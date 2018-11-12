VIDEOS

Video: Mountain Biking Around Eastern Canada's Quebec City - Episode 3

Nov 12, 2018
by Gabriel Gakwaya  


Ride Québec City is a 4-part mini series showcasing the riding in and around the Québec City Area. This is episode III, filmed at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

It’s safe to say that Mont-Sainte-Anne holds a special place in mountain biking history. Many legendary races have happened here, dating back to the beginning of the World Cup in 1991. Mont-Sainte-Anne is often the only North American stop on the World Cup tour, and it’s the only venue to have been on the World Cup circuit since the beginning; missing twice when it hosted the world championships instead (and it’s going to happen again in 2019). That says something.

However, Mont-Sainte-Anne is much more than just a yearly week of world cup racing. With over 180 km of official trails (and many more hidden gems!), the trail network is vast and varied, so much that it can be hard to grasp without experiencing it yourself. Seasoned pro and privateers will find trails that challenge their skills while a family of beginner will have a blast exploring the trails around the campground.

That third episode of Ride Quebec City is an effort to go beyond that World Cup shadow and explore new and old trails loved by the locals. We started at the top of the mountain, making our way down by the recently resurrected 1837, rebuilt and rerouted by volunteers led by Jamy Gaboury.


That rock mark the entrance of La Belle the upper section of the revamped 1837.


The moody woods of Mont-Sainte-Anne.

The upper section of the 1837 is called "La Belle"...


La B te is carved in the steepest part of the mountain. You really feel it when out in the open.


The bottom part of La B te is full of challenging lines.
...and the more challenging lower section is called "La Bête".

From the 1837, we drifted east toward the XC trails to reach L’Adorila, a new flow trail born from the collaboration of the trail center and the local cycling club, CCMSA. Most of the machine work was done by JP Trépanier, who also happens to build the world famous berms that sit under the gondola.


Perfect berms build by JP Tr panier.


Simple nollie over a small drop in L Adorila


L Adorila is named after Adorila Caron owner of this old sugar shack in the 1950s.
L'Adorila is named after Adorila Caron, owner of this old sugar shack in the 1950s.


Our day ended in La Demi-Lune, best described as a natural half-pipe with a hairy finish down a sandy ridge. This trail was only recently officially added to the trail network, but has been around for a while.


The trail is called La Demi-Lune french for half-pipe for obvious reasons.


La Demi-Lune finale is an exposed 180 turn on top of a small ridge.


A natural half-pipe and a hairy finish

Our last stop will be at Nic's home turf, Les Sentiers du Moulin, where we’ll discover KingKong and Wolverine with Nic and EWS ripper ALN.

Visit the high-res gallery for more images.



Need to plan a trip to the area? Visit quebecmountainbike.com.

