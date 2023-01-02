Movies For Your Monday

Oszkar Nagy - Open Pit:
A year-long video project, after months spent building and filming with Oszkar Nagy in an active open-pit mine in Hungary, is finally here for your entertainment.
Suomi DH - The Finnish Downhill MTB Documentary:
Downhill MTB has been a competitive sport in Finland for the past 30 years, and now it’s time to find out what has happened during this time. How is it possible that Finland, a dark, cold and flat country, has brought up successful World Cup riders like Katja Repo, Antti-Pekka Laiho and DH superstar Matti Lehikoinen. The foundation these pioneers have built has inevitably been an important stepping stone for today’s passionate young talents, who are conquering the international DH scene. The film is about the ups and downs, the excitement, the passion of riding and the community of Downhill MTB in Finland.
Ronan Dunne - Doing Dangerous Stuff Safely:
2022 has been a breakthrough season for 20 year old Irish racer, Ronan Dunne. A World Cup Podium, Irish National Title, and 4th at Red Bull Hardline grabbed the headlines. But it was the speed, wildness, and creativity on track that really captured the racer's eyes. Ask any one of the world elite pits, who is the man to watch on track, simple answer; Ronan Dunne. Video: Tommy Cadwell.
Soren Farenholtz - The Local:
Soren Rarenholtz shows Calvin Huth around the town he grew up in, and some of the spots that helped shape who he is and how he rides. Rider: Soren Farenholtz. Videographer: Calvin Huth. Creative Director: Cal Jelley.
Jack Moir - Down Time:
The latest edit from this off season. Thank you to Brixton for supporting these projects.
Kirt Voreis - 2022 Instagram Mashup:
Clips from another action-packed year.
The Slymefoot Slide:
A three day bike packing adventure in Northumberland, UK, exploring the state of English River Health, good times and a search for tight line on the River Breamish and Coquet. The rivers that cut paths through our land are the arteries that connect us to the wider world. From birth, we learn to love these meandering and glistening wonders that our very civilization was found upon. Yet, English rivers, that form such a romantic and integral part of our psyche are being slowly suffocated by a potent mix of nutrients, sewage, interference and gross mis-management. They are dying, and with their death the very wonders that capture our imagination and sustain our lives will be lost forever. In Rural Northumberland, two rivers cling on to their health with a tenacity that is reflected by the communities who would seek to preserve their lives. Both the river Breamish and Coquet take their places in the last 14% of English rivers that maintain good ecological health. Yet they themselves are vulnerable, like every river in England, failing their chemical test in 2019. The upper reaches of these rivers are where were headed on an exploratory, three day bike packing trip through the Northumberland national park, in search of clean water, healthy fish, and experiences that are increasingly rare in a polluted nation.
When Leo Met Julian:
Just before Christmas, Leo was riding to work and got in an accident with an SUV. He has been in hospital since with a broken neck and not much feeling below the waist. As you just saw he is a fighter and a positive force, if you have money to donate please help by hitting this link
Joey Gough - The Parting Glass:
This has been my first full year of Youtube and I thank you all so much for watching, subscribing, your kind comments, and support. Here's my best bits - from B-Rage in Norway to 50to01 in Wales and simply having fun at my local trails. Big thanks to Ferocious Dog for letting me use their song "The Parting Glass" and to Rob Smith, Gav Mitchell, Will Evans, Ed Mitchell, and Lee Piper for the extra footage. See you in 2023. Cheers!
Joe Barnes - Mega Charm:
In this documentary we follow staff member Joey through his employment at the Mega Store. Joey gets tested in various roles from shop floor assistant to Mega Spray sales coordinator. While also dealing with some personal issues he manages to keep a strong footing in the company. The film also features staff member Ferg as shift manager, Stephen Hughes as psychiatrist, and co worker Baz on keyboard. Riding sections at Blarmafoldach, Lord Serpent, Sgurr a'Maoireach, and Strone.
Super Spreader:
The boys set sail on the annual mountain trip beginning in July. We packed up the Untrue van, the Mayor’s Tacoma, Hanni’s Fj cruiser, and Dunn’s Ford from the shop and headed into the Rockies.
Wethepeople Haus:
We're kicking off the new year with an 18 minute gem from the Wethepeople team! Featuring a massive squad of: Felix Prangenberg, Jordan Godwin, Dan Banks, Renato Rancso, Stephan Atencio, Riley Smith, Frasier Hill, Tom Weikert, Danny Heron, Jordan Waters, and Butch. It was filmed over a three week period throughout London.
Santi Laverde - Welcome To Am:
Santi Laverde is on Odyssey! We're stoked to be adding this all-around ripper to the crew. Originally from Colombia, Santi resides in Barcelona and even teaches BMX school there. The man puts in work on the bike and loves to ride anything and everything, a perfect fit with the rest of the crew. Video: Guille Lyon.
Zero Introduces Kairi Netsuke:
Zero’s new recruit unleashes his ungodly heelflip talents on California's proving grounds.
Tired Skateboards' "CHUCK™" Video:
It’s not Christmas morning without a Tired treat to soothe your soul.
Santa Cruz & Creature’s “Product Toss In The ER” Video:
Two teams, three tours, six hospital visits, 15 demos, high-level shenanigans, and full-throttle skateboarding guaranteed. The Saints and Sinners promised mayhem all year long, and they delivered.
Colby Raha - Welcome To Rahville:
Take a look into five time X-Games gold medalist and Rockstar Energy team rider Colby Raha’s new 12 acre private riding facility. This is just the beginning, so stay tuned!
Remembering Shane McConkey:
Shane was a true icon and pioneer in the sport of skiing. He inspired countless lives and paved the way for the future of extreme sports. Above all, Shane was a good friend and an incredible person. This full segment from 2009's "In Deep" is a tribute to Shane and a celebration of the incredible life he lived. From Saucer Boy to Shanes Bond, this segment features many of our favorite McConkey moments. We love you Shane.
Nikolai Schirmer & Celeste Pomerantz - Journey To The End Of The World:
Niko Schirmer swore he would never get on this boat again, but his new movie is all about Sofie (that’s the ship’s nickname), Celeste Pomerantz, and a sailing voyage to Svalbard. Get on board and discover what happened in a trip full of adventure, wild animals, human interactions, and gnarly couloirs.
Holding Moses:
A dancer named Randi learns to connect with her son, who has a rare genetic disorder, in this inspirational vision of parenting, by Rivkah Beth Medow and Jen Rainin.
