Movies For Your Monday

In Good Company - A Film About How Mountain Biking Forged A Community:
The 'North Fork' was closed April 2, 2012 by Washington's Department of Natural Resources due to concerns over liability and environmental sustainability. Despite thousands of hours of volunteer effort into public lands, the user-built trail system was deemed illegal and closure was immediate.
Matt Bolton - One Year In The Sea to Sky:
"Living in Squamish this year has been unreal. Each time I go for a ride I still have trouble believing that trails this good are in my backyard. For this video I wanted to shoot a few of my favourite local trails and showcase how amazing the Sea to Sky riding really is." - Matt Bolton
Built For Purpose:
Gear up with Graham Agassiz, Casey Brown, Carson Storch, Hannah Bergemann, Matthew Slaven, and Vinny T as they enjoy their favourite spots.
VHS Tape Stealth Max:
Reece Potter riding the new ''Stealth Max'' silent tires.
SR Suntour 2021 US Team Video:
Last month, SR Suntour gathered as many of the 2021 USA team that could make it and we hit southwest Utah for a training and tuning camp and to get the family together. @kylechs5 @dylanhcrane @jamminjordy @SikMik @carson-storch @Getradbro @darkins44 @TheMadHaderer
Dunbar Team Chase:
Looks like a solid lunch break.
Girls Gotta Eat Dirt:
The story of three best friends, roommates, and riding partners with a taste for the finer things.
Looks Like A Session:
It looks like a Session because it is a Session.
Children Of The Dust - #1:
The terrain around Kamloops, BC, including the Bike Ranch, has lent itself to shaping the riders that live and visit here. Graham Agassiz, Lane Bodor, Jesse Munden, Marcus Cant, and Soren Farenholtz embrace the area and thrive within it.
Are You Riding The Right Size Bike?
Getting the right size fit on your bike can be challenging, there are a lot of trends out there right now, some are awesome and some might not be. I think a hardtail needs to be sized quite differently than a suspension bike and in this video I'll show you why!
Erik Elstran - Awesome Biking Dude:
Awesome biking is an understatement, Erik Elstran serves up seven minutes of utterly amazing BMX trickery. Prepare to have your mind blown.
Speed Dial:
Riders Anthony Perrin, Bruno Hoffmann, and Dan Lacey escaped winter with a week in the Island of Tenerife. The excursion capped a very unexpected 2020 and the much-needed escape and reconnection of the team after such a long period apart inspired some heavy, creative riding. Not even the announcement that the UK was about to return to lockdown, forcing the trip to be cut short could put a damper on the brief moment of collective good vibes. The shared time together reminded everyone that our family and friends are only a “Speed Dial” away.
Ryota Miyaji - CultCrew:
Ryota Miyaji, doing his thing in the streets of Japan.
John Dilo's "561" Part:
Dilo heads straight to the streets after returning home to FL, breaking new ground at The Triangle and laying waste to every pad and bar in his path.
Pizza Skateboards "Ethereum" Full Length Video:
Ducky sets his most destructive path to date while Rahim, Vincent, and crew emerge as some of the heaviest hitters in the game. No fake crypto hype here.
Steeped In Tradition Episode 8 - The Farmer:
Meet The Farmer - Dave Van Dame, a staple of Alta for the past 48 years and its most famous snow farmer.
Third Person:
Sam Kuch visualizes every line and every air before he drops in. Each turn, each transition plays out in his mind's eye before he makes it a reality. Third Person explores Sam's unique approach to freeskiing, bringing the viewer into his mind and along for the ride. Skier: Sam Kuch. Director: Blair Richmond.
Rotpunkt - Alex Megos And The Advent, The Agony And The Art Of The Redpoint:
Through failure and success, Alex Megos strives to be the best climber in the world.
Shooting Moving Masters Zemeckis Style:
With shooting for my next film quickly approaching I've been thinking about coverage a lot lately. One inspiration for me is Robert Zemeckis and the classic moving master type shooting that you'll often find in his films.
The Seawolf:
The Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia is a naturally rich and diverse land home to many indigenous People. Like other areas in the country rich in natural resources, the land and its people have been and continue to be threatened by government regulation, restriction, and resource extraction. This documentary explores the perspectives of Mike Willie and K̕odi Nelson, two Indigenous men looking to conserve their land, protect their culture and heritage, bring prosperity and respect to their people, and find harmony and reconciliation between Indigenous People and the Canadian government once and for all.
