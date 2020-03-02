Movies For Your Monday

Keep it Real - Full Film:
The goal for Keep it Real was to create a movie filmed primarily on Super 16mm film. Hopefully it will remind people that riding bikes is the realest experience you can have. Riders: Stephane Pelletier, Jarrett Moore, Corbin Selfe, Noah Brousseau, Liam Wallace, Matt Macduff, JP Maffret, Reilly Horan. Filmed and edited by Andrew Young.
Yusuke Yamamoto - Coast Gravity Park:
Yusuke lapping one of the best bike parks in BC (Coast Gravity Park). We managed to get out there for a day before they closed for the winter break. It certainly didn’t disappoint, unreal trails.
Boost - Matt Begg:
Wide Open is built on a strong history of supporting young talent, with the next generation of talent rolling through, 'Boost' features Matt Begg, a freerider from Queenstown, New Zealand.
Matt & Martha Do Ecuador:
Matt Jones and Martha Gill recently went to explore Ecuador with their bikes. Dirt jumps, Volcanoes, and world class singletrack were just a few of the things they stumble across!
Year 42 Edit:
Year 42 of riding in Whistler and Trestle and good times had with my girls!
BC Bike Race:
A few of the racer's stories.
NF Crew At Watts' House:
The guys get one last banger session on Greg Watts new jump line before the snow hit. Riders: Zak West, Karl Immers, Robin “Rambo” Davis, and Cade Brock. Video: Shawn Howe.
Snap Clips: #WHLP
BC Backwoods With Reilly Horan:
Reilly throwing down in Vernon, BC.
How To Fix A Flat:
Need to know how to fix you flat? Just need a laugh? This is the film for you! This film has been a long time in the making, thank you to everyone who helped make this thing possible, I'm super proud of it.
Shimmer - A Vans BMX Film:
Shimmer represents Vans BMX at its core, with a look into the riders that keep the streets talking, featuring Ty Morrow, Dakota Roche, Andrew Castaneda, Calvin Kosovich, Sean Ricany, Lewis Mills, Travis Hughes, and Bruno Hoffman. A years worth of travels, friends, clips and memories make up “Shimmer” by Calvin Kosovich and Vans BMX.
Grey:
Welcome to Lima, Peru’s capital city. Dubbed “The Grey” by the locals because of its misty weather conditions, Lima is a vibrant maze of immaculate street spots. Follow an all-star crew on a street mission through the city’s finest spots, featuring Dennis Enarson, Bruno Hoffman, Alex Donnachie, Simone Barraco, Dan Lacey, Anthony Perrin, and Lewis Mills.
The First Cut - Felix Prangenberg:
It's crazy to see some of the young prodigies we've watched for years now turn into fully fledged destroyers. Felix is rolling in hot off his Simple Session win a few weeks back, and now he releases this street onslaught for Eclat. Never a slow nibble in sight!
Mark Suciu's "Verso" Part:
Mark's cross continental part birthed a legend, but this one catapults him into the stratosphere. The fastest feet in the biz and an approach to skating without comparison, Suciu's Verso is an absolute gift. Enjoy the show...
Rough Cut - Kyle Walker - ''Be Free'' Part:
The 2016 SOTY puts his heels of steel to the test again for a high-impact huck tour with his real homies. Through nosey neighbours and serious slams, he pounds the pavement until he rides away. Sometimes you gotta fight to be free.
Nate Greenwood's "Thneed" Bones Wheels Part:
Whether jumping on a big bar, catching a quick line, or unleashing an unreal tech move on a hubba, Nate Greenwood confidently does it all. The gentleman in him also paints the rail after he’s done tearing off the base coat. Respect on two counts.
The Denali Experiment:
Free-ride skier Sage Cattabriga-Alosa and big mountain snowboarder Lucas Debari step out of their elements and make an attempt to climb, ski, and snowboard Denali. Sage and Lucas get a helping hand from a huge cast of seasoned and professional climbers and ski mountaineers from the North Face Athlete Team, including Hilaree O’Neill, Conrad Anker, Ingrid Backstrom, Jim Zellers, Emilio Previtali, and Giulia Monego, as the two embark on the hardest expedition of their lives.
Snowciety:
A film by Kris Lüdi.
Few Words - A Candide Thovex Film:
Few Words is an award winning documentary that retraces the life story of the most accomplished skier in the world Candide Thovex. This film gives us an insight into the legend behind the goggles and takes us to the most beautiful mountains on the planet.
The Islands And The Whales - Trailer:
In their remote home in the North Atlantic, the Faroe Islanders have always eaten what nature could provide, proud to put local food on the table. The land yields little, so they have always relied on harvesting their seas. Hunting whales and seabirds kept them alive for generations, and gave them the way of life they love; a life they would pass on to their children. But today they face a grave threat to this tradition.
Grizzly Country:
After serving in the Vietnam War, author and eco-warrior Doug Peacock spent years alone in the Wyoming and Montana wilderness observing grizzly bears. This time in the wild changed the course of his life. With the protection of Yellowstone grizzlies now under threat, Peacock reflects on the importance of habitat and why he continues to fight for wild causes.
Photo: jonashelford
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment