Mountain Biker's Life Saved After Passing Doctor Performs Trailside Tracheotomy

Oct 1, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Photo: Van Guilder

A mountain biker in Minnesota was given life-saving surgery on the side of the trail by a passing ER surgeon, the Washington Post reports.

Todd Van Guilder was riding on the Cuyuna Lakes Trails on September 12 when he crashed and fell on his stomach and chest. When he sat up he was struggling to see and starting to have difficulty breathing. His riding buddy called 911 and before long 6 emergency service workers were on the scene.

After assessing his condition, paramedics decided he would need oxygen and a police officer volunteered to jog three-quarters of a mile back down the trail to the parking lot to grab a tank. Thankfully, on the way down, the officer passed 38-year-old Jesse Coenen, an emergency room doctor from Wisconsin, who was visiting the trails.

Coenen uses mountain biking to wind down from 13 hour shifts in the ER, but sprung into action when he heard what had happened. He and his riding friend rode down to the parking lot to fetch the oxygen and then rode it back to where Van Guilder was lying unconscious.

The Cuyuna Lakes trails where the accident took place

“I quickly realized this was a serious situation,” said Coenen, “They told me that the guy had fallen off his bike and that a helicopter had been dispatched. They were helping him to breathe, but it was necessary to make sure that his breathing was adequate.”

The first option for Coenen and the medics was to try intubating Van Guilder. Intubating is a process where a tube is passed down through the throat so they could help him breathe with a manual resuscitator. Coenen made several attempts to insert the tube but was unable to as he couldn't see the windpipe, leaving him with just one option, a tracheotomy.

bigquotesI figured he might have anywhere between 10 and 20 minutes before he died. That’s when I decided to enter the windpipe through the neck.”Jesse Coenen

The tracheotomy is usually done under general anaesthetic and bypasses the throat to allow a tube to enter directly into the windpipe via incisions in the neck. Coenen said, "His oxygen level had started to drop, and I was getting concerned, I figured he might have anywhere between 10 and 20 minutes before he died. That’s when I decided to enter the windpipe through the neck.”

Thankfully the paramedics had a scalpel and gloves but Coenen now had to carry out the surgery on a live human for the first time. "Cutting somebody’s neck like this is a rare procedure, even for a doctor,” he said. “I’d done it before on mannequins and a pig cadaver, and I knew by heart how to do it. I’d just hoped I would never have to." Coenen's first incision wasn't wide enough to insert the tube so he had to cut it again at which point the tube was inserted allowing a paramedic to manually deliver oxygen, saving Van Guilder's life.

Even despite the surgery, Coenen said that he wasn't sure Van Guilder would survive but soon his oxygen levels were rising and he could be transported down the trail then taken to hospital in a helicopter. Van Guilder was treated for a traumatic brain injury but escaped with no broken bones. After 10 days of being monitored by doctors, he was released from hospital with minor injuries and on a soft food diet. He told the Washington Post, "I talked to him [Coenen] on a Zoom call and told him how grateful I am that he happened to be there that day at that precise moment. I’m obviously extremely fortunate. What are the odds?”

Posted In:
Stories


56 Comments

  • 56 0
 Impressively done, and super glad that it worked out.

Also, I now feel the sudden need to diversify the careers of my riding buddies. Any ER doctors want to start riding with a group of intermediate dadbod riders whose idea of fun includes "making sure we do all the features on a blue skill park trail"?
  • 4 0
 I had this once happen to me when I broke a bone on the trail. he was a really nice guy and I never even got his name.
  • 8 0
 For a while I was riding with two ER DR students and a General Med student. I never felt safer while in rides and hitting big Whistler stuff for the first time. Haha
  • 34 0
 MTB fantastic four:

ER doctor
UCI WC mechanic
Soccer mom with the good snacks
Craft beer enthusiast w/yeti cooler full of beer post ride
  • 7 0
 @conoat: and the friend who is a bbq pit master and brings that grill in the truck anywhere he goes
  • 5 0
 @conoat: don't forget a lawyer for when you really case a jump
  • 2 0
 @conoat:
That is the dream.

Instead this is what I've got.

Software Engineer whose tagline is "Its ok, you can do another lap without me"
Construction Manager that promises he'll show up, but never does
Automotive Marketing guy who's still too broke from getting his MBA to have a decent bike (especially now), so rides everything on a 8 year old XC hardtail with one functioning brake.
  • 1 0
 @conoat: Accountant to get you a tax credit / refund that offsets the cost of a new bike.
  • 1 0
 I ride with a paramedic buddy of mine a lot. Wanna take a guess which of us has needed medical attention more? LOL.
  • 2 0
 @conoat: i actually met my dentist through strava as he was following my boyfriend. when i was first learning to ride i took a good scorpion in a full face and still ended up with a broken tooth. he came in on his day off and opened his office to get my front tooth fixed before i had to go back to work on monday. still friends to this day, also still his patient. we mostly chat about biking when i come in for a cleaning LOL. also, he gets new bikes all the time but right now his "dentist bike" is the new norco range
  • 30 4
 Breathtaking story!
  • 5 1
 I want to reply with a pun, I really do. Yours was so on point, and yet, the nature of the topic.........I just can't. It's amazing how people can be awesome.
  • 1 0
 @truenorthsimon: err, you blew it?

And that's how you do a non offensive blewit joke btw, if anyone wants to take note. You know who you are.
  • 14 0
 See, this right here is why we, as a community, make fun of dentists who ride nice bike rather than make fun of doctors who ride equally nice bikes. Well done Coenen! Best of luck with the recovery Van Guilder.
  • 2 0
 I was just thinking this lmao
  • 7 0
 And of course he rides a Yeti:

www.washingtonpost.com/wp-apps/imrs.php?src=arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/37SWB3I4P5C7BIXFSEHRODGONU.jpg&w=916

More seriously, I agree completely with the sentiment - excellent work Dr. Coenen.
  • 7 0
 You wont be laughing when you need an abscessed tooth and some guy on a Yeti turq with axs pulls your tooth with his quick link pliers
  • 13 0
 F**K, my heart as racing just reading this. We are lucky so many doctors love this sport (insert joke about dentist bikes).

Wife crashed a few years back while riding solo and tore open her arm pretty good...she had no supplies with her and didn't know the quickest direction out. First rider to pass was an emergency room doctor who had a full med kit in his camelbak. He was able to stop the bleeding, wrap the arm and assist her to the closest trail entrance where I was able to pull up in the car and take her to the emergency room.
  • 1 0
 It seems by some miracle there's always a first responder lurking nearby to save the day. The only time I've found myself in the midst of a medical emergency, a first aid instructor happened upon the scene within a minute or so on a side-by-side. In this case it was a vehicle rollover at an autocross race, an exceedingly rare occurrence at these types of events, caused by a few compounding factors. The driver's arm came out of the car as it rolled 1.5 times and was crushed pretty badly, causing road rash to the bone on one side of the arm and the forearm to peel away from the other. After we extracting the driver from the upside down car I was looking at the biggest pool of blood I've ever seen instinctively whipped off my belt and used it as a tourniquet. A minute later the first aid instructor took charge and explained to me tourniquets aren't used anymore. Fortunately the driver made a full recovery and regained full use of the arm.
  • 11 0
 "Seen on the Trail"....Stan's portable tracheotomy kit. And tomorrow there will be a big release. Pinkbike, we know how you work.
  • 7 0
 Can tire plug bacon strips be used to stop arterial hemorrhage? Anyone know?
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: not sure, the sealant in my bloodstream's been holding up well so far.
  • 10 0
 @James Smurthwaite. Swap in that incubating on paragraph 6 sentence one for intubating and you are golden.
  • 8 1
 Thanks, good job I'm a writer not a doctor!
  • 14 5
 They hatched a great plan: "The first option for Coenen and the medics was to try incubating Van Guilder."
  • 12 1
 How else are they gonna keep the eggs warm?
  • 2 0
 LOL
  • 9 1
 God bless passing surgeons on their Yetis!
  • 4 0
 Doctors on Yetis, but true surgeons ride Scalpels.
  • 2 0
 @chaoscacca: A passing Druid might have some Pagan herbal Remedy
  • 6 0
 holy smokes that sounds gnarly
  • 5 0
 First thing the nurse in the hospital said to him when he came to: “you good?”
  • 2 0
 See, and here I expected 1/2 the comments to be about how YOU could have intubated him without the scalpel. There's still hope for the comment section.....still hope. Well done Doc, I'm no doctor, but if I was I would have been terrified for such a procedure never having done it on a human, especially in such a random scenario on the trail. People get jealous of doctors and their homes, cars, boats, etc. but there's a reason they make that $$.
  • 5 0
 Not all heros wear capes.
  • 2 0
 I don't know about misplaced emphasis "treated for TBI, but escaped with no broken bones". Break my bones any day, save the brain!
  • 2 0
 Well, this will make me slow down on tomorrow morning's ride... until I feel it and then stupidity will resume.
  • 3 0
 This deserves a bike from some manufacturer with a huge thank you
  • 2 0
 while a cool sentiment, an ER doc probably doesn't need a free bike (one would hope anyways)
  • 3 0
 @hamncheez: a 38 year old ER might need it. Med school loans are no joke
  • 1 0
 @ndwight: good point.

My ER doc former college roommate had the Army pay for it, so he had minimal loans. Not the best path for everyone tho
  • 3 1
 You can do this with a pocket knife and an the outside tube of a Bic pen.
  • 3 0
 Sounds so easy eh? Lol
  • 3 0
 saw it in a movie once
  • 1 0
 The patient would get a bigger hit of oxygen if you used your hydration-pack tube rather than a pen. Definitely a good reason to always carry a sharp knife. I knew I disliked water bottles for a reason. Sticking with my EVOC FR Lite Tracheotomy-pack....
  • 1 0
 Oh boy now we gonna have all the super medics carrying pens and tampons lol
  • 3 0
 this is so cool
  • 1 0
 Glad it turned out alright. Given the positive outcome, the next biggest question is what kind of bikes do ER surgeons ride?
  • 1 0
 Amazing story. But what caused him to not be able to breath? Is that a side effect of the TBI?
  • 1 0
 I live near these trails and am shocked to see this story. How did it not make local news? Thankful it ended well!
  • 1 0
 I can't imagine the risk of infection. That doctor is a real life James bond
  • 2 0
 nightmare
  • 1 0
 This would have been a cricothyrotomy not a trach but good stuff
  • 2 0
 What a hero.
  • 1 0
 Said Tom Waits to Iggy Pop....
  • 1 0
 This is why I always carry a biro.
  • 2 0
 JFC, that's insane.

Post a Comment



