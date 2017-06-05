Movies For Your Monday

Mike Hopkins - Flow State: Mike Hopkins finding flow. Video: Scott Secco









Behind the Scenes - Cable Cams: Scott and Mike take you behind the scenes and shed a little light on how they achieve their shots. It ain't pretty... but it's effective.









Chromag - Logan Peat: Logan Peat riding the Sunshine Coast. Video: Mind Spark Cinema.









Rampage 2.0 Join defending champion and freeride legend Ed Masters as he returns to southern Utah for the 2017 edition of Redbull Rampage.









After Hours: We spent some hours in the street with Nicolas Terrier somewhere between Barcelona and Montpellier.









Going Nuts On La Nuts: Ripping in Germany.









Home to Roost EP.12 - Hockenhull Brothers: Home to Roost is back! Join the Hockey brothers whilst they rip up some bone dry Buxton trails. Sketchy backflips galore from the hugely underrated lads. Hit play and enjoy the funky vibes!









MSS Bike Park - Trail Crew: Surprisingly, trails don't build themselves, or maintain for that matter, quite shocking right? It takes a lot of people to run a Bike Park and they are all important pieces to the puzzle, but the most important group of them all, always hidden in the shadows and never getting the credit they deserve is the Trail Crew. This is a day in their lives.









That Black Mountains Buzz: This place flows like an electric current and leaves me buzzin'! Take a ride down the Black Mountains trails with Will Smith, Scoob, and myself.









POV: Lava Flow - Christchurch New Zealand: Jump on board with Todd for a lap down Lava Flow mountain bike trail on the Port Hills Christchurch New Zealand.









Spiti Awakening - Hunting lines at 4500m in Spiti Valley, India: Riding the untouched zones of Spiti Valley in India, two Indian mountain bikers go in search of the perfect dirt. Some marked and some previously unridden, Vinay Menon and Ajay Padval enjoy fresh dust at 4500m. Video: Kaushik Sinha and Vinay Menon.









Juliana Strega: People fear what they don't understand.









Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend 2017: Opening weekend at the Whistler Mountain Bike Park is better than Christmas. Spirits are high, something magical lingers in the air and the trails are finally open. We were there all long weekend to see what's new, soak up the stoke and of course, ride some bikes.









Tall Bikes Will Save The World: Riding any bicycle is a positive step toward a healthy lifestyle and personal enjoyment, but it's the tall bike that has the power to change the world. The tall bike remains on the fringes — only embraced by the daring, the creative and the foolish. Join the Zenga Bros for as they explore how to build, ride and coexist on a tall bike.









Greg Illingworth - Morning to Night: Mongoose Pro Greg Illingworth just made the move to Hastings in the UK. Now he's able to get up in the morning to hit the local concrete park, take a break then ride Source Park all night. Watch Greg as he puts his own style in each park.









Greg Illingworth - Fast & Raw: Illingworth slaying small wheels in the UK, Switzerland, and France.









Greg Illingworth - The Ramp II: Let one of the most exciting, high-speed street riders take a portable, adjustable aluminum ramp into the urban wilderness of Estonia and England and see what comes out the other side.









Home For Dinner: Stan Rey's entry for GoPro GoShow 2017.









James Doerfling - Yeti Snowbike: The big mountain boss takes a trip to pow town.









Caribou Legs: A short film that documents Bradley 'Caribou Legs' Firth and his cross-country run to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.









