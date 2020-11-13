Move to Bentonville and Get a Free Mountain Bike and $10,000 Cash

Northwest Arkansas Council is offering $10,000 cash and perks such as a free mountain bike to prospective new residents that want to move to Benton and Washington Counties.
The recently launched 'Life Works Here' program is an attempt by the region to incentivize more talented STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) workers to the region. The Council says, "Northwest Arkansas has more than 10,000 job openings right now and has a shortage of talent to fill available STEAM jobs. We want to attract talent who will help us build a richer long-term talent pipeline that supports our thriving local economy. The incentive is specifically targeting remote workers – we are looking for people who can meaningfully contribute to and actively participate in our vibrant community."
The region is home to the recently trademarked 'Mountain Bike Capital of the World
', Bentonville
, that offers 150 miles of mountain bike trails. The region also houses the headquarters of Walmart and the grandsons of its founder, Steuart and Tom Walton, have invested heavily in the sport and infrastructure surrounding their local region and beyond.
The Waltons are also involved with the Life Works Here scheme, the Council says, "The initiative is sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Council and made possible by philanthropic support from the Walton Family Foundation at the recommendation of Steuart Walton and Tom Walton." It's not clear how many places will be available for the scheme but apparently $1 million will be invested in this scheme over the next six months.
The perks for moving include the $10,000 cash stipend and a "street or mountain bike". It's not clear what the bike will be although the Walton connection makes us think it could be a Walmart or Viathon
model. We have reached out to the Council for more information on the specifics and will update this article if we get any more information. Participants that don't want a bicycle can swap it for an annual membership to one of North West Arkansas' arts and cultural institutions.
Other perks of living in the region include a per-capita income that’s 14% higher than the national average, a low cost of living and a less hectic pace of life than city living. Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council, told Forbes
, “Northwest Arkansas has one of the fastest-growing economies in the country, but we must increase our STEAM and entrepreneurial talent to ensure economic growth in the future. Right now we know a lot of people are re-evaluating their priorities and their lifestyle. We are seizing the opportunity to capture attention at this time when many employers have extended work from home opportunities and employees—knowing they can work from anywhere—are reconsidering where they are living and what they are prioritizing.”
Eligibility requirements include that a candidate is at least 24 years old, has at least two years of work experience and full-time employment, is a resident outside of the state and is willing to relocate within six months of acceptance.
This isn't the first scheme of its kind and similar initiatives have been set up in Tulsa
and Wellington, New Zealand
in recent years.
For more information and to apply, click here
.
Great for someone who doesn’t mind the heat, likes doing all of their shopping at Walmart, has a low standard for restaurant food, and doesn’t mind being in the middle of nowhere.
Our hot weather lasts about 8 weeks. There is always days in there that are cooler, and the mornings are cooler, too. 95 degrees is a rare high for us. But you know, with the heat index, 90 feels warmer. On the flip side we can ride year round. It's November and it's in the 60's.
Our restaurants are quite good, but they cater toward a more southern taste. Looking forward to more fresh and healthy options opening up here.
Over the hills and gar away
vtdigger.org/2019/05/27/lawmakers-approve-new-move-vermont-incentive-program
"Participants that don't want a bicycle can swap it for an annual membership to one of North West Arkansas' arts and cultural institutions."
The trails are overrated, if it’s not 100 degrees it’s raining, it has all the culture of an Applebee’s and the most racist town in America is 90 miles away (look up Harrison, AR)
