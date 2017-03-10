Pinkbike.com
Mountain Biking in LA With Daniel Ricciardio, F1 Driver - Video
Mar 10, 2017 at 7:57
Mar 10, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
OlavA
(29 mins ago)
Mountain biking - Because even F1 drivers need to do something fun and exciting every once in a while
[Reply]
+ 1
photosyn
(46 mins ago)
The specialized biking fitting(or any pro-fitting for that matter) is absolutely worth the few hundred dollars to get the bike dialed! Imagine if every pedal stroke (ever so) slightly torqued a muscle/ligament/tendon in the body. After the many thousands in a ride, plus the many rides in a week, it will wear on the body. I am a fan.
[Reply]
+ 1
g123
(10 mins ago)
Shooey! Danny is always the most genuine and coolest cat in F1, always has smiles for miles. Good luck in the RB13 this year!
[Reply]
+ 1
cck9
(7 mins ago)
Between his love of mountain biking, and calling "Griffin" on that shot, Ricciardio is now my favorite Aussi to drive a Red Bull (sorry Mark).
[Reply]
+ 1
jrocksdh
(32 mins ago)
Gonna be an exciting season with the new cars. Miss the ol sounds, but at least they look the part again.
[Reply]
+ 3
a-m-c
(1 hours ago)
what a life.
[Reply]
