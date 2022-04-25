Movies For Your Monday

Peter Kaiser – Illuminō:

Hardest Skinny On The Shore:

Carbon Credit Card:

Sullivan Reed Rides "Moka Express":

Rain Or Shine - Pat Laffey & Drew Mozell:

Luke Strobel x Stumpjumper EVO:

Not Far From Home - Ep. 5 - Sintra, Portugal:

My Kona - Smoothjazzlines:

Katepere - Billy Meaclem:

Marcel - Cultcrew:

Sean Ricany - No Agenda:

Trey Jones - No Fun B-Sides:

Create & Destroy - Ed Templeton:

Mike Anderson's "Blackhole" Spitfire Part:

The Worst Injuries Of Mike Vallely's Career - Battle Scars:

Chloe Kim - Finding Transition:

Mr. Kookbox:

Primitive:

Richard Mosse - The Impossible Image:

Newtok - The Water is Rising:

"Illuminō" is a video combining two passions and showcasing the Trek Slash. As long as a film cartridge is loaded inside a camera and the light shining onto its surface can be controlled, it doesn’t really matter where we point it at. At the end of the day it shows a visual image which we associate a certain memory with. I felt it was similar with this bike. No matter what terrain I put its tires in, it always leaves me with an awesome time and a big grin on my face. Bikes also undergo a development phase which lead me to this idea of the film developing process leading the video and showcasing this versatile bicycle.The North Shore is well known for its difficult and technical skinnies but there has always been one skinny that has stood out to us as the hardest. Can we conquer this narrow, wooden death trap? Watch and find out.A four-day Sea-To-Sky journey using alternative means of transport and a unique approach to bikepacking. Riders: Ali Chapple & Hamish Baird. Cinematographer: David Peacock. Editor & Motion Designer: Zach Rampen. Photographer: Bruno Long. Colourist: Dave Tomiak - Elemental Post. Sound Design: Keith White.Over the winter, NOBL ambassador Sullivan Reed built and filmed an entire trail, no small feat considering he did it all himself.As they prep for the 2022 DH race season, local Race Face and Devinci Development Racing riders Patrick Laffey and Drew Mozell dodge the rain, snow, and windstorms of Vancouver Island to tackle some rough off-season Prevost laps in their latest video, “Rain or Shine.” Travelling through the deep greens of their local trails for some fast and slick riding paired with some quirky hijinks is really all these young racers are about. While racing is always primary in their minds, taking the time to just ride your bike for fun makes the hard work and sacrifices feel worthwhile. “Living and training on the island has helped me a lot with the fast community of riders we have. On any given weekend in Prevost, there’s always fast riders. I believe that trying to keep up with someone who is faster than you will always push your limits and help you become a better rider.” - PL. Thank you to all the volunteers, individuals, and groups, past and present, that maintain and continue to elevate the trails on Mount Prevost. We owe you a beer.Luke Strobel coming in hot with a fresh, new edit aboard the Stumpjumper EVO.For this trip we decided to go international. My good friend Sergio Layos (BMX legend and MTB ripper) kept speaking about the amazing trails in Sintra, Portugal, and at the time of year we wanted to do the trip, Sintra was supposed to have the best conditions. Thanks to it proximity and culture, Portugal has always felt more like home than any other country, which made It an easy decision. I contacted the good people at weride.pt and in a matter of hours we had the trip ready to go! Joao and his crew run a guiding and shuttle company around the area and are one of the main people that take care of the trails there, they have done so much for the spot and are so passionate about bikes that they are definitely the people to hit up to discover the place. They showed us the best trails and took us to the ones they had been working on through the winter. “Home” trail had just been rebuilt and let me tell you, that was SO MUCH FUN. One of my new favourite trails in the world. I hope this video inspires you to get out and ride with your friends, go discover a new hidden gem near your home, or now that the travel restrictions are lifting, it can be the perfect time to go riding in Sintra!The latest instalment of the My Kona series features SmoothJazzLines. That’s right. All one word. AllOneWord. What is SJL? It’s a coaching system where there is no best or better. So if there’s no better or best what’s the point of coaching? Excellent question. It’s a state of mind. It’s a place where movement is colour and the forest is your guide. It’s art mixed with friendship and a place where kindness and nature rule all. You are already a part of SmoothJazzLines. It’s in all of us. Video: Garret Van Swearingen."Nothing beats pure speed and style on a downhill bike especially when Billy's on his home turf. We share with you some of the best spots for riding around Canterbury, Katapere. Enjoy the New Zealand rider with a kiwi local backtrack in some of NZ's finest locations." - Josh BirkenhakeThe video part is still the benchmark of what we look for to check a riders style, passion, and dedication to the game. Marcel comes through with a banging edit right out the gate. Enjoy this one and expect more to come from one of the coolest cats we know.With no schedule or plans in mind, Sean Ricany packed his pup and bike and hit the road. Live through him in his new edit "No Agenda."Trey Jones latest edit "No Fun" needed a lot of trips, a lot of spot searching, and a lot of filming. Luckily for us that means a lot of clips were left on the cutting room floor. Make sure you don't miss all the amazing clips that just couldn't fit into the final video and watch "No Fun. B-sides" now!Ed’s art and photography are unmistakable, from his early board graphics to career-spanning photo books. Take a tour of his home studio and learn about his process and inspiration - then go make something of your own.Manderson unleashes a torrent of switch moves and manuals with incomparable style from Ventura to The City. Raney, Teddy, and little brother Jake elevate the experience.Mike Vallely's injury stories are the stuff of legend. In our latest 'Battle Scars' he goes deep into the scar tissue to recount some of his best/worst ones. FYI: If you see Mike V slam then get up and start running, you know he's f'ed up. Like, real bad.After winning every major contest during the 2018 season, Chloe Kim became the top women’s superpipe snowboarder in the world at the age of 17. In what came as a surprise to many, in October of 2019 Chloe released a YouTube video announcing that she would be taking a break from competition that season and attend Princeton University instead. The years of rigorous competition schedules, obligations, training, and more were impacting her mental well-being and left little time for Chloe to discover who she really was, or to determine her own path. “I don’t want anyone to think I’m about to retire or anything like that - that’s not it. I just need some Chloe-time! I need to be a human, I need to be a normal kid for once, because I haven’t been able to do that my whole life. So I just wanted to give myself one year, the first time in seven years, to give myself a break from competing,” said Chloe.A short story about Nole Cossart's experimental journey into 1930's surfboard building.isele Bruhwiler moved to Tofino when the now renowned Canadian surf town was nothing more than a small fishing village. Since then, she has raised an entire family of pro-surfers, but did so the old way, showing them how to sail and live off the land. Despite speaking a different language and being generations apart, Gisele and her grandson Kalum share an unconditional love for the ocean and this primitive lifestyle that's been lost with changing times.Artist and photographer Richard Mosse reveals the stories behind the making of his film, 'The Enclave’ (2013), in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The film was shown in the Irish Pavilion at the 55th Venice Biennale and was the 2014 winner of the Deutsche Börse Photography Prize.Water will erase Newtok, Alaska. To keep their culture and community intact, the Yup’ik residents must relocate their entire village upriver while battling government inertia. They will become some of America’s first climate refugees. This is a film about a village seeking justice in the face of climate disaster.Photo: Kike Abelleira