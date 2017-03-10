Mountain Biking in LA With Daniel Ricciardio, F1 Driver - Video

Mar 10, 2017 at 7:57
Mar 10, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  
 
MENTIONS: @redbullbike
6 Comments

  • + 6
 Mountain biking - Because even F1 drivers need to do something fun and exciting every once in a while
  • + 1
 The specialized biking fitting(or any pro-fitting for that matter) is absolutely worth the few hundred dollars to get the bike dialed! Imagine if every pedal stroke (ever so) slightly torqued a muscle/ligament/tendon in the body. After the many thousands in a ride, plus the many rides in a week, it will wear on the body. I am a fan.
  • + 1
 Shooey! Danny is always the most genuine and coolest cat in F1, always has smiles for miles. Good luck in the RB13 this year!
  • + 1
 Between his love of mountain biking, and calling "Griffin" on that shot, Ricciardio is now my favorite Aussi to drive a Red Bull (sorry Mark).
  • + 1
 Gonna be an exciting season with the new cars. Miss the ol sounds, but at least they look the part again.
  • + 3
 what a life.

Post a Comment



