Move to Bentonville and Get a Free Mountain Bike and $10,000 Cash

Nov 13, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
The Unlikely Mountain Bike Mecca of Bentonville AR

Northwest Arkansas Council is offering $10,000 cash and perks such as a free mountain bike to prospective new residents that want to move to Benton and Washington Counties.

The recently launched 'Life Works Here' program is an attempt by the region to incentivize more talented STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) workers to the region. The Council says, "Northwest Arkansas has more than 10,000 job openings right now and has a shortage of talent to fill available STEAM jobs. We want to attract talent who will help us build a richer long-term talent pipeline that supports our thriving local economy. The incentive is specifically targeting remote workers – we are looking for people who can meaningfully contribute to and actively participate in our vibrant community."

The region is home to the recently trademarked 'Mountain Bike Capital of the World', Bentonville, that offers 150 miles of mountain bike trails. The region also houses the headquarters of Walmart and the grandsons of its founder, Steuart and Tom Walton, have invested heavily in the sport and infrastructure surrounding their local region and beyond.

The Waltons are also involved with the Life Works Here scheme, the Council says, "The initiative is sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Council and made possible by philanthropic support from the Walton Family Foundation at the recommendation of Steuart Walton and Tom Walton." It's not clear how many places will be available for the scheme but apparently $1 million will be invested in this scheme over the next six months.

The perks for moving include the $10,000 cash stipend and a "street or mountain bike". It's not clear what the bike will be although the Walton connection makes us think it could be a Walmart or Viathon model. We have reached out to the Council for more information on the specifics and will update this article if we get any more information. Participants that don't want a bicycle can swap it for an annual membership to one of North West Arkansas' arts and cultural institutions.

Other perks of living in the region include a per-capita income that’s 14% higher than the national average, a low cost of living and a less hectic pace of life than city living. Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council, told Forbes, “Northwest Arkansas has one of the fastest-growing economies in the country, but we must increase our STEAM and entrepreneurial talent to ensure economic growth in the future. Right now we know a lot of people are re-evaluating their priorities and their lifestyle. We are seizing the opportunity to capture attention at this time when many employers have extended work from home opportunities and employees—knowing they can work from anywhere—are reconsidering where they are living and what they are prioritizing.”

Eligibility requirements include that a candidate is at least 24 years old, has at least two years of work experience and full-time employment, is a resident outside of the state and is willing to relocate within six months of acceptance.

This isn't the first scheme of its kind and similar initiatives have been set up in Tulsa and Wellington, New Zealand in recent years.

For more information and to apply, click here.

66 Comments

  • 16 1
 As Groucho Marx said "First Prize a week in Bentonville...second prize is 2 weeks in Bentonville."
  • 27 11
 I don’t know, that’s deep trump territory.
  • 4 1
 Confirmed... Trump won Benton county by almost 2 to 1 over Biden.
  • 2 1
 Not Fayetteville, which is 20 minutes south and still part of this deal. Fayetteville is more like Eugene, Madison or Boulder.
  • 11 5
 @usedbikestuff it would be great if people decide where to live based on having all the locals think the way they want them to. Diversity!
  • 14 13
 @keen515: Yes, because having a diverse neighborhood full of racists, misogynists, and crazy Born Agains is incredibly appealing to a lot of folk who do not share those views.
  • 1 0
 And that is why they claim being "mountain bike capitol of the world" though everybody knows they're not Smile
  • 4 5
 @keen515: I like talking to people with different views but tend to draw the line at people who believe in devil worshiping world-wide pedophilia rings. But that's just me.
  • 1 0
 So you bring in some new, edumecated blood with more sensible and humanitarian perspectives. These people get married, have kids, and raise em right. Prevent Idiocracy! Brought to you by Carl's Jr.
  • 15 1
 When did STEM become STEAM?
  • 2 0
 STEM + arts and humanities = STEAM
  • 5 0
 Recently... it went from a subset of education to all of education.
  • 25 7
 When the people with useless degrees got butthurt.
  • 2 1
 @jordon182: design degrees are far from useless.
  • 3 2
 @JTab23: pretty sure anything useful would fall under the engineering category.
  • 2 0
 @jordon182: You should really check out industrial design then...
  • 1 3
 @jordon182: paying for your student loans with that $30k salary will do that to you...
  • 1 0
 @keen515: All Educations Matters
  • 7 0
 I was ready to move to Bentonville after riding there in the winter. Went in the summer, and it was oppressively hot. Not sure that I could deal with 90% humidity and 95* days.

Great for someone who doesn’t mind the heat, likes doing all of their shopping at Walmart, has a low standard for restaurant food, and doesn’t mind being in the middle of nowhere.
  • 2 0
 We moved here from the DC metro area. It's been a great change. 1/2 million people in the greater NW Arkansas region is a welcome change and doesn't feel "middle of nowhere". I ride my bike to town and for business errands. It's a 2.5 mile commute and we life "far" from town. I live by Coler Mtb Preserve, ride there with my kids. There is a genuine kindness in the community. Quality of life is pretty great. Other people are noticing, 43 people a day move to the region.

Our hot weather lasts about 8 weeks. There is always days in there that are cooler, and the mornings are cooler, too. 95 degrees is a rare high for us. But you know, with the heat index, 90 feels warmer. On the flip side we can ride year round. It's November and it's in the 60's.

Our restaurants are quite good, but they cater toward a more southern taste. Looking forward to more fresh and healthy options opening up here.
  • 6 0
 Green Card included?
Over the hills and gar away Wink
  • 3 0
 Vermont also has a similar incentive program, which may or may not be a more enticing proposition, depending on your preferences Smile
vtdigger.org/2019/05/27/lawmakers-approve-new-move-vermont-incentive-program
  • 5 1
 Wow "Mountain Bike Capital of the World" and they need to lure mountain bikers there... We all know Whistler/Sea to Sky Corridor is the REAL mountain bike capital.
  • 2 0
 Honestly, I'm 23 and this seems great, not quite eligible yet. Might have to look for jobs down there, 10k would be very helpful and could grow to more if invested along with the money I get from selling my existing MTB. It's def Trump country, but honestly talking about politics with people less could maybe be a good thing
  • 5 0
 The problem is that you have to move to Arkansas. Yuck.
  • 1 0
 It’s not bike capitol of the world either only 150miles and no dh and true enduro runs longer then 3min It’s all xc. I’m totally embarrass that a place would give themselves that name. With there machine built 4 foot tables everywhere you gotta crank your ass off to make haha. More like pnw mnt bike capitol of the world. More like Colorado. More like Canada more like South Africa. More like New Zealand. Great place to work at Walmart. Great place to stop by when passing through. Arkansas you are out of your league. Way out of it.
  • 1 0
 Trade the bike cash for an opportunity to celebrate Arkansas' diverse cultural heritage!

"Participants that don't want a bicycle can swap it for an annual membership to one of North West Arkansas' arts and cultural institutions."
  • 5 1
 Walmart supports MTB, yet everyone shops at Amazon...
  • 20 0
 I go to great measures to avoid both.
  • 4 0
 @chriskneeland: same same
  • 3 0
 Great shit, I'm a software engineer in Prague, Czech Republic, take me away. Please.
  • 1 0
 Really? I heard that the girls there are beautiful... dunno about MTB so much but Michal Prokop videos there shows really good trails
  • 3 1
 @trelleder: The girls are f*cking hideous. They are beautiful in Ukraine where I'm from originally. And I'm married anyway. MTB is quite fine, can't argue with that, but then there are low salaries, bureaucracy, taxes, rent prices, shitty groceries, trash everywhere and crime levels through the roof.
  • 2 0
 Hahaha those are the SAME problems w/ my country... everyday getting worse
  • 1 0
 @YanDoroshenko: Crime?? I just moved here from Denver . The crime in Denver is ridiculous, the crime here is close to zero unless you are being facetious. The trail scene is fantastic and only growing. Come see for yourself
  • 2 0
 Yeah... I'd take Prague over Bentonville any time of the day.
  • 1 0
 @YanDoroshenko: sure the beer is good and cheap tho
  • 1 1
 Can’t wait to see all the hyper-defensive locals show up to defend the honor of their boring trails and intolerant neighbors.

The trails are overrated, if it’s not 100 degrees it’s raining, it has all the culture of an Applebee’s and the most racist town in America is 90 miles away (look up Harrison, AR)
  • 5 3
 Interesting to observe here that, in Benton County, Arkansas, Trump beat Biden 62-35. Good times!
  • 12 2
 I moved here from Denver recently (too late for the $10k). I'm a moderate, socially pretty liberal, fiscally conservative. 1) I ride more now than I did in Denver since I can be at 4-5 different trail heads right out of my garage in 5-10 minutes 2) I cannot say enough how welcoming EVERYONE is here 3) the little town has a fantastic and inclusive vibe 4) the scene is only growing 5) I just took in my homeless cousin and her child and the amount of assistance I've had with them the last two weeks has been overwhelmingly positive. Maybe you should go outside and actually talk to people & realize the world isn't what the news media wants you to hear. This is a great place, you should stop by, have a beer and ride some trails and see for yourself.
  • 1 4
 Cool idea, except that, during a global pandemic, "going outside and actually talking to people" in a place where your governor, your senators, your congressional rep, and your state legislators are all Trumpists is reasonably likely to kill you.
  • 3 0
 @bman33: I think people not talking to others face to face is likely a big part of the problems we've got right now. Most people are nice and pretty reasonable in real life.
  • 3 1
 Why do I have to be as thick as pig sh*t, this sounds like a sweet deal!
  • 2 0
 What wheel size is the free bike;-) ?
  • 5 0
 24/29 - the ultimate mullet
  • 3 5
 That's right usedbikestuff - They'd likely be more successful attracting the talent they desire by turning the tides on their politics across the state. And how does the $100M for racial equity (pledged by the Walmart Foundation this last summer) across the region intersect or perhaps counteract with the relocation initiative. Does it make more sense to hire people from the within the area who have family and a sense of place there?
  • 1 0
 Does it rain less than 1000 days a year there? If so, I'll have a bit of that! Oh, does it have mountains?
  • 1 0
 No mnt. All xc. Huge lie pink bike. Far from mtb capitol of the world. Not even close. It’s in a battle with Texas and Kansas
  • 1 0
 Is that an Ellsworth Specialist on the pic showing the city hall? Love that bike design!
  • 1 0
 "Mountain bike capital of the World",no less...damn, that's some title!
  • 9 0
 They can claim it. But we all know it's Whistler.
  • 1 2
 @learningcycles: Whistler is a vacation destination. This initiative is focused on a place to live and raise a family, 2 very different objectives.
  • 2 0
 @davevdw: So the capital of something is somewhere I need to be able to raise a family? How about it be somewhere that provides the best of said "hobby" or "sport?" I have a family, I get it, I couldn't live in Whistler. Just this claim to be the MTB Capital of the world is a disgrace to world class riding everywhere else.
  • 2 0
 @davevdw: yes yes whatever, we all know Arkansas is not the MTB capital of the world, and never will be.
  • 1 0
 @learningcycles: Exactly. Or aus. Or South Africa. Or Colorado. Or pnw. This place if arkasnas giving themselves this name Hahaha. There in a battle with Kansas and Texas for xc territory only. Iv lived thee for a year. Came back to mnt quick af
  • 1 0
 Eh, IDK. How about $100k? Smile
  • 1 0
 And a job at WALMART????
  • 1 4
 Perfect. Are their schools open? My kids schools just got shutdown so I'm looking for a place to move and maintain my sanity until covid is over.
Below threshold threads are hidden

