Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More

Oct 18, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Words: Seb Stott

Sometimes the best solutions are the simplest.


I've already complained that some of the latest innovations cooked up by the bike industry could add more complexity than they’re worth. But it’s not all bad news. There are also some good ideas out there that make bikes both simpler and better.

In contrast to overly complicated suspension designs or added electronics, sometimes good design is about asking what you don’t need. At its best, simplicity means making a bike lighter, quieter, cheaper, easier to maintain and more reliable. And it’s more than that. There’s something elegant and ingenious about a simpler solution that performs just as well.

Here are a few examples of where less is more.




Cannondale has a flex pivot on the chainstay rather than the seatstay, essentially making it a Horst-link without the pivot.

1. Flex pivots

There’s a reason virtually every XC bike now has a “flex pivot” instead of a conventional pivot with bearings or bushings. Flex pivots are lighter, they eliminate a number of small parts (bearings, bolts, washers…) and maintenance.

While bearings have to be replaced about once every season, a well-designed flex pivot will last the lifetime of the frame. The pivot at the rear of the frame, whether on the seatstay or chainstay, usually only sees a few degrees of rotation through the suspension’s travel. That means bearings can become pitted and wear out faster because the force is always acting on the same point, whereas a flexible frame member made from carbon, steel, or even aluminum can accommodate that range of motion without fatiguing. They’re most often seen on bikes with 120mm travel or less right now, but Merida just launched a 170 mm flex pivot bike and I suspect we’ll see more long-travel versions pop up as manufacturing techniques improve.


Calibre Bossnut review photo by Anthony Smith
The fact that single ring drivetrains are now found on entry-level bikes is a very good thing.

2. Single-ring drivetrains for all

To keen mountain bikers, the benefits of one-by may be so obvious that it almost goes without saying. They have allowed us to do away with a front shifter, front derailleur, cable, and (usually) a chain guide too, while still providing a wide range of gears. But to a novice rider, the simplicity of the single shifter is even more beneficial. They’re not just simpler to install and maintain, they’re simpler to ride because you only have one shifter and a continuous spread of sequential gears to think about.

And although they’re not exactly new, you can now buy an entry-level bike with a decent single-ring drivetrain. For those who are just getting started in the sport, that’s a very good thing.


Levy enjoying a Kona Process 134, despite its lonely pivot.

3. Single pivot suspension (done well)

I’m sure that defending single pivots is going to draw a lot of flak, but here we go. Two criticisms are levelled at single pivot bikes. The first has to do with braking and applies to linkage-driven single-pivot bikes (like you'd find on a Kona or Commencal) as well as true single pivots (as used by Orange and Starling).

The main reason to use a Horst-link layout (which is the most common design these days) over a linkage-driven single pivot is to reduce and tweak the anti-rise characteristic, which is how the brake force acts on the suspension. This is claimed to allow the suspension to move more freely over bumps while braking. But in reality, this just isn’t much of an issue. In fact, high anti-rise values typical of single pivots help them to resist brake dive, making them more stable under braking, and I think this effect is far more noticeable. For what it’s worth, a lot of World Cup and EWS races have been won on linkage-driven single-pivot bikes over the years, from the likes of Commencal, Kona, Nukeproof, Cannondale, Honda and Saracen.

The second criticism only applies to true single-pivot bikes, where the shock is mounted directly to the swingarm. They generally lack progression from the frame, which means any progression or ‘ramp up’ in the suspension forces has to come from the shock. And with a progressive linkage, the damping forces also increase toward the end of the travel, further helping to prevent bottom-out.

First off it’s worth pointing out that some multi-pivot designs, such as Specialized’s Stumpjumper Evo, don't offer more progression (drop in leverage ratio) than could be achieved with a single pivot.

Besides, air shocks make tuning the progression of the spring with volume spacers easy, while the latest air springs with added negative volume or progressive coil springs mean modern shocks suit a linear leverage curve much better than they used to, diminishing the benefit of a progressive linkage.

Sure, with a progressive linkage the damping forces increase throughout the travel as well as the spring rate, and this is harder to replicate with the shock. But not everyone agrees the travel-dependant damping rates which come with progressive linkages are a good thing. That’s why Cannondale built a downhill bike with a progressive link to drive the (coil) spring and a linear one to drive the damper.

Despite all this, I do think that progressive linkages have advantages from a performance standpoint, at least with many of the shocks that are available today. But with the right shock, single pivots can work very well indeed. Where I live, I know people who swap frame bearings multiple times a year; for them, the benefits of a single pivot could greatly outstrip the downsides.


Raaw Madonna V2 review
Sometimes (maybe even usually) the answer is more boing.

4. More travel

There are a lot of complicated ways of trying to optimize suspension performance: fancy linkages, expensive shocks, idlers. But there’s only one surefire way to help a bike smooth out the bumps: give it more suspension travel.

Increasing travel doesn’t necessarily increase weight, cost or complexity, but it fundamentally changes how effectively the bike can absorb impacts. And while not everybody wants a well-cushioned ride, you can run a long-travel bike as firm as you like by running less sag, using a lockout or adding volume spacers, but you can’t run a short-travel bike as soft as you like, or it will bottom out.

I’m not saying that everybody should ride a downhill bike, but giving a trail bike 10mm more travel might be a simpler and more effective way of improving tracking, grip and comfort than a more complicated suspension design.


SRAM's H2 rotors are available in 220mm diameter and 2mm thick.

5. Big rotors

Similarly, there are a lot of complicated ways of improving braking performance like two-piece rotors, finned brake pads and lever cams. Most of these add cost, and sometimes issues too. Finned pads often rattle, and lever cams amplify inconsistency or sponginess in the hydraulic system.

In contrast, bigger rotors improve power, cooling and consistency without adding complexity. A 220mm rotor will boost power by about 10 percent when compared to a 200mm rotor, while also providing more surface area to dissipate heat. Sure, they weigh more, but the disc is only about 25 grams heavier in the case of SRAM’s HS2 rotors, and the extra weight is a positive for absorbing heat during heavy braking. To make things even simpler, you could try 220mm rotors with two-pot brakes instead of 200 mm rotors with four-pots; two-piston brakes are easier to maintain, and the weight and power should be comparable.


Okay that's taking simplicity a bit far. Photo: Erick Gonzalez.

What’s the bottom line?

I don’t want to come across as a Luddite. I like technology that makes bikes perform better, even by only a small amount. I’m a big fan of innovations like long-travel dropper posts, 12-speed cassettes and adjustable geometry because they offer a tangible benefit, at least sometimes. But in the cases where a design with fewer parts performs just as well in the real world, I’d rather take the simpler approach every time. Remember that bike brands want to stand out from the crowd and convince you their bike has an edge over its rivals. It's much easier to do that by asking what they can add than what they could take away.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Opinion Evergreen


38 Comments

  • 55 3
 Yes. Also cable routing. LET THERE BE Zip-Ties!
  • 3 0
 My Man !
  • 19 1
 Exterior, full length cable routing. Threaded Bottom Bracket shells. Short seattubes. And room for a water bottle. These are a few of my favorite things.
  • 10 3
 to death with headset routing
  • 3 0
 @wobblegoblin: you forgot aluminium frames.
  • 1 2
 Headset cable routing is a pain, although it looks cleaner
  • 16 4
 Flex pivots make me want to puke
  • 5 1
 what breaks first, ankles or pivot..
  • 4 0
 @draggingbrake: Will be interesting to see how long they last. It has to promote some sort of inter laminar shear.

Although Seb is correct in saying they will last the life of the frame! Haha
  • 1 0
 @mb23: Maybe he should have written "the frame will last the lifetime of the flex pivot" LOL
  • 6 1
 On point with almost everything, I just disagree with the flex pivot as those will have a definite shelf life especially if you use Alu. But a carbon or steel insert could be the right answer for an alu frame. I remember Rocky Mountain doing something like that on a XC/Trail bike in the early 2000.

Refreshing ot hear someone not pushing the narative of low Anti-Rise being a positive suspension caracteristic. Having spent 2 seasons on a bike with very low AR, I can't wait to ditch that frame and go back to a frame with high AR as it makes your life much more relaxed when riding steep stuff, at least when you're not a WC level athlete.
  • 3 0
 It comes down to how much the material is actually flexing.
We are used to see the pivots rotating in the seat/chainstays but with a flexpivot that angular movement is spread across a good part of the length of the beam.
Some designs will have more elastic deformation from cornering than actually from cycling the suspension
  • 3 0
 I am fine with almost all points and i really wanted to like "true" singlepivots, but it is so much easier to make a prgressivelink bike ride well. Getting a singlepivot to be supple and not bottom out is very hard to do in my expirience. Controlling antisquat like the dw - link bikes do is also a very good feature.
  • 1 0
 My Starling is supple and doesn't bottom that easily - I think it's down to the shock. The Ohlins coil does the job nicely.
  • 2 0
 I got a Starling this year, I've ridden a variety of suspension bikes in the past from a bunch of different brands. I can definitely say the Starling isn't perfect at everything as compared to a multi-link bike, but they're really more corner cases. In 95% of my riding it's the best pedaling, fun, corner-carving ripper that I've owned. Yeah it bottoms a tad easier and gets a little bit choked up if I brake through bumps, but who really cares? It's dead simple and fun as hell.
  • 3 1
 I’d agree with most of these points, but especially more travel. I’ve been making that argument for a couple decades, especially since the advent of adjustable compression damping, either climb levers or dials. While a 150mm bike has to be built too beefy for XC, a 110-120mm bike doesn’t have to add much weight. And I’ll take that 150mm bike for a trail bike over 130mm anytime. Even in rocky areas, I still like to set my suspension pretty firm so I rarely bottom out, but it’s there for when I need it, therefore it doesn’t feel like a pogo stick on smoother terrain anyway. Tire selection makes more of a difference on speed and weight than travel.
Besides as a bigger guy, I’ll generally take the stiffness of a bigger travel fork even if it means an extra 100-200 grams.
  • 1 0
 love that you mentioned the tire thing, tires and pressures make just as much of a difference as suspension settings and people dont take enough advantage of it
  • 6 1
 3 Places Where Less is More (and 2 where more is more)
  • 3 0
 Haha, I did think that about "more travel" - but Seb's obviously saying just giving a bike more travel is "less" complicated than high pivots, six bars or whatever.
I'm taking that approach with my next MTB build myself.
  • 6 0
 Cable routing
  • 1 0
 I've mainly been riding single pivot frames for the last few years (Orange and Starling), and I love them.
The lack of frame progression is an absolute non-issue IMO, even with coil shocks. But the loss of grip under braking is a real thing. You can adapt to it, even make it work for you and have fun with it, but get back on a Horst link bike and it does get easier.
  • 1 0
 I've never noticed the loss of grip under braking on my Starling but maybe that's because I haven't ridden a Horst bike since my GT LTS days in the late 90's. Lack of progression is definitely a non issue with the massive Ohlins bumper.
  • 1 0
 I think these are all good points. I've steadily increased the travel on my trail riding bikes. For XC racing 100-120mm has seemed like the sweet spot for the last 6 years or so but for "fun" riding with friends I've gone from 100mm to 150mm over those same years with single pivot bikes. I might try the larger rotors but generally I'm just not fast enough going downhill to need the extra braking.
  • 4 0
 The old acronym K.I.S.S seems fitting. Keep It Simple Stupid
  • 5 2
 Stop the headset cable routing. Probably the dumbest thing to come into the mountain bike since, well, I dunno...
  • 4 0
 Since 1818 (when the first cycle was built)
  • 2 0
 Flex pivots leave me feeling uneasy. I can wrap my head around changing out bearings or replacing a damaged link. How do you change out a damaged or worn Flex pivot?
  • 3 2
 Internal cable routing.....bigger rotors.....single chain ring......Multi track pivot..check..that's my Marin and it's been trouble free since i bought it.
  • 2 0
 Same here! The real value no bullsh*t bikes out there!
The linkage driven singlepivot never felt like an issue to me and I've been riding specialized and Santa Cruz for years because I was "scared" of the soooooo "bad" singlepivot designs
  • 1 0
 Honestly I've been having a lot of fun riding my rigid, steel frame Kona Unit lately. On the right trails a rigid is really hard to beat for fun.
  • 2 0
 ...or expensive...but here we are...
  • 2 0
 threaded bottom brackets!
  • 1 0
 External cable routing done well is the best simple thing any bike can have.
  • 1 0
 Shimano... We're looking at you for over dinky rotors and rattly pads.. c'mon.
  • 1 0
 Big rotors get bent easier. They make things more effort than less. 200mm should actually be enough for many of us...
  • 2 1
 Hey Seb, giving up with headset double routing?
  • 2 2
 "Here are a few examples of where less is more."
you forgot wheel size..........
  • 1 0
 Amen!





