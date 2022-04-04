Movies For Your Monday

So Far… We’ve Made It This Far:
Shot over eight days in a remote subrange of the Chilcotin mountains, 'So Far… We’ve Made It This Far' is a film about adventure, the bonds that form when you’re constantly on the edge of mental and physical limits, and the beauty behind the suffering of deep backcountry exploration. An adventure film by Peter Wojnar.
Hard Grit - Craig Evans:
Loamers are easy - soft, grippy, forgiving. Craig Evans is hard, talented and relentless, which is how he's able to make some of Yorkshire's greasiest, squarest rocks look like a flow trail. Pull up a chair and a pint of ale for four minutes of savagely poetic riding on places tires have never been before.
A Trail Builder Wakes From Hibernation - MTB Earth:
Spring has arrived! Our subterranean camera witnesses a mountain bicycle trail builder wake from hibernation.
Max Nerurkar - Exhibit Fun:
Combining art, skate, music and riding. For Max Nerurkar, it’s all about fun.
Eau De Shore no.2 - Seymour:
Vancouver’s North Shore mountains are home to some of the world’s best mountain bike trails. Three riding areas, Seymour, Fromme, and Cypress, each come with their own unique take on the steep terrain on offer at the southern tip of the Coast Mountain Range. Each has a defined style of trails, brought to life by the builders and riders that call that terrain home. However, they all share the steep, deep, and wet geographic landscape that culminates the essence of Vancouver’s North Shore. A distinct aroma rises from the decomposing cedar logs, duff, loam, and moss to create a damp, musty yet sweet smell. When this aroma hits your nostrils as you pedal to the top of a trail or get out of the shuttle truck, it triggers memories of rides past and prompts your body for the next steep technical descent. This smell is the Eau De Shore.
Boogie Nights Reimagined:
After a year of relentless weather, Kona Canada’s sponsored trail Boogie Nights on Mt Seymour was in dire need of some love and upgrades. Our team of volunteers, in partnership with the NSMBA, worked tirelessly throughout the winter to bring new life to the trail. We are stoked to share the fruits of their labor with you. Video: Eric Lawrenuk
Finn Iles - Shredding In Portugal With Francisco Pardal:
Rupert Walker, Tommy, and Finn Iles spent a week in Portugal filming before the first World Cup and this is what we came up with! We split our time between the Lousa World Cup track and Francisco Pardal’s home track. We owe Francisco a huge thank you for the hospitality along the way. He put a lot of time into the build and we got to be the first to film on it. Hope you enjoy!
Dane Jewett - Rolling Out:
Here's a little video project my brother and I have been working on the past couple weeks. Hope you enjoy! Video: Jakob Jewett.
World's First Helium Infused Wheels:
Here at NOBL, we’ve been working tirelessly for years to advance carbon rim technology in the pursuit of giving our valued customers every advantage possible when out on the trails. Today, we’re proud to announce our most exceptional product yet, the HE37. These rims share the same profile and specs as our TR37 rims, with one distinct and incredible advantage: They’re infused with Helium. The brilliant engineers at NOBL HQ have discovered a way to infuse Helium directly into the carbon layup, trapping layer upon layer of this glorious gas between every carbon fiber filament. The results were unbelievable at first, the rims became lighter than air. This new technology will increase acceleration, make climbing easier, improve liveliness on the trail, and is guaranteed to double, or even triple your bunny hop height.
Niklas Tilk - Ain't Done Yet:
Hold on to your horses, Niklas Tilk spent one year travelling around Europe crushing every spot in sight. From tech freecoaster lines to deadman gaps; this video goes to show why Niklas is one of the most progressive 26" street riders out there. Enjoy 12 minutes of VX street goodness.
Trey Jones - Again & Again:
We have always been a fan of Trey Jones and watching him grow up in the BMX community has been nothing short of amazing. From his own unique style of riding to the events he puts on, his passion is obvious, 100% BMX'er, which is what we are. Enjoy this edit and what's to come as Trey rejoins the Cult Crew.
Civilized - Dillon Lloyd:
The man, the myth, the Buck. Wethepeople Pro Dillon Lloyd throws down for a brand new video filmed in his home of Montreal.
Colony BMX In Arizona:
Join Steve Woodward, Paddy Gross, and Joey Battaglia for a 6-day trip in Arizona doing it for Colony BMX.
Riley Hawk's "Nepotism" Part:
Riley flies down rails and attacks some banks while Turnstile stomps the soundtrack.
Video Days - Jason Lee Part:
Jason Lee's part from "Video Days," originally released in 1991. A Spike Jonze skateboard film.
How Skateboarding Went HD:
A history of the camera that pushed skateboarding into HD: the Panasonic HPX-170.The HPX (and its older brother, the HVX) have become the weapon of choice for some of skating’s most influential filmmakers. But why?
Digital vs. Practical Shots in Mad Max: Fury Road:
TIFF's very own Matt Brown (The Cinema of Survival: Mad Max Fury Road) on how audiences received and celebrated the practical elements of Mad Max: Fury Road, the eye-popping fourth entry in George Miller’s post-apocalyptic action series, in an increasingly digitally forward landscape.
Surfers Not Street Children:
Surfers Not Street Children is a charity that uses surfing to intervene in the lives of children living on the street in South Africa and Mozambique. Stance had the idea to give the team an experience that would not only last them a lifetime but also inspire thousands of street children back home to turn from street life to surf life. So I met the guys in Edinburgh and set off to document the journey through the Scottish highlands and up to a promising looking surf forecast in Thurso. From drinking Iron Bru, witnessing snow, feeding wild stags, learning about Shinty, and tucking into pumping Scottish barrels, there were many firsts on the trip and was a a real pleasure to experience these with the crew along the way.
Monumental - Skiing Our National Parks:
A ski film unlike any other, Monumental - Skiing Our National Parks, celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the U.S. National Park Service by paying homage to these monuments of nature and solitude, reminding us skiers where we came from, and that we belong to something greater than ourselves. Part-documentary and part action-adventure film, Monumental follows contemporary explorers through the lens of KGB Productions, with skiers Andy Mahre, Lynsey Dyer, Griffin Post, Colter Hinchliffe, Kalen Thorien, Greg Hill, Max Hammer, and Connery Lundin at Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Glacier National Park, and Olympic National Park.
A True, Loyal Friend Indeed - Steam Of Life:
In this clip from 'Steam of Life,' a Finnish man describes one of his best friends. Now, we've all heard of "man's best friend" before, but when this man's friend reveals himself, his identity is surprisingly funny and unexpected! From a land of long, dark winters comes 'Steam of Life,' a moody, comic and moving study of Finnish men as framed by the national obsession with the sauna. There, they come together to sweat out not only the grime of contemporary life, but also their grief, hopes, joys and memories. Beautifully and hauntingly shot, the acclaimed film provides a surprising glimpse into the lives of Finnish men and a remarkable depiction of the troubled and often reticent hearts of contemporary Western men.
Photo: Kaz Yamamura
0 Comments
Post a Comment