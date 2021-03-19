Mountain Biking in Scotland Receives £24 Million Investment for Trails, a Bike Park, and an Innovation Centre

Mar 19, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

The Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal signed by UK, Scottish, and local representatives this week will funnel about £24 million into mountain bike development in Scotland.

The deal is a partnership among several local councils, the South of Scotland Enterprise, the Edinburgh Napier University, and Scottish Cycling’s Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS) program, which develops mountain bike trails and facilities, provides education, and oversees projects like the mental health pilot program.

The investment allocates £19 million for the development of the Innerleithen Mountain Bike Innovation Centre, which will provide bike industry businesses a dedicated facility for R&D, along with the Tweed Valley Bike Park and Trails Lab, which will aim to promote both tourism and product development in a rare combination that is both industry-facing and public-facing.

Another £5 million will be invested in the 7Stanes trail network.

bigquotesThe vision is for the South of Scotland to be recognised as the European leader in mountain biking and this is an important step forward. The innovation centre and adventure bike park will help grow the area’s profile and encourage sustainable business growth and development. The adventure bike park will deliver much needed investment in infrastructure to manage the growing number of visitors to the area, while protecting and adding to the already fantastic trail network and attractions to ensure visitors spend more time in the area.Ed Shoote of DMBinS, the Senior Project Manager of the Mountain Bike Project

The development is projected to create more than 400 jobs and contribute £141 million in GVA (gross value added).


Edinburgh Napier University is no stranger to mountain bike endeavors, as the university that backed both the EWS injury study and the DMBinS mental health program.

bigquotesThis investment will take the work of the Mountain Bike Centre of Scotland to the next level, helping to drive innovation and support product research and development, whilst working with local and international companies.

Together, these projects will power commercial activity, attract inward investment and deliver positive outcomes in terms of public health and supporting carbon neutral products and processes.

We are also hugely excited by the potential research opportunities for Edinburgh Napier colleagues across a range of academic disciplines, including exercise science, health and wellbeing, engineering, inclusion, product design, artificial intelligence, big data and tourism.Nick Antonopoulos, Vice Principal for Research and Innovation at Edinburgh Napier University

With clear economic and community benefits, all parties involved expressed optimism and excitement for the project to move forward.

Posted In:
Industry News


27 Comments

  • 20 1
 USA: OK, mountain bikes. I guess we can allow you. But just on these trails and these days. And don't even think about bike specific trails.

Scotland: Here's 24 million, now go build some cool stuff and have fun!
  • 3 0
 I felt that way in Denver (lived there 10 years). I hate Apex....haha. There I said it. Big Grin Recently moved to Bentonville, money keeps pouring into the trail systems here in Northwest part of the state and it's only growing. The town is completely bike friendly and paved trails are also growing like weeds.
  • 17 0
 "Another £5 will be invested in the 7Stanes trail network".... cant wait to be allowed back up there to see what this brings?
  • 1 0
 Slice of cake - £5 please
  • 1 0
 An additional two small rocks will be placed on the trail network.
  • 8 0
 A bike park please - preferably similar to Whistler
  • 2 1
 That's a tough one, Scotland doesn't have mountain nearly as big as as weathered as Whistler. Scotland is either super rugged highlands or low rolling hills. Neither are particularly good for a bike park.
  • 4 0
 Hope this money goes to people that know what they are doing, is not that trails are not getting better, but still a problem that all the millions spent are not a lot to show for it?
If you want to know what can be built for just the cost of a few tools, have some lines to show what can be done, to make trails fit in better too the environment!
  • 2 0
 Vast majority of it is getting put into a new building. Prefer they spent more of it on things that people can actually ride and lease an existing facility elsewhere.
  • 8 0
 Lucky lads
  • 3 0
 As someone who grew up in Scotland 30 minutes or so from the tweed valley who now lives in SoCal. I'd donate my favourite ball to have the same access rights, trail availability, maintenance, and investment here in the US
  • 4 0
 "Another £5 will be invested in the 7Stanes trail network"

Sounds about right.
  • 5 0
 alright, pack it up boys, we're moving to scotland
  • 2 0
 mind and bring mud tyres and water proofs, other than that its awesome here
  • 2 0
 Shit news! Can't go there in the winter because it's too wet and cold, can't go there in the summer because there's too many mosquitoes!
  • 2 0
 the famous scottish mosquito
  • 1 0
 We have an impostor here!
  • 2 0
 "Another £5 will be invested in the 7Stanes trail network" .. iv heard a £5 bottle of colour bang will sort out a few more than 7 stanes
  • 4 0
 Great Scot! Im jealous.
  • 2 0
 Scotland gets it! I wish parts of the US were as enlightened.
  • 2 0
 Cillit bang, CILLIT BANG damn you auto correct
  • 1 0
 Those are going to be some sick, albeit wet and soggy, trails.
  • 1 0
 love that, love scotland. go build something great yeeha
  • 1 0
 Wow. That is some money
  • 4 0
 Its actual nothing. My estimate is that the Glentress carpark alone pulls in around 1.5mil a year. why the trails are built by volunteers and children up until now is absolutely mind boggling. Especially when so much of scotland is Donald Trump's shite golf courses.
  • 1 1
 We still have to yield to hoses, in the USA. Nice work Scotland!
  • 5 0
 I’m yet to see a hose in the trail, what part of the country do you live in?

Post a Comment



