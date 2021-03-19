Mountain Biking in Scotland Receives £24 Million Investment for Trails, a Bike Park, and an Innovation Centre

The vision is for the South of Scotland to be recognised as the European leader in mountain biking and this is an important step forward. The innovation centre and adventure bike park will help grow the area’s profile and encourage sustainable business growth and development. The adventure bike park will deliver much needed investment in infrastructure to manage the growing number of visitors to the area, while protecting and adding to the already fantastic trail network and attractions to ensure visitors spend more time in the area.

— Ed Shoote of DMBinS, the Senior Project Manager of the Mountain Bike Project