFilmed by: Wiley Kaupas, Kasen Schamaun, Lear MillerPhotography: Lear MillerEdit: Wiley KaupasRiders: Harrison Ory, and Austin Hackett-KlaubeSupported by: META and Specialized