Mountain Lion Shot & Killed After Stalking Family on California Trail

Jan 14, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
The section of the El Dorado trail where the lion was shot. Photo El Dorado Sheriff's Office

A mountain lion has been shot and killed after it was reported stalking a family on a cycling trail near Placerville in Northern California.

A couple called 911 and reported they had been followed by a cougar for 10 minutes on the El Dorado trail, a 32-mile trail that links Placerville to Folsom. The couple were walking along the trail with two children in a stroller and two large dogs.

The lion did not retreat when shouted at by the family, other trail users or by a deputy who responded to the call. The lion was pacing back and forth on the trail when the deputy arrived but after he shouted it started walking towards him instead of running away as a normal healthy mountain lion would.

According to a Facebook post from the El Dorado Sheriff's Office, "In a last effort to scare the animal away, the deputy fired a warning shot into the ground in front of the lion. The lion continued in its path toward the deputy, further showing that it was not well and dangerous to the public. The deputy had no option other than to put down the animal."

Only one lion was observed during the incident and it has now been taken by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for further study. The post also stated that "It is important to note that mountain lions live throughout El Dorado County and should be allowed to live undisturbed."

Mountain lion attacks remain extremely rare and there have only been seven fatal attacks in the United States since 1994. The only one in Northern California was on a trail near Auburn about 20 miles from the site of Monday’s incident.

Regions in Article
Placerville

Trails in Article
El Dorado Trail

Posted In:
Stories


Must Read This Week
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
78503 views
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
75097 views
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
72539 views
14 Bikes That Could Be Set for an Update in 2021
68374 views
Video: What Bikes Are Everyday Riders Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
52441 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Signs with Guerrilla Gravity for 2021 & Sends It On The Gnarvana
45640 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Buy a Frame Only or a Complete Bike?
39756 views
The SwitchGrade Will Allow Riders to Change Their Saddle Angle on the Fly
37320 views

29 Comments

  • 18 1
 Well, Belgium had one wolf a few months ago, until it was ran over. We would be happy to have the terrain and space to accomodate a mountain lion.
  • 27 17
 HUMANS: let's go into mountain lion country
MOUNTAIN LION: Hey, what's up?
HUMANS: oh my god, 911 - quick, shoot it!
  • 11 3
 that has to be the most idiotic, reductive, mentally deficient hot take I have ever read regarding this issue. kudos!
  • 1 3
 @conoat: it's called a joke.
  • 2 1
 @colincolin: it certainly is....
  • 1 0
 So True. And its so sad.
  • 1 0
 @conoat: oh the irony...
  • 7 0
 It is sad but also probably harder for us Brits to understand as we don't have that kind of wildlife. I was lucky enough to spend some time in BC Canada and when out walking in the hills and forests saw many bears and heard reports of cougars. Only a certain amount of people are allowed on specific trails at any one time. Camping is strictly at allocated sites. This is all done to keep the wildlife safe and to keep it wild. Most wild animals run for it when a human comes along. If they don't then they're most likely confident they can eat you or are so hungry they're willing to take the risk. You can imagine the hunt and slaughter there would be if an animal did attack a human as well. It's a pity there wasn't time to tranquillise the lion and find out what was wrong, but I guess if this lion wasn't running when a shot was fired there wasn't much option.
  • 2 0
 Don't have that type of wildlife?! Are you crazy? The other day I was out riding and I saw the most vicious of all animals - a rabbit. It had a vicious streak a mile wide and big pointy teeth. I had to kill it with a holy hand grenade.
  • 2 0
 @bigtim: Are there some who call you.... Tim?
  • 7 0
 Steve French just wanted to be a part of the family, they didn’t have to shoot him.
  • 2 0
 Big stoned kitty.
  • 9 1
 Sad
  • 3 0
 While I'd definitely agree that people have a tendency to shoot things, I guess it's really easy for everyone to criticise from the armchair. I'd be curious on people's actual reactions if they saw a predator close to their children.
  • 7 0
 Lots of animal behavioural experts in the Pinkbike comment section.
  • 8 6
 Lots of times - maybe most - the animal will simply " escort" the intruder away from it's territory, young or for what ever reason they don't want you around. People think, "OMG he's stalking me!" No, he wants you gone. Then the idiot humans go kill it. Wildlife hasn't a chance between loss of habitat and stupid fearful humans.
  • 4 1
 Wow how many of you have actually been in this situation? None I’m sure! I guarantee most would do the same thing. Pretty standard comments from the current crop of sissies who judge from behind a keyboard
  • 3 3
 Almost ran into a 6ft joey that wouldn't back down one time... didn't think to call in the cops to shoot it, guess there's always next time
  • 4 0
 Didn't you punch it in the face?
  • 1 0
 Man, that "trail" is a better surface than the "roads" that lead to my house
  • 8 9
 Who said that this "unwell" mountain lion didn't need to be relocated humanely? It's threatening us, so let's SHOOT IT!! AMERICAAAAAAWW F*CK YEAAWWW
  • 4 0
 wE DoNt arBiTRariLy shOot anIMalS iN cANaDa!!!

www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5198013/Grinning-Canadian-TV-presenter-bags-huge-mountain-lion.html
  • 4 0
 you dingus. if this animal was approaching within pistol range, it was less than 2 sec from being on you if it makes a move. but yeah, let's stop and call in the relocation squad! oops, we got dead people here and a bloated napping lion....huh.

you are the same type of person that says shoot an attacker in the leg, huh? #dingus
  • 1 0
 @conoat: They could of all jumped in the police SUV parked at the scene dude, good luck
  • 2 0
 slow news day?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009712
Mobile Version of Website