Movies For Your Monday

DJ Brandt Quick Mix 2017: Quick mix of clips I had on my computer that I liked. These are all just homie filmed clips but I wanted to show what I have been up to lately. I would like to thank Mongoose bikes, Kali Protectives, Raceface Components, 5.10, VP Components, Shimano, Kuat Racks, Smith Optics, RST Suspension and Feedback Sports for supporting me this year! I'll put out a real video later this year. Enjoy!









Dunkeld DH RAW - Kris Gemmell: We headed up to Dunkeld on what turned out to be one of the best days of the year so far. The track was running quick which made for good times putting this together!









Bas van Steenbergen - Queenstown iPhone Clips: Filmed mainly by Bernard Kerr and R-Dog.









Rocketman 3 - Return of Straightline: Sheffield is at peace. It's quiet... maybe TOO quiet. Is our hero still needed? A new tyranny rises, and a big wheel weapon is needed to combat the new evil.









Nuno Pintas - Welcome to TSG: Nuno throwing down on his local jumps.









100 Mile Part: 2016 Fall Jam.









DFT United Team Intro: Nothing better than having fun on bikes with friends.









Lachlan Blair - Snack Bag 3: Lachlan riding fast.









Trails Tapas: Failed trains, hook ups, foam rollers, coffee breaks, near empty trick bags, getting scared, getting tired, getting enough sleep to ride another day. Welcome to Trails Club 30-39. Sometimes our riding has the consistency of a chocolate bar left in a car on a hot day... it's far from perfect, but still tastes so good! Thanks all involved for an amazing week.









Keepin' It Tight - Ep 1: A series by August Nesbitt featuring Nic Court.









Ollie Jones Reel 2017: Featuring - Dylan Dunkerton, Sterling Christenson, Dylan Sherrard, Hailey Elise, Darren Berrecloth, Curtis Robinson, Casey Dean, Jesse Melamed, Maranda Miller, and Mark Mackay.









Jeff Lenosky Trail Boss - Ridgeline Balm Boyette, FL: Follow me as I travel to Florida to ride Ridgeline, a trail known for riding like a dirt roller coaster. The steep ups and downs are challenging but if you keep on rolling the trail is a blast!









Le Ride - Official Trailer: TV personality Phil Keoghan retraces the 1928 Tour de France riding an original vintage bicycle, with no gears, as he tells the forgotten ‘underdog’ story about the first English speaking team to take on the toughest sporting event on earth.









Savages: Riders: Matt Nordstrom, Justin Spriet, and Ethan Corriere.









Craig Sime - No Place for No Hero: Craig Sime with his first full video for BSD, tearing up the mean streets of Glasgow in the true 'Wild West' of Scotland.









BSD ‘Transmission’ Full DVD: A crew of intrepid BMX riders embark on a two year mission taking them to the ends of the earth and beyond. Featuring Dan Paley, Kriss Kyle, Alex Donnachie, Reed Stark, Mike 'Jersey' Taylor, David Grant, Liam Zingbergs, Sam Jones, and Luc Legrand.









Classics: Rodney Mullen - Virtual Reality: A true classic.









Aaron Homoki Goes For Tony Hawk's Parking Lot Loop: Tony Hawk sets up a loop in the parking lot of Birdhouse headquarters and Aaron "Jaws" Homoki goes for it.









The Godfather of Team India Ball Hockey - Street Legends: In this episode, we meet Smiter Kaila, the godfather of Team India Ball Hockey as the team of underdogs preps for the 2017 World Championships.









Chasing the Wind: Chasing The Wind is a short documentary that tells the story of champion windsurfer Jesper Vesterstrom and his internal struggle following his father's diagnosis of ALS.











