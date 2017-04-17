Movies For Your Monday

Apr 17, 2017 at 0:00
Apr 17, 2017
by Scott Secco  
 
Dean Tennant - Days Gone By: Dean riding on Vancouver Island.

Dean Tennant: Days Gone By

by scottsecco
Views: 18,714    Faves: 395    Comments: 21


Feral Riders - Cristian Rodríguez: The evolution of what is possible on a bike will never stop. But there is nothing more permanent, personal, and unique than our own style of riding. Cristian Rodríguez, a Lloret trails local loves to keep it simple. Video: Sandro Szukat.

FERAL Riders | Cristian Rodríguez

by RidingSpirit
Views: 362    Faves: 14    Comments: 2


No Bad Days - Roadtrip - Season 2 Episode 1: Roadtrip from the Island down the Oregon Coast to Santa Cruz, California. Riders: Dan Brown, Daniel Fleury and Calvin Huth.

No Bad Days - Roadtrip - Season 2 Episode 1

by CalvinHuth
Views: 1,640    Faves: 64    Comments: 2


James Doerfling - Knolly Delirium: Doerfling ripping as per usual.

James Doerfling Knolly Delirium

by KNOLLYBIKES
Views: 1,843    Faves: 27    Comments: 4


Peter Savage: Peter Savage riding bikes

Peter Savage

by MikeZinger
Views: 507    Faves: 13    Comments: 3


New Zealand Mix - Stephane Pelletier: Put together a few random phone and GoPro clips from the past summer in New Zealand. Having an absolute blast down south of the equator. Cheers to everyone along the way for making it such a great summer! Also thanks for filming Bas, R-Dog, Kate Jones, Eric Pelletier, and Reece Wallace

New Zealand Mix - Stephane Pelletier

by stephanepelletier
Views: 472    Faves: 9    Comments: 0


Weird & Revered - At Home w/ Justin Schwanke: Backyard bicycle action in rural Alberta.

Weird & Revered: At Home w/ Justin Schwanke

by justin99
Views: 341    Faves: 6    Comments: 3


Crankworx 2k17 Recap: Boys get loose at Crankworx Rotorua 2017, get it while it's hot!

Crankworx 2k17 recap

by JacobODonoghuePrice
Views: 144    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


Quarry Freeride: Steep lines in Estonia.

Rummu Prison x QUARRY FREERIDE

by Hendrik-K
Views: 135    Faves: 2    Comments: 3


Buckwheat Gnawb: Buckwheat Knob is a section of trail that I often ride with my trail bike, and it always has me wishing I had a little more on the steeps. Brought the Canfield Jedi out to play, and it did not disappoint.

Buckwheat Gnawb

by SmokeyGoat
Views: 122    Faves: 1    Comments: 1


Ollie Jones Slideshow 2016/17: Still images taken from all over BC.



Legendary Landscape - Mountain Biking at Elan Valley: Sometimes we just need to make time to take in the legendary scenery and landscape which surrounds us in Wales. Elan Valley in Wales is one of those places, with rugged terrain and spectacular views.



Dan Foley - Kinda Spring 2017: It's kinda spring and this is a kinda web part. Been wanting to make a more traditional riding edit, so filmed some random stuff over the course of this past week and ended up with this. Hope you all enjoy!



Corey Martinez - 10 Years United: Some riders just have 'that thing' and Corey Martinez is one of those few people. Celebrating the end of his tenth year as a non-stop part of the United family, T-Nez has done it all - numerous epic video sections, NBD's, and trips throughout the world and all with that fun loving attitude. Corey has been there with United since day one and this video celebrates their unity. If ever there was a model for a true professional, it has to be this guy. Recall and enjoy some of his finest moments. All hail T-Nez!



Mark Burnett - Grow Up - Full Segment: Another awesome segment from Grow Up.



Rise & Shine - The Nyjah Huston Video: In 2011 Nyjah 3-peat'd at Street League, won X-Games gold, and became The Berrics Battle Commander. Now he's out now to prove his talents where they matter most; in the streets.



Classics: Andrew Reynolds - The End: Definitely a classic.



Seeking Nirvana 2.2 - Under The Moonlight: This series is wonderful.



Norbs steezing the hip.

Title Photo by: pgripper


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.
1 Comment

  • + 2
 Nice one.

Post a Comment



