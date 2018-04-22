Movies For Your Monday

A Journey Through the American West with Mike Hopkins: Near the end of September, Mike Hopkins spent three weeks with filmmakers Andre Nutini and Liam Mullany of Absolute Zero on a road trip exploring America's west.









Lines in the Dark: Escaping deep winter with Carson Storch, Kurt Sorge, and Graham Agassiz.









Mountain Biking on the World's Highest Sand Dune: This season, Kilian Bron is launching his own web series ''Misson.'' Follow his adventures through different episodes: riding atypical spots all around the world, or mixing other outdoor sports. For the first episode, follow him to the heart of Peru, near Nazca. Here is the Cerro Blanco, the world's highest sand dune, that rises more than 2000 meters.









On Revisits: Matt, a friend, returns to Kelowna to go for a ride.









Greg Minnaar Introduces the Maxxis Assegai: Looking forward to another season of Minnaar vying for the World Cup overall.









Dartmoor Blackbirds in El Chorro: Jan Kilinski and Aleksander Wieczorkiewicz on Dartmoor Blackbirds in El Chorro, south of Spain.









This Is What I Do - 2017: Rad POV clips from around Europe.









Weird & Revered - Park Party: Edmonton's finest park rats get loose on a variety of concrete, asphalt, and wooden structures across Alberta and British Columbia.









Joe Aldridge - Blueprint: Who else misses Whistler?









Jordan Fargher - Santa Cruzin' A short web edit put together by JeffyDiesel Media featuring Jordan Fargher, from the south Bay Area, CA.









Finding Flow on South Mountain, AZ - Trail Boss Season 3 Ep. 2: Geronimo is a super fun and fast downhill trail on South Mountain in Phoenix, AZ. The views are spectacular and the terrain is rugged, by the time you reach the bottom you will have ridden lots of tight 180 switchback turns and thoroughly tested your bikes suspension. Come along as I ride this awesome trail and search for some option lines along the way!









Jordie Lunn - Rough AF: Jordie Lunn sending it on Vancouver Island through his own hand carved trails.









Jordie Lunn - Rough AF 2: Jordie Lunn takes rough to a new level in Rough AF 2.









The Resurrection of Ryan Mills - From BMX Pro to Heroin Addict: Former pro rider Ryan Mills shares his story of how a BMX injury lead him to ten years of drug addiction and what it took to finally get back on his bike.









Trey Jones - ''What Could Go Wrong'' Full Part: Shadow rider Trey Jones starts off our third full-length DVD "What Could Go Wrong?" with a BANG! From huge gaps to tech nose manual lines, Trey can and will do it all. Trey left nothing on the table when it came to this section and it's sure to be a classic for years to come.









BSD BMX in Bankok: Join Reed Stark, Denim Cox, Sam Jones and Luc Legrand on an epic adventure through the hot and spicy streets of Bangkok.









The BurrrLapz 2018 Intersection Winning Video: Brody McSkimming, Dylan Siggers, and the rest of those Fernie greaseballs known as the Burrrlapz head west in search of fame, glory, and a fat stack of toonies.









Blonde Highlights: "Blonde Highlights" is a film about a group of ladies from the interior of British Colombia, Canada known for slaying big lines, smashing beers, and not giving a heck. These ladies convened in Whistler BC for the World Ski and Snowboard Festival's Intersection video contest. They were required to film and edit an entire film within seven days, shot within 100 km of Whistler. There was lots of sunshine and little sleep during the week. Their hard work paid off by earning them the People's Choice Award at Intersection 2018.





Two Nineteen Forty Four: On a cold, misty morning in late October 2017, after 11 previous attempts, Brad Gobright and Jim Reynolds broke the standing speed record on The Nose (formerly held by Alex Honnold and Hans Florine) with an unbelievable new time of 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 44 seconds. Watching this as it happened was one of the more incredible spectacles I've ever witnessed; an amazing display of superhuman mastery unlike anything I've seen before...









4.1 Miles: A coast guard captain on a small Greek island is suddenly charged with saving thousands of refugees from drowning at sea.









