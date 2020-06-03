Video: Mountain Bikers Do Moto in 'Liftoff'

Jun 3, 2020
by Rooted MTB  

Normally during this time of year we are wrapped up racing our downhill bikes while the dirtbikes collect dust in the shed. But with all this newfound free time, we finally had time to put together our "mountain biker made moto film" that we shot back in the fall when the desert was a little cooler and the world was a little less on fire.









Directed by: Wiley Kaupas
Filmed by: Wiley Kaupas, Kasen Schamaun, Lear Miller
Photography: Lear Miller
Edit: Wiley Kaupas

Riders: Harrison Ory, and Austin Hackett-Klaube

Supported by: META and Specialized

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Motorcycles


13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Very nice, seriously top quality film making... It worked too, I think I need go for a ride after work.
  • 4 0
 Ok that was actually very cool. Where are the MTB videos with a synthwave soundtrack?
  • 4 2
 Where's the moto-content filter? Bring back the pedal bikes. I did like when he jumped over the moon, though.
  • 5 0
 It’s integrated into your mouse cursor Kaz.
  • 2 0
 Riding starts at 1:21 if you're wondering. Cool landscape cinematography with bikes thrown in.
  • 2 0
 Get over it. That was rad.
  • 2 0
 That drop was monsterous.
  • 1 0
 You can get 2 motocross for the price of one ebike! Ride all day, more power, no limits!
  • 1 0
 Is this where the Ebike story finally ends on Pinkbike?
  • 2 0
 So good Wiley!
  • 1 0
 I took this videos virginity.
  • 1 0
 That was good. Really, really frickin good.
  • 1 0
 OMG this drop at 3.25 is INSANELY BEAUTIFUL. Guys...YOU ROCK

