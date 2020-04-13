Movies For Your Monday

Freeride's Dead:
A short video detailing the imminent death of freeriding. Watch out, random nutcases abound! Thanks to Mike Hopkins, Juicy Studios, and Joyride Bike Parks!
Exploring The Bendor Range:
Mike Hopkins and Matty Miles set out on an expedition to explore first descents in the Bendor Range of Bralorne, British Columbia. This is the story of their journey.
Search For The Slop Episode 1:
Joe Barnes and friends getting greasy.
Quarantine Dreaming:
Video: Colm Keating. Rider: Ronan Dunne.
Flow, Speed & Sunset In Berra Bike Park:
Berra Bike Park is a brand new bike park in Switzerland.
Freak The Series - Episode 2:
Voici le deuxième épisode de la série "Freak The Series."
Jack Reading & Albus:
Jack Reading and his trail dog Albus ride one of his local tracks, Nasa.
In The Hills Gang - Modern Cowboy:
Shredding in the desert.
Weird & Revered - Indoor Refuge 2:
With much of the Weird & Revered crew residing in the Canadian province of Alberta, long and cold winters are the norm. Thankfully, the riders have a few options for indoor parks scattered across the province. "Indoor Refuge 2" is a small taste of winter BMX riding in the Great White North.
Odyssey BMX - At Ease:
At Ease puts the spotlight on our dudes Jacob Cable, Murray Loubser, Hilario Olivos, Chase Krolicki, Jerome Odesa, Jarren Barboza and Preston Okert. Filmed throughout 2019 during casual and not-so-casual meetups in Southern California, this video is the result of the fun and sometimes HEAVY sessions that were had. Enjoy!
Julian Arteaga - Snipers:
Julian has a knack for making simple things look great, and hard things look easy. This video is all the proof you need. Filmed all long lens, no fish were harmed during the making. Video: Walter Pieringer.
Brandon Begin - Heaven's Gate:
Begin is gnarly.
Clive Dixon - Creep:
Just when it seems like he can't get any gnarlier, Clive redlines it. After his onslaught of ender-worthy clips, he finishes the job with a history-making hammer on Staples Center and a chain-linked handrail rip. Dude’s an animal - pure and simple.
A Very Loose History Of Skateboard Shapes - Part 1:
This is not the complete history of skateboard shapes, but a loose version.
Some of the key moments.
A Very Loose History Of Skateboard Shapes - Part 2:
This is not the complete history of skateboard shapes, but a loose version.
Some of the key moments.
Jesper Tjäder - Real Ski:
Watch Jesper Tjäder and filmer/editor Judith Bergström's entry into Real Ski 2020, the all-urban, all-video freeski contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
India - Porridge-Huisli ufem Tharang Gletscher:
A skiing adventure in India (click the CC button for English subtitles).
Voices For The Ocean:
We protect what we love. Between the waves they shared on a recent Sumbawa trip, Belinda Baggs, Liz Clark and Moona Whyte also had an opportunity to share how their lives as surfers have led them to a life of committed activism. We can all speak out for change - and for some of us, the ocean is where we find our voice.
Stories from the Wild - Eighth Wonder:
If God made sockeye, he made Bristol Bay for them to live. In our latest film, Erica Madison has left behind her career and prestigious-sounding title as a Marine Biologist to fish the world’s largest salmon run with a bunch of hooligans on the Alaskan coast. In doing so, she traded exactness and stress-induced ulcers for a better understanding of the fish and a role in sustaining our last natural food.
The Big Lesson From South Korea's Coronavirus Response:
Testing and tracing were the key to slowing the spread of coronavirus.
