Video: Course Preview with George Brannigan - Mountain Creek Spring National ProGRT 2019

May 16, 2019
by Mountain Creek Bike Park  
2019 Spring National ProGRT - Course Preview

by MCBP
Views: 991    Faves: 3    Comments: 2


GT Factory Racing's George Brannigan gives us a first look at the 2019 track for the Mountain Creek Spring National ProGRT kicking off this weekend at Mountain Creek Bike Park in New Jersey.


This year’s ProGRT track will be a mix of some of our classic ProGRT/US Open sections combined with some of the elements that we used in last year’s ProGRT course, including the return of the Asylum rock garden and a freshly built rhythm section in Lower Asylum.

The ProGRT course will begin in the start house adjacent to the Cabriolet Gondola. Racers will drop in and cross under the lift before entering their first rock garden section. From there they will cross the open rock faces of the Great Northern ski trail dropping them into the rocky chutes of 99. Racers will exit the bottom of 99 back onto Great Northern setting them up for entry into the Asylum rock garden. Coming off the rocks of Asylum racers will enter the rhythm section of lower Asylum before descending the Fly Racing Bridge into the Motorex whoops section. Coming out of the whoops racers will descend into some of the steepest bits of the course starting with a technical rock roll down taking them across the Horizon ski trail and back into woods leading to Crap Chute. Coming out of Crap Chute racers will cross the Sayonara ski trail to enter their last rock section in Lower Ripper. Once out of Lower Ripper, racers will set up for the Shimano Container Drop leading them straight into the finish.

Racing gets underway at 1:30 PM on Saturday with the Next Gen kids race. Elite, Pro and Junior seeding runs follow at 3 PM with finals starting on Sunday at 11 AM. The resort will be open Thursday through Sunday for racers and non-racing guests and will be offering free pedestrian access to the Cabriolet Gondola all weekend long for spectators. See the complete event schedule below.


2019 Spring National Pro-GRT Event Schedule

Thursday May 16
12pm-6pm Registration / Track Walk
6pm – 6:30pm UCI Team/Rider Meeting

Friday May 17
8am-6pm Registration
9am-1pm Pro Practice
1pm- 5pm Amateur Practice

Saturday May 18
7:30am-9am Last Chance Pro Registration
7:30am-10:30am Last Chance Amateur Registration
8am-11:30am Pro Practice
11:30am-2:30pm Amateur Practice
1:30 PM Next Gen Youth Race
3pm UCI Elite Pro, Domestic Pro and Cat 1 18 & Under Seeding Runs

Sunday May 19
8am-9:30am Amateur Practice
9:30am-10:30am Pro Practice
11:00am Race Start Awards to follow


Bike Park Lift Hours:

Thursday May 16
12pm-6pm

Friday May 17
9am-6pm

Saturday May 18
8am-6pm

Sunday May 19
8am-6pm



7 Comments

  • + 3
 ...the commentary was quite enlightening to the track conditions and the way it was riding.
  • + 2
 How busy is the park with race going on
  • + 2
 fairly... but the line moves fast-ish. I'd expect a 20min lift line.
  • + 1
 I would say its not bad, but the conditions have been wet and muddy for the past few weeks. It may be better to go Sunday when its dried out a bit.
  • + 0
 He´s on a Moto-E-Bike, that's why he's so fast. Tried to hide it but that sound at the beginning was unmistakable. Maybe the next big thing after e-bikes!
  • + 1
 Y’all gonna have t shirts?
  • + 3
 We will indeed

