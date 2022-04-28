Movie Trailer: Semenuk, Bergemann, Lacondeguy & More Find Common Language Across the Globe in TGR's 'Esperanto'

Apr 28, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesEsperanto is TGR’s latest action-packed mountain bike film with an added twist. Mixing the rock stars of the sport with a cast of unknown and up-and-coming heroes, the film explores how we share our dreams through a universal two-wheeled language no matter what our native tongue may be. The sacred ritual of the ride might sound different all across the world – whether it’s a full-face getting pulled down to drop into a big jump line or wheeling a beat-up bike out of a mud hut to pedal to school – but it’s a universal process no matter what language we speak.Teton Gravity Research

The film will premiere in Salt Lake City this June. Find the tour dates here.

Posted In:
Videos Andreu Lacondeguy Blake Hansen Brage Vestavik Brandon Semenuk Carson Storch Chelsea Kimball Darren Berrecloth Emil Johansson Hannah Bergemann Johny Salido Kurt Sorge Kyle Strait Nico Vink Tomomi Nishikubo


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
53478 views
Field Test: Kona Process 134 29 - Can't Stop, Won't Stop
45569 views
Field Test: 2022 Stumpjumper Alloy - As Versatile As Ever
41193 views
7 Yoga Poses for Better Sleep
40692 views
Bike Boom Shows Signs of Slowing for Shimano & Thule
38546 views
Field Test: Commencal Meta HT AM Ride - Big Tires & Big Fun
35436 views
Slack Randoms: Roubaix Carnage, Shipping Delays, Exploding Drill Bits & More
33916 views
Check Out: 3D Printed Mounts, Roll-Off Goggles, Wild Looking Cranks, & More
31995 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Esperanto is supposedly easy to learn. Rosetta Stone would have been a more appropriate name for the film considering that the level of riding shown is unachievable by most.
  • 2 0
 Stoked to see more Brage content!
  • 1 1
 no need to brage about it
  • 1 0
 Wow that Subaru driver knows how to ride a bike!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007748
Mobile Version of Website