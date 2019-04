Movies For Your Monday

Oszkar Nagy's Winter Trip to California:

Kranked 8 Revolve - Coastal Crew:

Dive - Into The Deep Woods:

Farwell Canyon Partyride:

Ray George - 2018 Highlights:

Filmmaker On Hardtail - Paul Fisson:

MCBP Opening Weekend 2019:

Weird & Revered in Panama:

Back On Home Dirt:

"Kooks Only" - The Privateer Story of Dsendit Racing:

Haro BMX - Lisbon:

Andriy Podoba x BSD:

Real Street 2019 - Chase Webb:

Real Street 2019 - Chris Joslin:

Real Street 2019 - Jamie Foy:

02 - Centuripe - Ski The World:

The Fifty - Ep. 9 - Pontoon Peak:

The Engelberg Express:

Koktuli Wild:

Oszkar Nagy and filmer Viktor Csaczar take a winter road trip in California in search of something different.A classic video part.Freeriding in North Kyushu, Japan. Rider: Momo.Riders: Dylan Sheffer, Ewan Fafard, Bryce Piwek.With a little 2019 sprinkled in there.That's what happens, when I pass through my lens.Opening weekend of the 2019 Mountain Creek Bike Park Season.For the past three years, we have been working on a DVD entitled, "Vagabond Squad." To promote our upcoming full-length project, we will be dropping weekly web videos leading up to the May 11 premiere in Edmonton.Jacob is back home and shredding after racing the first two rounds of the EWS!"Kooks Only" is the motto of Dsendit Racing - a crew of rippers raised in California. As they enter the 2019 race season, the team has been hard at work planning race trips, training for the season, and hammering out some creative edits. Hope you enjoy![BVanzacs - Don't Get A Job: Queenstown has become the home of the Vanzacs. Year in, year out we spend our summers sampling some of the best riding, night life, and good times. This edit is everything this crew lives for and we hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.In March of 2019 the Haro team traveled to Portugal to explore the cobblestone laced streets of Lisbon to find and ride all the hidden gems that this beautiful European city has to offer. We would like to thank The Crew: Ryan Nyquist, Mike Gray, Matthias Dandois, Dennis Enarson, and Chad Kerley for riding their hearts out every single day. Doeby for filming and editing the hell out of this project and also Robin Pearson and Hugo Almeida for being the best people, friends, and guides we could ask for! Video: Doeby Huynh.The level of precision and technicality that you see across the board these days in street riding is out of hand, and right up there with them is BSD Worldwide Crew's Andriy Podoba. Tech lines or kinked rails, this Ukrainian has it all. Filmed over 2018 on the streets of Italy, Poland, Latvia, and Ukraine.Watch Chase Webb and filmer/editor Chris Ray’s entry into Real Street 2019.Watch Chris Joslin and filmer/editor Mike Manzoori’s entry into Real Street 2019.Watch Jamie Foy and filmer/editor Kaylanne Diaz’s entry into Real Street.Behind the scenes on Candide Thovex's Ski The World video.The weather window for the strike mission to Alaska continues to hold. Yet the real question is will one of the most prized, exposed and magnificent lines in the Chugach be skiable. Staring Points North Heli Tour Camp guides Brennan Lagasse and Jeff Dostie, Ming Poon, Bjarne Salen and Cody Townsend. This episode dedicated to Dave Treadway.Professional skier, Johan Jonsson, takes a train on a romantic adventure to Engelberg, Switzerland — a formerly monastic ski town in the Alps, that is to Swedes what Whistler is to Aussies — and stays at Ski Lodge Engelberg, just like any ski tourist would, albeit any ski tourist with decent tastes and relatively deep pockets; this is Switzerland after all. The Ski Lodge gave us a few nights in their tiniest room in exchange for Instagram posts — the only currency we could pay in — which may or may not have been worth it for them. No one wanted to sponsor this video, but we made it anyways, mostly to create the illusion of success.At the heart of the Alaskan Pebble Mine controversy, the Koktuli River winds its way through the Alaskan bushland from its source at Frying Pan Lake to Bristol Bay. Known for the salmon that return to the region each year in epic proportions to spawn and die, disrupting the landscape vital to this eco-system would devastate the fishery, its industry and peripheral wildlife tourism industries as well. This massive project would set a dangerous new precedent for mining and development in the Bristol Bay region and all of Alaska. Growing up on the banks of the Kenai River, Brendan Wells has a strong connection to Alaska, its landscape and wildlife, its history and future. Which is why, intrigued by this remote area and the threats the watershed faces, he and three friends took a more intimate approach to the controversy by experiencing wild Alaska in the spirit of river adventure. savebristolbay.org Photo: FRNZ To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here