Movies For Your Monday

Apr 2, 2018
by Scott Secco  
Reece Wallace - Sweet As: Reece Wallace makes his annual pre-season pilgrimage to New Zealand to ride the world-class trails of Queenstown and celebrate the life of Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest.

Reece Wallace: Sweet As

by giantbicycles
Dean Tennant - Higher Calling: Video: @mindsparkcinema.

Dean Tennant - Higher Calling

by mindspark
Just Another Day - A Film About Mountain Biking in the Bay Area. While not seen as a world class riding destination, the Bay Area boasts a rich riding scene and is home to an incredibly talented group of riders. During the past year I packed a small handy cam with me on our local rides and this is the result. This is a simple movie about my friends and I having a good time on our bikes. Enjoy!

Just Another Day - A Film About Mountain Biking in the Bay Area

by meafroninja
Passage nord-est: Last fall a group of Rocky Mountain athletes, ambassadors, and friends took a road trip through some of the best riding networks in Quebec and the Northeastern United States. We set each of them up with our new Thunderbolt, to ride the style of trails in which the bike was designed for.

Passage nord-est

by RockyMountainBicycles
Clean Cut - Tyson Wise: When acquiring a new downhill bike, what else would you rather do than film some incredible riding at the local. Tyson Wise doesn't disappoint in this latest piece: Clean Cut.

Clean Cut: Tyson Wise

by MattStaggs
Brian Hunt - Bicycle Demo Reel: Demo reel of bicycle related video projects I have worked on over the past couple years.

Bicycle Demo Reel

by brianhunt
Nik Nestoroff joins KHS: Nik Nestoroff is the nicest individual you will ever meet, his demeanour is contagious and we are happy to have an individual of Nik’s caliber join our program. Watch him roll with KHS!

Nik Nestoroff joins KHS

by khsfactoryracing
Anti-Grip to Podium Steps: Robin Wallner, Lewis Buchanan, Bex Baraona, and Dillon "Dude Dog" Santos head to Chile.

Anti-Grip to Podium Steps

by ibiscycles
Thirty Days in Four Minutes: With all the fancy new cameras these days, everyone is slowing their footage down. What about making it go faster!? Here's the build reel, shot in Nanaimo, BC.

Thirty Days in Four Minutes

by billmclane
Weird & Revered - No Cows in Cow Town: Calgary, Alberta is a world class city for street spots and skateparks. The rest of the world just doesn't know it yet.

Weird & Revered: No Cows in Cow Town

by justin99
Geoff Slattery - ''Still United'' Full Part: It's Slattery appreciation week. Enjoy.



Geoff Slattery - ''This Is United'' Full Part Bonus info, he tried the first drop twice. Same result both times unfortunately.



Geoff Slattery - ''Anthem II'' Full Part: Classic.



The B Wolf: A 10 minute flurry of moments that didn't make it into the final cut of ''The Seawolf.''



etnies - ''Album'' Trailer: Building off 30 years of dedication to skateboarding, etnies is proud to present ‘Album’, the first full length video production since the iconic ‘High 5’ in 1995. From the creativity of Nick Garcia and Ryan Lay to the raw power of Chris Joslin and Ryan Sheckler, the etnies team brings a unique collection of divers skateboarding talent. Spanning three years of traveling including five continents, the etnies team has been scouting for new and unique terrain to document their most innovativeand inspiring skateboarding to date through the lens of Mike Manzoori.



Volcom London: The Volcom crew gets cooked in London. Featuring Daan Van Der Linden, Alec Majerus, Ben Reamers, Dustin Dollin, Axel Cruysberghs, Harry Lintell, Charlie Birch, and Victor Pellegrin hitting spots, spots, and more spots in the old country.



''Won't You Be My Neighbour?'' - Official Trailer This looks absolutely wonderful.


Imagination - Behind the Scenes: Imagination was a project that couldn't have been achieved if not for the efforts of a group of people. A special thanks to JP Auclair, Sherpas Cinema, Tom Wallisch, the town of Nelson, and to everyone else involved.



Imagination - Tom Wallisch: We’ve all been that kid sitting in the back seat of our family car, wishing we were somewhere else. Through the boredom, the driveway snow piles, sidewalk handrails and stair sets start to tease our inner skier. Watch day dreams come to life as Tom Wallisch shreds the snowy streets of Nelson, British Columbia.



Lars Baggenstos - Sculptor and Illustrator: About the Artist - Originally from Switzerland, Lars trained as a wood carver and completed a degree in Scientific Illustration before relocating to Rossland, BC, Canada. When he isn’t exploring the wilderness surrounding his home, he can be found in his carving studio or at the drawing table, combining traditional art forms with contemporary aesthetics.

About the filmmaker - Frankowski Pictures is a Film Production company lead by Derek Frankowski, a visual storyteller that’s spent over two decades behind cameras. From the jungles of Madagascar, to ice level at NHL games, his work aims to connect with the audience in new ways.



Rippin through foggy Bellinaham woods.

18 Comments

  • + 12
 Mr. Rogers was the best, so many childhood memories! Thanks @scottsecco for including the trailer.
  • + 10
 Yes, I learned so much from him. Now these kids shows are so weird and don't teach anything. Only to subscribe and like below. Follow me on?????? Blah blah blah. My kids don't know what they are missing. Thats my old man rant for the week. Have a nice day.
  • + 1
 We had “Jim’ll fix it” in the uk .................arhhhh the good ole days ! Frown
  • + 10
 Higher Calling gets me every time. Dayumn!
  • + 3
 Yeah if it doesn’t get you you’re dead inside. One of the most perfect edits ever.
  • + 2
 randomly, that was the first video I clicked, holy jebus, done, no more needed...
  • + 6
 Someone @pinkbike knows what’s up with the Geoff Slattery vids!!
  • + 2
 I was lucky enough to ski with T-wall for years in the early days at Wisp and Seven Springs. So cool to see behind the scenes for snow as we transition into the dirt days!
  • + 2
 in the Geoff Slattery vid he completely randomly does a huuuge gap on eastbourne seafront in east sussex UK!!? how did he end up there!!!
  • + 2
 United are based down there somewhere. Hastings, just down the road is a massive BMX town.
  • + 1
 G.Slattery, This is United @ 2:26.... holy god. I've watched his section maybe 50 times, and this particular "air" still makes my hands sweat. Pool coping, pocketed, tight transition... Jersey wudder's good for something
  • + 2
 Geoff Slattery= an amazing athlete
  • + 1
 Head n shoulders in the river....?? so clever....ffs. i really hope there is something else in that shampoo bottle.????
  • + 2
 Thanks @scottsecco! The sigma series is a great find! Cheers
  • + 2
 @Sponger Mindspark have shot a couple awesome episodes too! One with Dylan Dunkerton's Dad and one with Nic Genovese's Dad. Definitely worth watching.
  • + 2
 @scottsecco: thanks I’ll hunt the out. I found the one of Jack C LaRocque, didn’t realise the heritage of photography in that family.
  • - 1
 Re: that Bay area video- I'd rather watch six 4:00 min videos than one 24:00 min video. Good content, but kids today have short attention spans.
  • + 4
 As a kid today I disagree. That vid kept me interested for all 24 mins

