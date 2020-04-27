Movies For Your Monday

Jordie Lunn - Sun Peaks Shred:
Jord ripping in the bike park.
Down Memory Lane:
Took a trip down memory lane and put this piece together with some of my favourite shots and memories. A little feel good edit that hopefully will get you excited to get out there and ride your bike. Enjoy your weekend everyone!
Weekend Slayer - Episode 7 - Sunshine Coast:
Presented by Coast Gravity Park. Riders: Curtis Robinson, Dylan Dunkerton, Paul Genovese, Logan Peat, Intern, Aussie, and Stephane. Produced by Eric Lawrenuk, and filmed by Kaz Yamamura.
Bicycle Therapy:
Long-time riding buddies Spencer and Donny have grown apart in their riding ways. One is the ultra XC hardtail guy and the other is stuck in a world of downhill (and Rainer). How can they reconcile their differences? Fortunately, Dr. Paddy White, a highly unlicensed therapist has just the thing: The all-new Hei Hei CR.
Forget Middle Earth, This is Middle Hill:
New Zealand is well known for its great riding and relaxed vibe - well, we think we found the pinnacle of that. Forget Middle Earth this is, Middle Hill. They recently opened the gates to their Merino station come, Bike Park so we stopped in to catch a few laps with the founders G & Morgz.
Losing It At Hardline:
Back when racing was a thing.
Vintage Video Series Ep 2 - Rapture CX Bike:
Lars takes us through the release video for the Rapture CX bike.
High Speed Kamloops POV:
Levi Heise, Dustin McDonald, and Scott Cooke rip local trail post work.
Homestead:
Prior to the start of social distancing roomies Dennis Enarson, Corey Walsh, and Jason Watts set out to build the ultimate backyard ramp. When the sun went down so did the heavy riding. Video: Christian Rigal.
Dennis Enarson's Caps Lock Video:
A true classic.
Vans Presents - Credits:
Just under a year in the making, Credits celebrates the diverse energy and personalities of the global women’s skate community directed by Shari White. With a talented cast led by three underground favourites - Una Farrar, Breana Geering, and Fabiana Delfino - the film highlights the unique, individual style and expression of a group of friends that skate, hang and travel together. Other featured riders: Beatrice Domond, Cher Strauberry, Clara Solar, Poppy Olsen, Helena Long, Adelaide Norris, Dayana Young, and director Shari White herself.
DC Shoes' "#WESKREMER" Part:
No better way to kick off 4/20 than with Wes getting down to Del. The good hemmies Evan Smith, T-Funk, Alexis Ramirez and The Gov get in the mix, too. Get your wake and skate on.
Volcom's "Born to Blew" Video:
Psycho skating, rental bike destruction and messing with the locals, the Volcom dudes make mayhem their motto in Germany. GT, Doobie, Lintell, Provost, Pfanner and the crew put a heavy one in the books. Hop in and hang on.
Japanalog:
A Super 8mm project shot in late January 2020, cruising around Hokkaido in a pop-top van with three smelly dudes and a crap ton of good times. This is a "one roll" project, meaning that all footage was shot continually onto a single roll of Super 8 film in my estate-sale purchased Leicina Super, and played back with no editing. Can't wait to shoot more film, it's so exciting to shoot something and then wait for months before you can see if you got the shot!
The Fifty - Ep. 26 - The Sickle, ID - "Marriage Test in the Mountains"
The classic line call "The Sickle" in the Sawtooth Mountains of Idaho is a ski line that at first sight, just begs to be skied. It's a visual beacon that draws all eyes in with its dramatic, arcing, cleave in the side of Hortsmann Peak. This steep and narrow line combined with an adventurous and arduous approach served to be the perfect line for Cody Townsend to introduce the world of ice axes, crampons and laboriously long ski tours to his award winning, world champion, professional freeride skier wife, Elyse Saugstad. Though decorated as one of the most accomplished freeskiers of all time, the world of ski mountaineering is completely new to Saugstad and served up a day in the mountains that was the ultimate test of a marriage.
The Silver in the Sea | A Herring Story:
In March of the past few years, ecologyst has sent a film crew to document the last remaining herring fishery in the Salish Sea. In this new short film, The Silver in the Sea, we bear witness to the severe mismanagement of the fishery of this foundational species, and explore what will happen if we do not let the herring swim freely long enough to rebound from centuries of overfishing. The film is directed by Cam William MacArthur from ecologyst, Deirdre Leowinata from Pacific Wild, and Locky MacLean. It is produced by ecologyst in partnership with Conservancy Hornby Island, Pacific Wild, and SeaLegacy
Real Rock - An Urban Climbing Experience:
In the last 100 years, humans have discovered no new mountains. As the last remaining first ascents of the world are claimed, there’s only one direction climbing can go: to the cities.. Drew Herder, Director, and Costar of Real Rock — An Urban Climbing Experience, explains his latest project, “It’s Front Range dirtbags pushing their boundaries with a counter-culture approach to climbing in Metropolitan areas.”
Studying Coronaviruses - Vectors to Vaccines:
Infectious disease researchers Dr. Tracey Goldstein and Dr. Koen Van Rompay discuss the process of detecting and identifying a new coronavirus, and the steps needed to develop a vaccine.
Abstract - The Art of Design | Paula Scher - Graphic Design:
Step inside the minds of the most innovative designers in a variety of disciplines and learn how design impacts every aspect of life. In this episode: Graphic designer Paula Scher paints with words, developing the visual language of iconic brands and institutions around the world.
DamNation:
This film explores the evolution of our national attitude from pride in big dams as engineering wonders to the growing awareness that our own future is bound to the life and health of wild rivers. Produced by Matt Stoecker & Travis Rummel. Directed by Ben Knight & Travis Rummel.
