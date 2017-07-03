Mountain of Hell 2017: Mass Start Craziness With Fabien Cousinié - Video

Jul 3, 2017
Jul 3, 2017
UR Team  
 
The Mountain of Hell is the biggest DH mass start of the world with 700 riders in one single wave! Starting from 3600 meters on the glacier of Les Deux Alpes and finishing down the valley 30 minutes later. Mass start season has started and again the Mountain of Hell didn't disappoint with some crazy conditions!

This year the conditions on the glacier were really extreme with a thick mist, and freezing snow, which made the riders take a lot of risks!

"It's one of the scariest things I've ever ridden, riding so fast down the glacier without seeing anything while being chased by 700 riders is so wild, it didn't feel real until I crashed but I'm super stoked to come back 4th after that. The rest of the race, as usual, is awesome with some proper freeride lines, high-speed trails, steep singletracks and of course riding through a bar! Definitely, a must do race for anyone who loves mass start." - Fabien cousinié

Remy Absalon won the race and shows us that he is the king of Mass Start while Cous Cous finished 4th after his wild ride.

