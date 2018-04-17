Kilian Bron Tackles The World's Highest Sand Dune - Video





MISSION, [mish-uh n]



1. countable noun

Any important task or duty that is assigned, allotted, or self-imposed. Synonyms: assignment, job, labour, operation"





Nobody told me what I should be dooing. The "Missions", as I call them, are just my version of long and original bike rides. They often end at night, after sneaking into all the most unlikely places discovered on the way.



I always like to get off the beaten track, exploring each spot to find out what's behind each corner, mound or mountain. I like to ride differently in original places: That's]my motivation through my real passion for mountain biking.



When I'm not on my bike, I use to spend time in front of my computer. Not only to scroll... I'm looking for undiscovered spots and creative videos. I draw inspiration from the ski community and other outdoor sports but I'm really captivated by creative minds.



This season, I'm launching my own web series "MISSION". You can follow my adventures through different episodes: riding atypical spots all around the world, or mixing other outdoor sports. Remember when I was riding an MTB with a Paraglide? Maybe other ideas will emerge.







For this first episode, follow me in the heart of Peru, near Nazca. The world highest sand dune called Cerro Blanco that rises at more than 2000 meters is a spot I found thanks to the last ski edit of Jesper Tjader for GoPro. It was already an original idea to ski this huge sand field but I had to try it with my bike.



We discovered this spot, organized the trip… And 11 months later here we are.



It was a real challenge to travel to the other side of the world without even know if this dune was rideable or not... A strange mix of excitement and stress, that pushed us until the first try in Peru. And what a relief to know that it could work!



Just as a small anecdote. We even think about riding the famous French Dune du Pilat, the highest sand dune in Europe.



I say "we" to include Pierre Henni, the filmmaker and Julien Prenez, here on Holidays and part-time photographer. A solid team, as we all live together in the same shared house.







The departure for the ascent is at 2 am. We don’t have time to oversleep and we are too excited since we know we can ride the Cerro Blanco! To begin the trip, it's perfect to counter the unwanted effects of jet lag.



To speak about our equipment, that's not a good idea to do it only in tee shirt with a bottle of water. At night, temperatures are ok but during the day, it's like hell! We have to be careful, as we are in the middle of nowhere, and that's why we take in each bag: 3L of water, sun cream, survival cove and other supplies.



4 hours later, we are on the ridges but not at the top. We are on time to see an amazing sunrise, which is changing the colour of the sand and all the dune in orange, that's crazy! We are really in the middle of nowhere with magnificent sceneries as far as the eye can see. And we're soon ready to ride those virgin lines on the bike.















But it's a long ridge before reaching the real summit. On the way, we meet some scorpions, nearly as good as energy bars (joke), but also a huge condor. The predator-prey schema is simple. We eat scorpions before the condor eat us! The condor is a bird of prey with a wingspan of 3 meters or more. A bit of culture: the Andean condor is the largest flying bird in the world and a national symbol of Peru. He is amazing...



It's difficult to stay focused on our quest for the summit, but we did it, after a total ascent of 5 hours! The sun is hitting hard, it's only 7 am but It is now time to get down to serious business!















What a crazy feeling to drift on the sand with my bike! It's like skiing, with the same difficulty to read and anticipate the ground. But I never rode in the sand before! I have to make up my mind with the different colors, ripples on the sand and the orientation of the faces.



In the heat of debate, we quickly forget that we are lost in the middle of the desert. Even if it's sand, it looks like concrete when you crash and we have to be safe. But I take a lot of pleasure to ride this endless line. Simply to give you an overview, Julien filmed all the line, for more than 4 minutes without any stop. That's crazy! We watched him from the top, and heard his screams of excitement through all the valley!



It's now my turn! At highspeed, I still have in mind this feeling of flying over the sand, without even know if my wheels were turning or drifting... I had doubts to know if my brakes worked or not but I was unable to analyze what happened. A strange and unique feeling which I have never experienced before.















Nonetheless, we did it and we are now at the bottom of this huge sand dune. No matter how you look at it, from the top or the bottom, it's impressive. But we can confirm it: MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! We rode the world highest dune of the world, at more than 2000 meters.









