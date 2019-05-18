Practice Report: Mountain Creek Spring National ProGRT 2019

Aaron Gwin was floating down the track today

Mountain Creek's George Ryan was the mastermind behind this year's track. Seen here sending it through the trees at the top of the 99 chute.

A strong showing of top US females made their way to Jersey for the weekend. Seen above Camila Nogeuira of Colorado and current ProGRT female points leader, Caroline Washam, wearing the red number 1, make their way through the upper sections of the track.

The rock garden in lower 99 is one of the trickier parts of the track. Aaron Gwin takes a moment to scope some lines while Tim Prices dials in the high line.

KHS rider, Nik Nesteroff enjoying the new dirt in the new rhythm section of Lower Asylum.

Vermont's Mazie Hayden focused through the moto whoops section.

Many racers have nightmares of this techy root section from the 2017 US Open.

Neko Mulally navigating through the final rocks on Lower Ripper.

Always one to bring the style, Dakota Norton with the casual T-Bog off the final step down jump.

The first day of practice got underway today in New Jersey for Mountain Creek's Spring National ProGRT. After a picture-perfect spring day yesterday for the track walk, today brought a mixed bag of weather, with both pro and amateur racers seeing equal doses of rain and sun during their practice sessions.Despite the anxieties of what the rain might do to track conditions, the two words heard most around the pits today were "Fast" & "Fun". The stoke on this year's course was definitely high from amateurs to World Cup racers alike. The Mountain Creek Trail Crüe described this year's track as a "Greatest Hits" course taking some of the best elements from previous ProGRT and US Open race courses.The Spring National continues tomorrow with seeding runs for the UCI Elite Pros, Domestic Pro/Open and Cat 1 Junior classes. The forecast is calling for full sun and more summer-like temperatures, which should see track conditions changing rapidly throughout the day as things dry out and set us up for some fast racing here in New Jersey.Thank you to our sponsors who help to make this happen:510DakineFly RacingMotorexScottShimanoRed BullKINDFollow Mountain Creek Bike Park on Instagram and Facebook for live updates tomorrow.Words: Hugh ReynoldsPhotos: Christoper Vanderyajt