Movies For Your Monday

Beyond the Binary:
KC Cross doesn’t fit the mold of the typical cyclist depicted in the media. They are black, queer, and non-binary. They prefer community over competition, social rides that involve tacos and beer over long days in the saddle, and using the bike as a tool for advocacy rather than racing. In Beyond the Binary, KC shares their journey to understanding the intersections of their own identity and how they are working to create a more inclusive and accessible cycling culture. Filmed in 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Beyond the Binary sheds light on the rigidness of gender, being black in America, mental health, and the ways that the bicycle has helped them find community and healing.
The Cowboy Of Guara:
Guara (Spain) is a gnarled land of twisted canyons punctuated by rocky mountains, a tough place where the winters are icy cold, and the summers are baking hot. In these types of places, you sometimes come across someone who blends in so well with their surroundings that you under-appreciate how long they’ve actually been there. This is precisely what happens when you meet Bertrand and his story. Dive into the magic of the Pyrenees with Bertrand and experience the pleasure of riding the region’s magnetic trails with Damien Oton and Douglas Mcdonald in the newest chapter of Trail Tales.
Thomas Vanderham & Graham Agassiz - There Is No Bad weather:
Ride in nasty conditions with Thomas and Aggy.
Isael Cote -Vicious Circle:
A classic segment filmed in Quebec and some of the wildest place in BC. That double stepdown is wild.
Dylan Stark - Brakeless:
Stark blasting to the moon.
Victor Gradéus - The Backyard Project:
This is a video showing the result of a summer building on my friend's backyard. Rider: Victor Gradéus. Location: Åre, Sweden.
Jeremy Berthier Commencal Segment:
A few months ago, Jeremy Berthier left his local Lyon area to ride the legendary Peynier dirt jump trails in the South of France. Here’s his vision of the Perfect Trail.
Jeremy Berthier Commencal Segment - Behind The Scenes:
What defines the greatness of a sport? Who decides that such a discipline is the perfect interpretation of a sport? These are two questions that Jeremy Berthier never worried about. To become a trail rider, you must love all things trail building, like spending many hours working the land. Many more than riding it. It is total dedication for the recognition of peers, but who cares? Recognition is nothing compared to the memories made in the dirt arena! So when we asked Jérémy what his dream trail would be, he spontaneously chose Peynier. Peynier was obvious because of the difficulty but above all because of its rich history. This historic site that has been built over a long period of time is a work of art by a group of true enthusiasts. Jérémy wanted to pay tribute to Peynier and his crew. Done!
Nathan Williams - Why Not?
Nathan Williams 'Why Not?’ video part is an independent project with Christian Rigal behind the lens. With no deadline in sight the goal was to take some time, make something special and try something different, why not? Filmed from California to Texas, this part is just under 9 minutes of insanity that will leave you wondering what you just saw, and if it was switch?
Quasar:
Noun: quasar. A massive and extremely remote celestial object, emitting exceptionally large amounts of energy. And energy is continuing to increase with Paul Thoelen and Dovey now hanging with us as well as those who've been gravitating toward the same stoke we've been orbiting since the beginning. The BMX universe is always expanding and flowering with life so it's up to all of us to continue searching for it.
Matt Ray - MR2:
Subrosa pro Matt Ray dropping some new heat. From Massachusetts to Florida, Matt puts his dominant, smooth and dialed riding style on display at every spot he chooses.
The Mark Suciu SOTY Trip - “Game On”:
Following his comprehensive tear through 2021, Suciu took to the underskated Italian island of Sardinia for a victory lap loaded with stunning spots alongside Busenitz, Knox, SBN, O’Brien, and more.
Blake Johnson’s “Part-Ular” Santa Cruz Part:
Blake's been in Barci for a minute and it's evident with his fluency for flowing lines and beautiful mannies.
Am Scramble 2021 Video:
The Scramble’s back, serving up a serious dose of heavy hits from Sac-Town to Sin City. From bloody boxers to 17-stair dives, this cast of future pros puts on an unforgettable show.
Alex Honnold Answers MORE Rock Climbing Questions From Twitter:
Alex Honnold once again uses the power of Twitter to answer common questions about climbing. How do professional climbers make a living? What's the best season for climbing? Does climbing a mountain mess up the mountain? Alex answers all these question and much, much more!
How A 5-Person Team Made Blockbuster-Level Movie Effects:
'Everything Everywhere All At Once
' directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (also know as DANIELS) sit down with visual effects artist Zak Stoltz to talk about the special and visual effects used in their astonishing new movie. The Michelle Yeoh sci-fi vehicle is capturing audiences and critics with its distinctive take on the action genre. Stoltz and DANIELS explain how their small budget forced them to get creative to create something truly unique.
Zügel The Hügel:
Stop motion animation meets skiing and snowboarding.
Wiley Miller's 'A Connection To Gravity':
A Connection to Gravity is a compilation of history and highlights throughout Wiley Miller’s career as a pro skier. An in-depth look at current life in his home state of Montana and how skiing continues to drive him through life’s challenges. This film aims to simplify the true form of meaning and happiness we all look to achieve through dedicated practice and passion.
Randy Weflen - Wefi Surfboards:
The story of Randy's handmade surfboards. Vancouver Island surfing rules.
Round & Round:
A group of seasoned roller derby players give a glimpse into life’s incurable tendency to define one’s individual identity through the pursuit of passion. By finding meaning and solace amongst a community of like-minded individuals, they learn the adverse consequences of pursuing their ambitions while “actively hitting each other.”
