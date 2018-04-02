Movies For Your Monday

Reece Wallace - Sweet As: Reece Wallace makes his annual pre-season pilgrimage to New Zealand to ride the world-class trails of Queenstown and celebrate the life of Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest.









Dean Tennant - Higher Calling: Video: @mindsparkcinema.









Just Another Day - A Film About Mountain Biking in the Bay Area . While not seen as a world class riding destination, the Bay Area boasts a rich riding scene and is home to an incredibly talented group of riders. During the past year I packed a small handy cam with me on our local rides and this is the result. This is a simple movie about my friends and I having a good time on our bikes. Enjoy!









Passage nord-est: Last fall a group of Rocky Mountain athletes, ambassadors, and friends took a road trip through some of the best riding networks in Quebec and the Northeastern United States. We set each of them up with our new Thunderbolt, to ride the style of trails in which the bike was designed for.









Clean Cut - Tyson Wise: When acquiring a new downhill bike, what else would you rather do than film some incredible riding at the local. Tyson Wise doesn't disappoint in this latest piece: Clean Cut.









Brian Hunt - Bicycle Demo Reel: Demo reel of bicycle related video projects I have worked on over the past couple years.









Nik Nestoroff joins KHS: Nik Nestoroff is the nicest individual you will ever meet, his demeanour is contagious and we are happy to have an individual of Nik’s caliber join our program. Watch him roll with KHS!









Anti-Grip to Podium Steps: Robin Wallner, Lewis Buchanan, Bex Baraona, and Dillon "Dude Dog" Santos head to Chile.









Thirty Days in Four Minutes: With all the fancy new cameras these days, everyone is slowing their footage down. What about making it go faster!? Here's the build reel, shot in Nanaimo, BC.









Weird & Revered - No Cows in Cow Town: Calgary, Alberta is a world class city for street spots and skateparks. The rest of the world just doesn't know it yet.









Geoff Slattery - ''Still United'' Full Part: It's Slattery appreciation week. Enjoy.









Geoff Slattery - ''This Is United'' Full Part Bonus info, he tried the first drop twice. Same result both times unfortunately.









Geoff Slattery - ''Anthem II'' Full Part: Classic.









The B Wolf: A 10 minute flurry of moments that didn't make it into the final cut of ''The Seawolf.''









etnies - ''Album'' Trailer: Building off 30 years of dedication to skateboarding, etnies is proud to present ‘Album’, the first full length video production since the iconic ‘High 5’ in 1995. From the creativity of Nick Garcia and Ryan Lay to the raw power of Chris Joslin and Ryan Sheckler, the etnies team brings a unique collection of divers skateboarding talent. Spanning three years of traveling including five continents, the etnies team has been scouting for new and unique terrain to document their most innovativeand inspiring skateboarding to date through the lens of Mike Manzoori.









Volcom London: The Volcom crew gets cooked in London. Featuring Daan Van Der Linden, Alec Majerus, Ben Reamers, Dustin Dollin, Axel Cruysberghs, Harry Lintell, Charlie Birch, and Victor Pellegrin hitting spots, spots, and more spots in the old country.









''Won't You Be My Neighbour?'' - Official Trailer This looks absolutely wonderful.







Imagination - Behind the Scenes: Imagination was a project that couldn't have been achieved if not for the efforts of a group of people. A special thanks to JP Auclair, Sherpas Cinema, Tom Wallisch, the town of Nelson, and to everyone else involved.









Imagination - Tom Wallisch: We’ve all been that kid sitting in the back seat of our family car, wishing we were somewhere else. Through the boredom, the driveway snow piles, sidewalk handrails and stair sets start to tease our inner skier. Watch day dreams come to life as Tom Wallisch shreds the snowy streets of Nelson, British Columbia.









Lars Baggenstos - Sculptor and Illustrator: About the Artist - Originally from Switzerland, Lars trained as a wood carver and completed a degree in Scientific Illustration before relocating to Rossland, BC, Canada. When he isn’t exploring the wilderness surrounding his home, he can be found in his carving studio or at the drawing table, combining traditional art forms with contemporary aesthetics.



About the filmmaker - Frankowski Pictures is a Film Production company lead by Derek Frankowski, a visual storyteller that’s spent over two decades behind cameras. From the jungles of Madagascar, to ice level at NHL games, his work aims to connect with the audience in new ways.









