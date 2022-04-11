Movies For Your Monday

Connection 2 - The Movie:
It’s finally here, Sit back and enjoy Connection 2! For the sequel you will be introduced to some new faces as well as saying goodbye to an era for Swedish cycling. Starring: Zakarias Blom Johansen, Simon Johansson, Lukas Skiöld, Ludvig Eriksson, Emil Johansson, Oliver Zwar, Ben Zwar, Robin Wallner, and Alma Wiggberg. Hope you all will enjoy it!
StraightSIDEward:
"My goal for this short film was to make a video that brings fast downhill riding and big bike trick jumps together, which are both my favourite riding styles. To do so, we picked some of the best locations across the Vosges mountains in France, around where I live, in order to build all the different trails and features that I had in mind." - Martin Bachmann, athlete.
Curtis Robinson - Coastal Cruise V2:
Nine years after the trail's original opening, Coastal Cruise has gotten a fresh facelift and is ready to ride.
Sam Hodgson Joins Monster:
We’re stoked to have Isle of Wight based mountain biker Sam Hodgson join the Monster Family. Sam celebrates getting his Monster lid by doing what he does best… getting dirty! Sit back and check out this edit laced start to finish with stylish combos and technical bangers that will leave you scratching your head.
Thirteen Ft. Austin Makson:
Video: Liam Morgan.
Into It Ft. Mason Bryant:
This video was a huge undertaking for myself, Mason, and Joel. We are so proud to release this to the world and hope you enjoy it, then get stoked to ride! Riding: Mason Bryant. Photography and VHS footage: Joel McDowell. Video: Finn Lloyd.
Carson Storch - Welcome To The Team:
Known for his effortless unique style and friendly character, Carson Storch has quickly become one of the big names in big mountain freeride which has earned him the honour of becoming a proud RedBull athlete. Career highlights include a podium and Best Trick award at RedBull Rampage, top 10’s in Swatch Prime Line, RedBull Joyride, and RedBull District Ride which proves, he really is one of the most accomplished and outstanding freeriders worldwide. We are overjoyed to have Carson by our side and to create even more unique projects with him in years to come. Welcome to the Team, Carson!
Josh Bryceland - Orange:
Ratboy and Sam Dale riding fast.
Greg Minnaar Tests Out The New FOX 36:
Fun to see the GOAT ripping on a trail bike.
Islas:
A new pegless street riding adventure filmed by Rich Forne around Mallorca, Tenerife, Malaga, and Barcelona. ''Born at the feet of a Volcano and raised by a pack of wolves has created a mystical and humbling human. Few embody his passion and ability on a bike. Rubio has blessed us with his style and grace with his new video part Islas.'' - Rich Forne.
Still Ain't Safe - Dan Kruk:
Dan Kruk, the hard 540 king brings us another hitter properly displaying his deep bag of tricks and some infamous So-Cal spots. Hit play and try to wrap your head around some of these combos. They ain't safe.
So Florida - Mark Mulville:
For the winter of 2022, we had three of our riders visit Tampa Bay at different times over three, separate, long weekends. The idea was to take each of them to overlapping spots, where, considering their complete differences in style, each would offer their own unique perspective/interpretation.
Tony Hawk Breaks Down His Skateboarding Career:
The professional skateboarder shares everything from his first time skateboarding at 10 years old to the debut of his 'Tony Hawk: Pro Skater' video game.
Emerica - Made Chapter One:
The first chapter of the Made video series featuring Leo Romero, Collin Provost, Brandon Westgate, and introducing Jeremy Leabres.
Emerica - This Is Skateboarding:
Documenting two years on the road with the Emerica team, This Is Skateboarding is an epic journey into the lives of this risk-taking band of cult heroes as they demonstrate their hair-raising assaults on a variety of urban terrain throughout all of the major skate meccas around the globe starring Andrew Reynolds, Erik Ellington, Ed Templeton, Bryan Herman, Heath Kirchart, Kevin "Spanky" Long,Tosh Townend, Leo Romero, Matt Allen, Brayden Szafranski, Austin Stephens, Chris Senn, Aaron Suski, and Darren Navarrette.
Abstract: The Art of Design | Christoph Niemann, Illustration:
Step inside the minds of the most innovative designers in a variety of disciplines and learn how design impacts every aspect of life. In this episode: from New Yorker covers to Instagram sketches, illustrator Christoph Niemann plays with abstraction and interactivity - and questions authenticity.
Reel Rock 16 Trailer: Reel Rock 16 now on tour
. Four new films from the creators of The Dawn Wall and The Alpinist, hosted by Alex Honnold and Nina Williams, with special events and bonus content throughout the weekend.
Why Global Supply Chains May Never Be the Same:
Every day, millions of sailors, truck drivers, longshoremen, warehouse workers and delivery drivers keep mountains of goods moving into stores and homes to meet consumers’ increasing expectations of convenience. But this complex movement of goods underpinning the global economy is far more vulnerable than many imagined.
Why Ski Jumpers Hold Their Skis In A V:
If you looked at photos of ski jumpers today and ski jumpers 50 years ago, you’d notice one big difference. In the past, jumpers held their skis tightly underneath their body in a parallel position. Keeping the body in a straight line like this was considered elegant and appealing. But more importantly, it was the position jumpers used to gather as much distance as possible. This position made athletes thin and small, which allowed them to move forward through the air quickly. However, the parallel position didn’t do much to help them fight gravity. In the 1980s, ski jumper Jan Boklov tested out a different ski position — one that resembled a V. He noticed that the V shape allowed him to achieve longer distances. That’s because, unlike the parallel position, the V position allows air to hit athletes' bodies directly. Instead of cutting through the air quickly, they’re using their body to catch air like a wing. This extra air lifts athletes up, allowing them to stay airborne longer — and go further. This small change revolutionized the sport, and since then, gold medal winners have used the V style to make it to the podium.
Riding Red:
Hailing from a broken cultural past, a new generation of Indigenous youth find constructive outlets in the outdoors that provide new perspectives on ancestral lands, community, and culture in a way that forges new opportunities to heal, come together and grow into the future.
