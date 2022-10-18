Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More

Words: Seb Stott

Sometimes the best solutions are the simplest.

Cannondale has a flex pivot on the chainstay rather than the seatstay, essentially making it a Horst-link without the pivot.

1. Flex pivots

The fact that single ring drivetrains are now found on entry-level bikes is a very good thing.

2. Single-ring drivetrains for all

Levy enjoying a Kona Process 134, despite its lonely pivot.

3. Single pivot suspension (done well)

Sometimes (maybe even usually) the answer is more boing.

4. More travel

SRAM's H2 rotors are available in 220mm diameter and 2mm thick.

5. Big rotors

What’s the bottom line?