Movies For Your Monday

Mixtape #1 - British Columbia:
On any Saturday, BC locals are riding lines that used to be reserved strictly for ender shots in feature riding segments. Up here, “any Saturday” is everyday really. Because when an entire scene instinctually pushes their level, what was once seen as exceptional becomes average, and so the story goes. Out here, the currency is style. And for many riders in BC, this is what drives their pursuit. Conduits of creativity, Caleb Holonko, Yoann Barelli, Kirsten Van Horne, and Jesse Munden inject their unique spin into familiar and unfamiliar terrain in Pemberton, Kamloops and Vancouver’s North Shore. Losing touch, with what “normal” is, in the best possible way. Up close and personal, there's an energy, a vitality to the scene that reveals a lot about the culture of the sport. By taking an artful look at the places where the action occurs, ABUS Mixtape series offers a modern snapshot of what’s really happening in some of the world’s most influential riding scenes. Video: Andre Nutini, Liam Mullany, David Peacock, and Max McCulloch.
Talus Turk - All Around:
We've watched Talus Turk evolve from the local grom, to a true freeride athlete. Whatever bike he is riding, Talus displays two wheel mastery as he rips jumps, trails and gnarly freeride features in his new film "All Around."
Solo - Make Every Ride An Adventure:
The open (gravel) road. When nothing stands between you and the horizon. It doesn’t matter if you’re chasing mountains or vast open plains, there’s something hypnotic about the call of gravel less travelled. Rocky Mountain athlete and former Elite Road Racer, Ryan Anderson, takes to the remote roads of Saskatchewan on his new Carbon Solo. Rising and falling with the curvature of the sun. The familiar unknown of travelling by bike. Dipping in and out of civilization for a good cup of coffee. Pushing the pace to outrun storms, not opponents, and setting up camp in the summer hum of dusk. Soak it up. Make every ride an adventure. Video: Liam Mullany.
Dylan Levesque - Countdown:
The 2023 World Cup Downhill season is coming up fast. Scott Factory DH rider and Race Face athlete Dylan Levesque sets up the season with a high-speed shred through Bikepark Schladming in perfect fall conditions. Shot on beautiful Kodak Motion Picture Film complemented by Phantom 4k ultra-slow-motion.
Russ Fountain - Freeride Passion Project:
This edit caps off countless hours running the saw, hammering nails, and slinging dirt on my trail. A passion project years in the making, mostly as a solo trail-troll lurking around the deep dark woods. The occasional dig party around a big fire or help from friends to build a big feature over a couple cold ones really made this project possible. After tweaking lines and dialling in speed for the gaps, it feels amazing to reap the benefits of all that hard work and finally ride the complete line. Stoked to link all of these old school freeride features from top to bottom and call this trail complete. Video: Jer Van Walsh.
Andrew Clinkscales - My Kona:
Kona Ambassador Andrew Clinkscales gets after it on a bike. Street, trail, you name it, the dude's got style. With 18+ years of BMX under his belt, Andrew's roots in street riding come through in his mountain biking. Andrew lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico where, as a level 2 certified BICP coach he runs a coaching business called Clinkskills. Always stoked to take in a view from one of the many surrounding mesas, Andrew never takes a ride for granted. Video: Evan Green.
NOBL Launches Oval Rear Wheel:
At NOBL, building custom mountain bike wheels by hand has always been a labour of love. Today, we’re thrilled to bring that passion to the public with an exciting new product our entire team has poured their hearts and souls into. After recognizing that improvements to bike geometry had reached a plateau in recent years, our leadership team flew down to MOAB this fall to ride bikes and search for the next great idea. The development meetings became so explosive, we never left our Airbnb. Through what we now term “sensory-deprivation vision boarding”, we spent three days without food or water and challenged ourselves to share new ideas without speaking out loud. At the conclusion of the trip, it it was clear to everyone in attendance that the future of mountain biking is oval. With that in mind, we’re excited to announce that we are rebranding to NOVL Wheels, effective immediately. We truly cannot wait for the rest of the industry, and our loyal customers to enjoy the oval fruits of our labour. Sincerely, Christopher Arruda, Brand Manager - NOVL Wheels. Video: Max McCulloch.
Martha Gill - Crankworx Chronicles - Rotorua, NZ:
Here it is! I'm excited to bring you episode 1 of my Crankworx Chronicles, a video series that will document my 2023 season as I compete in every event of the Crankworx World Tour. I hope you guys enjoy this - I'm already looking forward to the next race in Cairns!
Year 45 Edit:
Year 45 of riding in Colorado and Whistler and enjoying good times with the family!
RainBird WoodridgeMTB Trail Support Foundation:
A tribute edit to two amazing people. Thank you for the support from our friends at Psychlona for giving us permission to use their incredible song that deals with loss/tragedy and overcoming grief.
Nathan Williams - Etnies Chapters - Unseen Footage:
During an era where they had one of the most revered and well-rounded teams in modern-day BMX, etnies released the full length video “CHAPTERS” in 2017. With 35 trips over a period of three years, throughout 15 countries, at both legendary and new spots, the team shared good times, friendships, sometimes adversity, and have shed blood, sweat, and tears, along with groundbreaking and sometimes downright scary feats. Nathan Williams compiled enough unused footage for his ender "Chapters" section to essentially have a second part. Nathan put in work for his section, and these previously unseen clips are pretty outrageous, even six years after the release of "Chapters." He's one of the greatest to ever do it."
Jason Watts - Vans BMX Illustrated - Full Part:
Jason Watts brings new meaning to style with his first full-part for Vans BMX by riding everything from bowls to street to trails and drains - you’ve never seen some of these moves before. From San Diego to LA, Las Vegas and Australia - Jason’s style bleeds through on anything you put in front of him with only a bag of candy and soda to keep his fire burning.
Gary Young - Vans BMX Illustrated - Full Part:
Gary Young steps his game up for one of his most insane video parts to date with footage from all over the world and spots that didn’t seem possible to ride. This Nora Cup nominated video part carries a heavy vibe and even heavier tricks for the San Diego native who only gets stronger with age.
Landon Skates:
This is Landon Zanfardino, and he's a skateboarder. His desire is to compete in the X-Games & the Olympics, and he has a lot of determination to get him there. Landon's determination has been built by a love for his craft, that has aided him in also overcoming a rare disease called Addison’s disease. In the mini doc, he and his family share their experience with Addison's in hopes of educating the public, and giving hope to those with it.
Backwash:
A video by Matt Bublitz.
Godspeed:
A skate film directed by Davonte Jolly.
BPC❤:
Big thanks to everyone involved in skiing, we love you!
255 km/h:
Tel un avion, à 255,5 km/h, on ne voyait que son ombre passer sur la piste de Chabrières à Vars et ses 98 % de pente. Ce matin, le Haut-Alpin Simon Billy est devenu le nouvel homme le plus rapide du monde sur les skis et a décroché l’or mondial, à l’occasion de la finale du championnat du monde de vitesse organisé dans sa station de Vars. Le skieur de 31 ans passe devant l'italien Ivan Origone qui détenait le précédent record depuis 2016 avec 254,958km/h.
Ascend:
Mina Bakhshi, Haniya Tavasoli and Rabia Hussain had a fair amount of latitude for women in Afghanistan, able to pursue their education, go to work, and explore hobbies and interests. Joining Ascend, a nonprofit organization teaching leadership and rock climbing to women, gave them the chance to test their personal and cultural limits and explore the mountains of their home country. But when the Taliban took over in August 2021, Ascend became their one chance to escape a regime that would restrict their freedoms and future. While the women of Ascend were being resettled in other countries with volunteer host families from Ascend’s network—often other climbers wanting to help—Merryn Venugopal and Michelle Pellette, two members of Yosemite Search and Rescue, were also looking to find ways to support fellow climbers in need. They invited the women to spend a week in Yosemite, where they could safely reunite and find solace in the climbing community. Now, as they build new lives in a country separated from their families, the women find that meeting other climbers in Yosemite is also a connection to home. Video: Kathryn Francis & Campbell Brewer.
Duct Tape & Dreams:
"Duct Tape and Dreams: Reviving the Soapbox Derby at McLaren Park" captures the essence of SFMOMA’s first artist Soapbox Derby in more than forty years: the creativity, collaboration, and exuberance of everyone who participated — and, of course, all that exciting downhill action! After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was time to bring art outside the museum’s walls. On April 10, 2022, SFMOMA revived the legendary artists’ soapbox derby — first organized by the museum in 1975 — and thousands of people lined the curving hill of McLaren Park’s Shelley Drive to watch the action unfold. Selected by invitation and an open call, more than 250 artists and fabricators collaborated on art-on-wheels to compete for thirty artist-designed trophies. The cars took numerous forms, including recognizable food items, animals, everyday objects, and tributes to our local landscape. All of them capture the spirit of radical joy that this event brought to our creative community and to the people of the San Francisco Bay Area. Directors: Ian Watt and RJ Kosineski
