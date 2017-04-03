Movies For Your Monday

Tassie Grown - A Tasmanian MTB Film: Featuring 10 Tassie riders shredding trails, around Hobart, Launceston and Derby in Tasmania, Australia. A Magneir Media Film In association with Apex Media & Alec Weaver Productions Featuring Thomas Booth, Nick Plumb, Dan Booker, Flinders Johnston, Andy Butler, Angus Reid, Andy Grant, Harry Nichols, Aidan Peterson, Kaelan Durbin, and Ollie Tice.









Kendall Mclean - Island Essence: Kendall showing the true essence of Vancouver Island. #longlivechainsaw









Free Candy Tour - E1: A Verification Situation: The Free Radicals go on tour.









Bluecastle: Hiking is rough.









Adventum: The visit.









IDK Volume 1: Footage from the summer and fall of 2016. Riders: Matt Monod, Sam McConnery, and Josh Fultz-Veinotte.









Ride Down Istanbul: Video: Bulut Şahin and Ömer Günyaz.









Jason Bohl: Jason takes his new Santa Cruz V10 for a rip in the Bay Area.









Hollywood - Ty Bennett: Taking a lap down Hollywood at Beacon Hill in Spokane, WA.









Hunt VI: The story of 220 miles, 26 hours, and 32,000ft through the San Gabriel Mountains as a group of hunters ride the equivalent elevation gain to Mt. Everest and then some.









Young Nicholi: Crankworx Rotorua slopestyle champ Nicholi Rogatkin, age 9.









Vans BMX Illustrated - Ty Morrow - Full Segment: Ty Morrow searched the streets of Perth, Melbourne, Los Angeles and Arizona for this one-of-a-kind video part with technical lines and heavy spots that you only want to visit once.









Grow Up - Aaron Ross - Full Segment: He's still got it.









RADAR - Tyler "Squints" Imel: Episode 3: Tyler Imel (better known as “Squints”) recently put the finishing touches on his latest part, which will be airing this weekend. In this first episode of his RADAR series, we go back to the very beginning: the vertically challenged ollies of an eight-year-old and the old stomping grounds that shaped the wild man we know today. By episode three you’ll understand that Squints—perhaps more than most—has his eyes wide open.









Tyler "Squints" Imel - RADAR Part: Ladies and gentlemen, the latest part from the one and only Squints.









BJ Baldwin’s Recoil 4 in Cuba: BJ Baldwin's 850-horsepower trophy truck rips through the streets of Havana, Cuba for the most epic drive the car-crazy country has every witnessed.









Fever Island: Patrick Gudauskas takes a trip.









When The Mountains Were Wild: On the search for mountain wilderness in Europe a crew of five snowboarders/skiers/filmmakers drove down from Austria through several Balkan countries and witnessed the debris of the Yugoslavian war for the first time. Their destination was the incredibly beautiful and wild Valbona Valley where time had seemed to stand still for a long time. After studying vague maps, checking weather conditions they found themselves on a 25km hike to a promising looking zone in the heart of these mountains and came to a stop in a little abandoned shepherd hut. Six days of heavy snowstorm later the crew woke up in Freeride heaven and enjoyed a well-earned magic day in the snow. Watch the movie and see what more craziness our team faced on this wonderful journey.









The Birth Of A Dugout Canoe: This is a documentary movie uncovering the difficult and time consuming process of making traditional expanded dugout canoe using mostly traditional hand tools and techniques.











