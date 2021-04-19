Movies For Your Monday

NØRTH - A Scandinavian Bicycle Adventure feat. Peter Kaiser:

A visual adventure through Scandinavia in summer 2020 hitting up various slopestyle and freeride MTB spots across Norway and Sweden. Rider/Editor: Peter Kaiser. Principal Cinematography: Elena Zeppelzauer.Moss goes for his longest ever ride in Squamish.Brice Shirbach explores some of the darkest and deepest trails of Snowshoe, West Virginia in a beautifully filmed tribute to riding among some of the oldest mountains on the planet.Oscar @wombelly takes a pre-lockdown rip down his favourite trails at the bike park.A world famous skateboard professional, “Cab” has been a legend in the skate scene for four decades now. Cab uses moto and mtb to keep pushing boundaries and defy his limits no matter what age.Early this spring some friends and I spent a month re-building the old Top Bridge dual slalom course. It turned out really well so I had my friend Tommy Lay film an edit of the trail!Rider: Daniel Gozlan. Video: Harel Madhala. FPV Drone: Tom tabachnik.“Out of Season” is a time when one pauses whatever they are doing to take a break, recover and chill a bit... but some never stop. They switch it up, letting their creativity run even wilder than usual, aiming for the unexpected. Being one of those people, Kriss Kyle​ decided to leave his BMX in Unit 23, packed his enduro rig, and travelled to Wales, where he teamed up with Matty Lambert and the dig crew from Revolution Bike Park to create one epic video! Together they have turned a tiny bit of Welsh forest into a MTB paradise that's so creative, even Danny MacAskill​ couldn't resist paying a visit.Mashup of clips from Audi Nines 2020.This video is meant to show the hustle needed to win MTB races. From the day-to-day routine, to gym time, and weekend riding. Here, performance is key and Intensity is what you experience throughout the process. Video: Miguel Sousa.Seven minutes of fresh footy and top tier vibes, Dak and Nathan fire from the sunny streets of SoCal. You already know this is a heater!To pedal about the greater San Francisco area in search of the spots less travelled in an unsystematic, but thorough way. And, if you’re Dakota Roche, you blast through every piece of spot gold with confidence, power, and speed… the way it should be done. Follow the one and only Dak as he cuts into the streets of SF in his newest edit, Bay Roam. Video: Calvin Kosovich.We are still very unsure as to which way Nathan Williams grinds and spins, this is in no way helped by his ground breaking Above section! You need to check this out now for a master class in BMX street riding.The Birdman summons endless summer vibes on the Big Island with Riley, Keegan, and a tight crew for some spine dancing and deep-sea swimming.Nyjah Huston takes on a 34 stair handrail.On a recent trip to LA, Texas's Gavin Kish claimed an NBD at the city's famed Sunset Car Wash. it took three separate missions, but he finally tamed that steep bank (right alongside one of the area's most hectic streets) with a half-Cab. Riding backwards into that two-story beast? Amazing. He joins an elite never-been-done-at-Sunset club, which includes Alex Midler (backside 360) who just happened to be there to support Kish. Watch the breathtaking attempts in our latest 'Process.'Join Todd as he digs trenches through light and fluffy snow.The Great Siberian Traverse documents a 6,000-mile ski journey through Russia, along the Trans-Siberian Railway. The documentary, created by Sherpas Cinema, showcases a fringe backcountry skiing community, deep Siberian powder, and skiing’s ancient origins. Team skiers Ingrid Backstrom, Callum Pettit, and Nick Martini share their insights along the adventure.A film about the citizen-led community-energy movement in Europe and the visionaries lighting the way. Imagine upending the traditional energy system and giving the power of clean electricity production back to your neighbours. We the Power follows friends, families and visionaries as they break down legislative barriers and take power back from big energy companies to put it in the hands of locals and strengthen their towns. The film chronicles local cooperatives from deep in Germany’s Black Forest to the streets of ancient Girona in Spain and the urban rooftops of London, England, as they pave the way for a renewable energy revolution and build healthier, financially stable communities.In March 1933, within weeks of his inauguration, President Franklin Roosevelt sent legislation to Congress aimed at profiting relief for the one out of every four American workers who were unemployed. He proposed a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) to provide jobs in natural resource conservation. Over the next decade, the CCC put more than three million young men to work in the nation's forests, parks, and farms: planting trees, creating flood barriers, fighting fires, and building roads and trails. Corps workers lived in camps under quasi-military discipline and received a wage of $30 per month, $25 of which they were required to send home to their families. This film, by director Robert Stone, interweaves rich archival imagery with the personal accounts of CCC veterans to tell the story of one of the boldest and most popular New Deal experiments, positioning it as a pivotal moment in the emergence of modern environmentalism and national service.Photo: Eisa Bakos