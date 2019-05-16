Video: Course Preview with George Brannigan - Mountain Creek Spring National ProGRT 2019

2019 Spring National Pro-GRT Event Schedule

Thursday May 16

Friday May 17

Saturday May 18

Sunday May 19

Bike Park Lift Hours:

Thursday May 16

Friday May 17

Saturday May 18

Sunday May 19

GT Factory Racing's George Brannigan gives us a first look at the 2019 track for the Mountain Creek Spring National ProGRT kicking off this weekend at Mountain Creek Bike Park in New Jersey.This year’s ProGRT track will be a mix of some of our classic ProGRT/US Open sections combined with some of the elements that we used in last year’s ProGRT course, including the return of the Asylum rock garden and a freshly built rhythm section in Lower Asylum.The ProGRT course will begin in the start house adjacent to the Cabriolet Gondola. Racers will drop in and cross under the lift before entering their first rock garden section. From there they will cross the open rock faces of the Great Northern ski trail dropping them into the rocky chutes of 99. Racers will exit the bottom of 99 back onto Great Northern setting them up for entry into the Asylum rock garden. Coming off the rocks of Asylum racers will enter the rhythm section of lower Asylum before descending the Fly Racing Bridge into the Motorex whoops section. Coming out of the whoops racers will descend into some of the steepest bits of the course starting with a technical rock roll down taking them across the Horizon ski trail and back into woods leading to Crap Chute. Coming out of Crap Chute racers will cross the Sayonara ski trail to enter their last rock section in Lower Ripper. Once out of Lower Ripper, racers will set up for the Shimano Container Drop leading them straight into the finish.Racing gets underway at 1:30 PM on Saturday with the Next Gen kids race. Elite, Pro and Junior seeding runs follow at 3 PM with finals starting on Sunday at 11 AM. The resort will be open Thursday through Sunday for racers and non-racing guests and will be offering free pedestrian access to the Cabriolet Gondola all weekend long for spectators. See the complete event schedule below.12pm-6pm Registration / Track Walk6pm – 6:30pm UCI Team/Rider Meeting8am-6pm Registration9am-1pm Pro Practice1pm- 5pm Amateur Practice7:30am-9am Last Chance Pro Registration7:30am-10:30am Last Chance Amateur Registration8am-11:30am Pro Practice11:30am-2:30pm Amateur Practice1:30 PM Next Gen Youth Race3pm UCI Elite Pro, Domestic Pro and Cat 1 18 & Under Seeding Runs8am-9:30am Amateur Practice9:30am-10:30am Pro Practice11:00am Race Start Awards to follow12pm-6pm9am-6pm8am-6pm8am-6pm