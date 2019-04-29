Movies For Your Monday

Oszkar Nagy's Winter Trip to California:
Oszkar Nagy and filmer Viktor Csaczar take a winter road trip in California in search of something different.
Kranked 8 Revolve - Coastal Crew:
A classic video part.
Dive - Into The Deep Woods:
Freeriding in North Kyushu, Japan. Rider: Momo.
Farwell Canyon Partyride:
Riders: Dylan Sheffer, Ewan Fafard, Bryce Piwek.
Ray George - 2018 Highlights:
With a little 2019 sprinkled in there.
Filmmaker On Hardtail - Paul Fisson:
That's what happens, when I pass through my lens.
MCBP Opening Weekend 2019:
Opening weekend of the 2019 Mountain Creek Bike Park Season.
Weird & Revered in Panama:
For the past three years, we have been working on a DVD entitled, "Vagabond Squad." To promote our upcoming full-length project, we will be dropping weekly web videos leading up to the May 11 premiere in Edmonton.
Back On Home Dirt:
Jacob is back home and shredding after racing the first two rounds of the EWS!
"Kooks Only" - The Privateer Story of Dsendit Racing:
"Kooks Only" is the motto of Dsendit Racing - a crew of rippers raised in California. As they enter the 2019 race season, the team has been hard at work planning race trips, training for the season, and hammering out some creative edits. Hope you enjoy!
Vanzacs - Don't Get A Job: Queenstown has become the home of the Vanzacs. Year in, year out we spend our summers sampling some of the best riding, night life, and good times. This edit is everything this crew lives for and we hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.
Haro BMX - Lisbon:
In March of 2019 the Haro team traveled to Portugal to explore the cobblestone laced streets of Lisbon to find and ride all the hidden gems that this beautiful European city has to offer. We would like to thank The Crew: Ryan Nyquist, Mike Gray, Matthias Dandois, Dennis Enarson, and Chad Kerley for riding their hearts out every single day. Doeby for filming and editing the hell out of this project and also Robin Pearson and Hugo Almeida for being the best people, friends, and guides we could ask for! Video: Doeby Huynh.
Andriy Podoba x BSD:
The level of precision and technicality that you see across the board these days in street riding is out of hand, and right up there with them is BSD Worldwide Crew's Andriy Podoba. Tech lines or kinked rails, this Ukrainian has it all. Filmed over 2018 on the streets of Italy, Poland, Latvia, and Ukraine.
Real Street 2019 - Chase Webb:
Watch Chase Webb and filmer/editor Chris Ray’s entry into Real Street 2019.
Real Street 2019 - Chris Joslin:
Watch Chris Joslin and filmer/editor Mike Manzoori’s entry into Real Street 2019.
Real Street 2019 - Jamie Foy:
Watch Jamie Foy and filmer/editor Kaylanne Diaz’s entry into Real Street.
02 - Centuripe - Ski The World:
Behind the scenes on Candide Thovex's Ski The World video.
The Fifty - Ep. 9 - Pontoon Peak:
The weather window for the strike mission to Alaska continues to hold. Yet the real question is will one of the most prized, exposed and magnificent lines in the Chugach be skiable. Staring Points North Heli Tour Camp guides Brennan Lagasse and Jeff Dostie, Ming Poon, Bjarne Salen and Cody Townsend. This episode dedicated to Dave Treadway.
The Engelberg Express:
Professional skier, Johan Jonsson, takes a train on a romantic adventure to Engelberg, Switzerland — a formerly monastic ski town in the Alps, that is to Swedes what Whistler is to Aussies — and stays at Ski Lodge Engelberg, just like any ski tourist would, albeit any ski tourist with decent tastes and relatively deep pockets; this is Switzerland after all. The Ski Lodge gave us a few nights in their tiniest room in exchange for Instagram posts — the only currency we could pay in — which may or may not have been worth it for them. No one wanted to sponsor this video, but we made it anyways, mostly to create the illusion of success.
Koktuli Wild:
At the heart of the Alaskan Pebble Mine controversy, the Koktuli River winds its way through the Alaskan bushland from its source at Frying Pan Lake to Bristol Bay. Known for the salmon that return to the region each year in epic proportions to spawn and die, disrupting the landscape vital to this eco-system would devastate the fishery, its industry and peripheral wildlife tourism industries as well. This massive project would set a dangerous new precedent for mining and development in the Bristol Bay region and all of Alaska. Growing up on the banks of the Kenai River, Brendan Wells has a strong connection to Alaska, its landscape and wildlife, its history and future. Which is why, intrigued by this remote area and the threats the watershed faces, he and three friends took a more intimate approach to the controversy by experiencing wild Alaska in the spirit of river adventure. savebristolbay.org
