Movies For Your Monday

Apr 13, 2020
by Scott Secco  
Freeride's Dead: A short video detailing the imminent death of freeriding. Watch out, random nutcases abound! Thanks to Mike Hopkins, Juicy Studios, and Joyride Bike Parks!

Freeride's Dead

by dpeacock
Views: 85,820    Faves: 2,186    Comments: 140


Exploring The Bendor Range: Mike Hopkins and Matty Miles set out on an expedition to explore first descents in the Bendor Range of Bralorne, British Columbia. This is the story of their journey.

The North Face: Exploring the Bendor Range

by TheNorthFace
Views: 50,465    Faves: 561    Comments: 47


Search For The Slop Episode 1: Joe Barnes and friends getting greasy.

Search for the Slop Episode 1

by dudesofhazard
Views: 3,214    Faves: 8    Comments: 0


Quarantine Dreaming: Video: Colm Keating. Rider: Ronan Dunne.

Quarantine Dreaming

by ronandunne
Views: 1,999    Faves: 24    Comments: 14


Flow, Speed & Sunset In Berra Bike Park: Berra Bike Park is a brand new bike park in Switzerland.

Flow, speed & sunset in Berra Bike Park

by ckmmedia
Views: 3,706    Faves: 34    Comments: 3


Freak The Series - Episode 2: Voici le deuxième épisode de la série "Freak The Series."

Freak The Series - switch - Episode 2

by JPPoirier
Views: 2,058    Faves: 8    Comments: 0


Jack Reading & Albus: Jack Reading and his trail dog Albus ride one of his local tracks, Nasa.

Jack Reading and Albus

by famesjearnley
Views: 5,142    Faves: 34    Comments: 4


In The Hills Gang - Modern Cowboy: Shredding in the desert.

IN THE HILLS GANG- MODERN COWBOY

by InTheHillsGang
Views: 2,291    Faves: 34    Comments: 2


Weird & Revered - Indoor Refuge 2: With much of the Weird & Revered crew residing in the Canadian province of Alberta, long and cold winters are the norm. Thankfully, the riders have a few options for indoor parks scattered across the province. "Indoor Refuge 2" is a small taste of winter BMX riding in the Great White North.

Weird & Revered - Indoor Refuge 2

by justin99
Views: 46    Faves: 1    Comments: 1


Odyssey BMX - At Ease: At Ease puts the spotlight on our dudes Jacob Cable, Murray Loubser, Hilario Olivos, Chase Krolicki, Jerome Odesa, Jarren Barboza and Preston Okert. Filmed throughout 2019 during casual and not-so-casual meetups in Southern California, this video is the result of the fun and sometimes HEAVY sessions that were had. Enjoy!



Julian Arteaga - Snipers: Julian has a knack for making simple things look great, and hard things look easy. This video is all the proof you need. Filmed all long lens, no fish were harmed during the making. Video: Walter Pieringer.



Brandon Begin - Heaven's Gate: Begin is gnarly.



Clive Dixon - Creep: Just when it seems like he can't get any gnarlier, Clive redlines it. After his onslaught of ender-worthy clips, he finishes the job with a history-making hammer on Staples Center and a chain-linked handrail rip. Dude’s an animal - pure and simple.



A Very Loose History Of Skateboard Shapes - Part 1: This is not the complete history of skateboard shapes, but a loose version.
Some of the key moments.



A Very Loose History Of Skateboard Shapes - Part 2: This is not the complete history of skateboard shapes, but a loose version.
Some of the key moments.



Jesper Tjäder - Real Ski: Watch Jesper Tjäder and filmer/editor Judith Bergström's entry into Real Ski 2020, the all-urban, all-video freeski contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.



India - Porridge-Huisli ufem Tharang Gletscher: A skiing adventure in India (click the CC button for English subtitles).



Voices For The Ocean: We protect what we love. Between the waves they shared on a recent Sumbawa trip, Belinda Baggs, Liz Clark and Moona Whyte also had an opportunity to share how their lives as surfers have led them to a life of committed activism. We can all speak out for change - and for some of us, the ocean is where we find our voice.



Stories from the Wild - Eighth Wonder: If God made sockeye, he made Bristol Bay for them to live. In our latest film, Erica Madison has left behind her career and prestigious-sounding title as a Marine Biologist to fish the world’s largest salmon run with a bunch of hooligans on the Alaskan coast. In doing so, she traded exactness and stress-induced ulcers for a better understanding of the fish and a role in sustaining our last natural food.



The Big Lesson From South Korea's Coronavirus Response: Testing and tracing were the key to slowing the spread of coronavirus.



Marcin grew up on the trails doing tricks and he finally achieved one of his goals to ride in Utah and send big jumps He s also the main digger of Szymon Godziek at Red Bull Rampage

Photo: Wolis Photo


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

[HR width=80]

Posted In:
Videos Movies For Your Monday


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
114439 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: UCI Furloughs 130 Staff]
100821 views
Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork
88917 views
First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020
60501 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated With Video)
60059 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Jolanda Neff's Career Threatening Crash in Pisgah
58395 views
MicroSHIFT's New 10-Speed Advent X Drivetrain is Only $167 - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated with Video)
57351 views
Field Trip: Santa Cruz's $2,899 Hightower Alloy - The Least Expensive 'Tower
52955 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010876
Mobile Version of Website