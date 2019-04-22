Movies For Your Monday

Matt Begg - Innominate:
Young, unknown, and unsupported freerider Matt Begg, from Ashburton, New Zealand, displays what he's capable of on a bike. Video: Hunter Paull. Special thanks: Andrew Costain and Liam Allan.
Carter Krasny - Green Room: @carterkrasny
Island Endemic:
Jackson Morris shreds some local Vancouver Island trails.
Troy Brosnan Shaking His Hands:
Anyone else ready for World Cup season?
Theo Erlangsen - Cape Town Shredding:
60 seconds of ripping with Theo.
Flow EX3 - Kyle Warner:
Kyle Warner, three-time North American Enduro Tour winner, rides Bootleg Canyon.
Weird & Revered - T.H.E.R.A.P.Y.
For the past three years, we have been working on a DVD entitled, "Vagabond Squad." To promote our upcoming full-length project, we will be dropping weekly web videos leading up to the May 11 premiere in Edmonton. All premiere and release info can be found at weirdandrevered.com
. This second promo features park riding in our home province of Alberta.
A Day in Drum:
Inverness riders Greg Williamson and Ronan Taylor ride some lovely turns above Drumnadrochit.
Brendan Howey - Rain Or Shine:
Classic Howey style.
I Learned How to Shred Corners in 30 Days:
Throughout my years of mountain biking, I've never been fast through corners. I was determined to change that. I set a goal of learning how to shred corners in one month.
Guys Gibbs Unleashes The Force At Christchurch Adventure Park:
Guy Gibbs tackles the loose dust of ''Throw The Goat'' and steep lava faces of ''Yoda'' at Christchurch Adventure Park.
Peter Sagan’s Very Serious Training Regime:
You don’t get to where Peter Sagan is in the world of cycling without taking training very seriously. We've had exclusive access to a high altitude training camp with Sagan to learn about the relentless training and preparation regime of one of the world’s best riders.
Chase DeHart - ''It's Later Than You Think'' - Segment:
Chase DeHart is no stranger to the art of filming a video part. He’s been fifteen years deep putting out thirteen-plus sections. Cult's "It's Later Than You Think" is Chase's latest effort. Enjoy four minutes of that timeless Chase D. style and classy riding oozing off your screen from the recipient of last years DIG ''Less Is Still More'' award.
Tony Hawk Teaches 45-Year-Old How To Drop In On Halfpipe:
Last week, David Deery was a vert n00b. But with the expert tutelage of Tony Hawk, he became a vert god. This is how the Birdman trained him.
Local:
Major thanks to the skaters who took the time to come out and believed in the project.
Hazel Findlay Visits Snowdonia:
Hazel enjoys an epic day of mountain running and solo climbing in the Welsh mountains of Snowdonia.
David Lama: Cerro Torre - A Snowball's Chance in Hell:
Condolences to the families of David Lama, Jess Roskelley, and Hansjörg Auer at this time.
A Day with Kasper Treadway - 3 Years Old:
Dave Treadway, Kasper's father, passed away on April 19th. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Click here to support his wife and children.
Walk the Plank featuring Dave Treadway:
In March 2016, during a photo shoot with Henrik Windstedt, Matilda Rapaport, and Dave Treadway at Stellar Heli in BC Canada, one big wall stood out. “It just caught my attention from the beginning but took about three days to actually figure out if it was skiable.” says Dave Treadway. For those who have been following Dave through his career knows that he used to ski steep and exposed lines but this was something special even for Dave. “Just to get out to the start of my line, I had to essentially walk the plank.” Later Dave adds “When I made it to the tipping point where I could see my line, I was looking for an excuse not to ski it.”
The Malibu Fable:
"The Malibu Fable" a ski adventure film in remote and un-skied mountains surrounding beautiful ocean inlets in BC, Canada. Dave Treadway and Willie Goldman explore first descents in the mountains and share in the adventure with Dave's young family down on the ocean. Starring: Dave Treadway, Willie Goldman, Tessa, and Kasper Treadway.
