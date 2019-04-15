Movies For Your Monday

Home - Juan Diego Salido:
Juan Diego Salido rides the places he feels most connected to. A sense of freedom is what drives this young talent to return to these epic locations to ride again and again.
Reece Wallace goes HUGE for Rampage:
Reece Wallace has his eyes set on competing in Red Bull Rampage. Follow Reece as he battles a broken back, and his own journey of redemption throughout British Columbia by going HUGE in this latest video. Video: Matt Butterworth. Additional cinematography: David Peacock & Colin Jones. Song: Ian Ritz.
Harmonize:
Rider: Paul Freudenmacher. Video: Johannes Gauder.
Dudes of Disorder x Squamish:
Four dudes gettin' rowdy in Squampton. @dudesofdisorder
The Forbidden Druid - RAW:
Joe gets out on the Forbidden Druid.
The Air is No Good:
Lane Bodor ignores the air quality advisory's from the 2018 BC wildfires and goes outside. A few months later now and no signs of wooden lung.
Weird & Revered - Wagons West:
For the past three years, we have been working on a DVD entitled, "Vagabond Squad." To promote our upcoming full-length project, we will be dropping weekly web videos leading up to the May 11 premiere in Edmonton. All premiere and release info can be found at weirdandrevered.com
. This first web video documents a summer road trip through Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, BC, and Alberta.
Siblings:
For all you brothers and sisters out there... this one's for you.
High Tides, Winter Rides:
British Columbia recently experienced its coldest February on record. During the record-breaking cold snap, we made our way to Quadra Island, part of the Discovery Island group. Located about halfway up the eastern coast of Vancouver Island and only a short ferry ride from Campbell River, Quadra Island is a small, tight-knit community of about 2,500. The laissez-faire style of island living means mountain biking can thrive - and it does. The trails that have been built on Quadra contain everything from steep descents on rocky bluffs to tight single track through the island's mature second-growth forest. The paths are built with topography in mind and blend seamlessly into a huge network of all-purpose trails. During our time on Quadra, we fought frozen pipes in -13°C degree (8.5°F) temperatures along with wind, snow, and draining camera batteries - but the results were worth it. In other words: if you haven’t been to Quadra Island, you need to go. Our advice: plan your adventure in some milder temperatures.
Rose Athletes At Crankworx Rotorua:
A recap from Crankworx featuring Erik Fedko, Lukas Knopf, Torquato Testa, and Jakub Vencl. Many thanks to Adam Kovar and Divergent Films.
Odyssey Electronical - Taj Mihelich:
Classic.
Etnies Forward - Taj Mihelich:
Taj was a BMX innovator.
Taj Mihelich - Life After Pro:
One of the most influential riders in the history of BMX, Taj Mihelich took a less is more, passionate approach to everything he did. After a chronic back injury forced Taj to put down the BMX bike, he's found a new direction... here's the story of the legendary Taj Mihelich and his Life After Pro.
The NFL Running Back Who Skateboards:
This is the story of John Kelly, the 22-year-old LA Rams running back. When he isn't on the gridiron, he tackles skateboarding.
Yawgoons 21:
Snowboarding with Dylan Gamache, Marcus Rand, and Brian Skorupski. Also featuring Mike Skiba, Boody, and Charlie Folkner.
Here After - Tanner Hall:
A film by Tanner Hall, Corey Stanton, and Brady Perron.
The Fifty - Ep. 8 - The Sphinx:
An out-of-the-blue call leads Cody and Bjarne on a last second adventure to the mecca of steep and deep, Alaska. With conditions seeming to line up, they head to one of the most iconic ski lines in Alaska, the Sphinx, to attempt to climb and ski its legendary steeps.
Blood on the Crack:
Climbers Kevin Jorgeson and Jacob Cook head to the Bugaboos to attempt the second ascent of the Tom Egan Memorial Route, which contains one of the hardest crack climbs in the world: an unbelievably aesthetic, perfectly splitter, and excruciatingly painful fingertip crack called Blood on the Crack.
Our Planet - David Attenborough Speech:
A message from one of our most important natural historians.
Artifishal - The Fight to Save Wild Salmon:
Artifishal is a film about people, rivers, and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them. It explores wild salmon’s slide toward extinction, threats posed by fish hatcheries and fish farms, and our continued loss of faith in nature.
Photo: rfphotographics
