Video: Mountain Biking Around Eastern Canada's Quebec City - Episode 3

Ride Québec City is a 4-part mini series showcasing the riding in and around the Québec City Area. This is episode III, filmed at Mont-Sainte-Anne.
It’s safe to say that Mont-Sainte-Anne holds a special place in mountain biking history. Many legendary races have happened here, dating back to the beginning of the World Cup in 1991. Mont-Sainte-Anne is often the only North American stop on the World Cup tour, and it’s the only venue to have been on the World Cup circuit since the beginning; missing twice when it hosted the world championships instead (and it’s going to happen again in 2019). That says something.
However, Mont-Sainte-Anne is much more than just a yearly week of world cup racing. With over 180 km of official trails (and many more hidden gems!), the trail network is vast and varied, so much that it can be hard to grasp without experiencing it yourself. Seasoned pro and privateers will find trails that challenge their skills while a family of beginner will have a blast exploring the trails around the campground.
That third episode of Ride Quebec City is an effort to go beyond that World Cup shadow and explore new and old trails loved by the locals. We started at the top of the mountain, making our way down by the recently resurrected 1837, rebuilt and rerouted by volunteers led by Jamy Gaboury. The upper section of the 1837 is called "La Belle"......and the more challenging lower section is called "La Bête".
From the 1837, we drifted east toward the XC trails to reach L’Adorila, a new flow trail born from the collaboration of the trail center and the local cycling club, CCMSA. Most of the machine work was done by JP Trépanier, who also happens to build the world famous berms that sit under the gondola.
Our day ended in La Demi-Lune, best described as a natural half-pipe with a hairy finish down a sandy ridge. This trail was only recently officially added to the trail network, but has been around for a while. A natural half-pipe and a hairy finish
