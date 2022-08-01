Movies For Your Monday

The Trails Before Us:
The Trails Before Us follows 17-year-old Nigel James, a Diné mountain biker, as he hosts the first Enduro race in the Navajo Nation. Through revitalizing livestock and wildlife trails on his grandparents’ land, Nigel and a new generation of riders honor the connection to their land, community, and culture. Director: Fritz Bitsoie.
Scratching the Surface - Caleb Holonko:
“Throughout my life I’ve spent many summers road tripping to the B.C. interior with very minimal exploration outside of Christina Lake. After seeing so many friends post and rave about the amazing trails, I decided to venture to Castlegar and Nelson for my first taste. Man, did it deliver! Endless single track, crazy woodwork, and some untouchable flow trails! It was great to put my little flair on trails that I normally would just chill through. Thanks to all the trail builders that are killing it out there! I would love to buy you a bunch of beers, ya’ll are crushing it” - Caleb Holonko
Gravel To The Grave! - Here, There, Everywhere - Ep.2:
It was 2019 when I watched an EF Gone Racing episode about the GBduro, where road cyclist and certified cool guy, Lachlan Morton set a record for the 2,000km stage race from Land’s End to John O’Groats. The 30min video allowed a glimpse of an extraordinary physical feat, but more importantly proved that the endurance muscle is in the mind. You see Morton hit what he described as rock bottom, yet he kept riding. I found myself both frightened and mesmerized as I watched him ride through the night, chasing an end that never seemed to be any closer. I admire cyclists like Lachlan, whose strength and skills transfer, allowing them to perform across disciplines; a true athlete! Off and on over the next two years, I thought about that ride. I read stories and watched videos of FKT’s, rides that lasted over 24 hours and solo missions across entire countries. What was it like? To ride through the night, and through unknown territory? To ride past the limit of anything you had ever done before. I couldn’t imagine myself capable of any of it. But then, why not? Will I ever find out the length and breadth of my capabilities if I don’t force myself to take on a challenge like this?
Theo Erlangsen - Stof Boer:
Theo Erlangsen and his all South African crew got together after winter to rebuild the Commencal South Africa farm track for his first build and video project. With eight days and one machine, Theo had big ideas and not a lot of time! Local legend and trail builder Duran van Eden smashed out hours on end in the machine and the boys managed to rebuild around 1022m of trail to completely refresh the mountain! Hot and dusty trails with an amazing backdrop is a good combo for spectacular viewing. The project is a testament to the talented media, builders, and riding that is brewing amongst young South African mountain bikers.
Title Team x Title Slopestyle Course At SilverStar:
Some of Title's local athletes had the opportunity to ride the freshly sculpted Title Slopestyle course at SilverStar Mountain Resort last fall, shortly before Crankworx took place! The course was designed and built by Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff in collaboration with SilverStar. Video: Brody Jones & Kadison Pelletier.
Weekend Slayer - Episode 10 - Nelson:
If you've ever dreamed of hanging out with Kurt Sorge for the weekend, that dream is about to come true. The Hoff has invited us to stay at his house, ride his jumps, and shred trails with his crew of beauties in Nelson B.C.! We link up with local legends Garett Buehler and Alex Volokhov along with good friends Russ Fountain, Chandrima Lavoie, Kevin Weinerth and more! The weather is looking a bit dicey, but that doesn't stop us from shredding sand chutes, machine built jump trails, and Kurt's insane backyard jumps. Produced by Eric Lawrenuk. Filmed by Mitch Cheek.
Yeti Cycles: B+W: 001:
The culmination of a five day trip in SLC with Warren Kniss and Bryn Bingham aboard their Yeti SB140s. Riders: Warren Kniss & Bryn Bingham. Video: Kasen Schamaun.
Whistler With Ian Morrison:
Nac-Nac landers, trail speed records, and plenty of laughs! Join the man of many voices, Ian Morrison, as he shows off his favourite features in the Whistler Bike Park! Video: Influx Productions.
Kirt Voreis - Full Speed Ahead:
Max speed down Cline Butte with Kirt Voreis and his new Niner WFO. Full speed ahead on a hot and dry summer day.
Chill Trail By Vinny T:
"Chill Trail" is a new concept created by the partnership of Bike Vision - a trail building company - and Vinny T, pro rider. The main goal of the Chill Trail is to combine the vision of an athlete and the know-how of a trail building company. The first Chill Trail was born and inaugurated this year in France in the Bernex Bike Park! We are happy to announce that you will be able to find a new Chill Trail in the summer of 2023 in the Metabief Bike Park in the French Jura! Who will want the 3rd one? Video: Maxime Rambaud.
Devon Smilie - Etnies:
He put in some serious work for this one. Video: Eddie Cuellar.
Tom Dugan - F-It All:
When it comes to biking, your boy aims to please. And yet again... he does not dissapooint! Please enjoy another classic calamity featuring the one and only Tommy Dugan.
Honey - Wethepeople:
20 minutes of Felix Prangenberg, Dan Kruk, Jordan Godwin, and Riley Smith.
A Portrait On Jamie Thomas:
The skate legend opens up in our new film. From the outside looking in, it would appear as though Jamie Thomas always had his shit together. Notoriously disciplined and driven, few have left an indelible mark in skateboarding like the Chief. As a pro skater, filmer, editor, brand builder, entrepreneur, and designer, Jamie has built a legacy on being meticulous, laser focused, and detail-oriented that hasn’t been matched since his meteoric rise to the top. If you grew up skating in the ’90s or 2000s, there’s a very solid chance that Jamie was your favourite skater and Zero was your favourite brand. Hell, even Graham Coxon, guitarist of Blur, wrote a song called “Jamie Thomas” at the height of their collective fame. Now approaching 50 with a new perspective on balance and life, Jamie reflects on his decades of experience, acknowledging that his obsessiveness was actually a self-destructive coping mechanism—a fatal flaw preventing him from being the well rounded family man he’s become today. That’s isn’t to say he’s not still completely obsessed with everything he does. It’s just that he’s learned to compartmentalize his time in order to live a more balanced and fulfilled life. Don’t think you’ll see him slow down anytime soon, though. As he says, “I don’t really think about retirement. I don’t want to just sit somewhere. That sounds like purgatory. I just want to keep learning and growing.” Without further ado, we’re proud to present A Portrait on Jamie Thomas, a short film about Jamie in 2022. The good, the bad, the Chief.
Code - Plan B:
Plan B is proud to present our new compact full-length video "CODE." Starring: Chris Joslin, Trevor Mcclung, Felipe Gustavo, Pat Duffy, Aurelien Giraud, Tommy Fynn, and Kristion Jordan.
Josh Dirksen's 'No Idea' Part:
New Hampshire's Josh Dirksen bombs everything - hills, reservoirs… Megaramps - in his latest edit. Video: Brock Shearen.
Colby Raha - QuarterPipe High Air:
Colby Raha soars 49 feet in the air to secure gold in MotoX QuarterPipe High Air at X Games 2022!
The World Is Poorly Designed. But Copying Nature Helps:
Japan’s Shinkansen doesn’t look like your typical train. With its long and pointed nose, it can reach top speeds up to 150–200 miles per hour. It didn’t always look like this. Earlier models were rounder and louder, often suffering from the phenomenon of "tunnel boom," where deafening compressed air would rush out of a tunnel after a train rushed in. But a moment of inspiration from engineer and birdwatcher Eiji Nakatsu led the system to be redesigned based on the aerodynamics of three species of birds. Nakatsu’s case is a fascinating example of biomimicry, the design movement pioneered by biologist and writer Janine Benyus. She's a co-founder of the Biomimicry Institute, a non-profit encouraging creators to discover how big challenges in design, engineering, and sustainability have often already been solved through 3.8 billion years of evolution on earth. We just have to go out and find them.
Connecting Walls - How To Climb In Somebody Else’s Backyard:
Unable to travel overseas due to the ongoing pandemic, Katsutaka "Jumbo" Yokoyama and Keita Kurakami head for Yakushima, an island in the south of Japan not well-known for its climbing. There, they find an abundance of bullet rock to develop and a group of locals that would teach them the importance of being good visitors.
Runner:
This captivating short documentary profiles the young Canadian long-distance runner Bruce Kidd at 19 years old. Kidd eventually went on to win a gold and bronze medal at the 1962 Commonwealth Games, and was a competing member of the 1964 Canadian Olympic team. Directed by Don Owen (Nobody Waved Good-bye, Toronto Jazz), the film is luminously photographed by John Spotton and features poetic commentary composed and spoken by the great Anglo-American poet W.H. Auden. The camera follows Kidd’s sprightly movements as he runs on piers, practice tracks, and finally, in an international race. Oblivious to the clapping crowds and the flash of cameras, he knows full well that in the long run it is the cold stopwatch that tells the truth.
