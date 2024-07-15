Powered by Outside

Mountain Bikers Jumping Over the Tour de France: A Brief History

Jul 14, 2024
by Outside Online  
https://velo.outsideonline.com/road/road-racing/tour-de-france/every-time-mountain-biker-has-jumped-tour-de-france/

Posted In:
Outside Network Racing and Events Velo Road Cycling Tour De France


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
118 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
139053 views
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
51931 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024
44682 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
39463 views
2024 Tour de Gnar Cancelled After Yoann Barelli's Horrific Crash
39439 views
First Look: Kona Process 153 & 134
38250 views
Danny Hart's Heavily Customized GT Fury & the Man Behind It
37328 views
First Ride: The Trek Top Fuel Gets Lightly Revised for 2025
33579 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035988
Mobile Version of Website