Movies For Your Monday

Reece Wallace - Flight Path:
Reece Wallace goes absolutely HUGE in his latest video Flight Path. Video: Matt Butterworth.
Early Season Riding:
Knox and the bottom of Smith Creek.
Forgotten Fall:
Here are some forgotten shots from last year during a cold fall day in Switzerland. Nothing extreme just a nice trail and an amazing forest. Enjoy.
Ed Masters Introduces VHS:
Video: @interrobangstudios
In The Wake - Max Morgan:
The sound of the crowd, the chaos of the event, and the preparation to be at your best... with races canceled or delayed for the foreseeable future, Max Morgan takes to silence and reconnects with the reason why he lives between the tape. It is about the ride and in the wake of change, we must remember that this too shall pass. Video: Jack Berg.
Jayden Fraser At Home:
Jayden ripping in Nannup.
Quarantined:
A mashup from the last few years to help with the self-isolation boredom.
Jason Bohl Rides Top Flite:
Riding my local DH trail in Idaho.
Knock Em Down - Cult Crew:
Dakota Roche, Corey Walsh, and an absolutely stacked crew throwing down.
Ender Ender - Nathan Williams:
Our DIG Ender Ender series returns! Kink's ''Champagne'' full length video was one of the most anticipated releases of 2019, and for good reason - it turned out to be an instant classic. Needless to say, Nathan Williams put out an epic section full of hammers, but his ender really blew everyone's socks off. Here's the full story behind the massive pegs hard three, from the man himself... GOAT MOVES.
Fingers Crossed - Episode 2:
Garrett flies to Malaga for riding the prototypes with Ruben. Featuring: Ruben Alcantara, Garrett Byrnes, and Ari Cruz.
Chris Joslin - Etnies Joslin 2:
An incredible new part from one of the all-time greats.
We Are Blood:
We Are Blood is a modern day skate epic featuring Paul Rodriguez and other top skateboarders as they travel the globe pushing the limits of what’s possible on a board and four wheels while celebrating the unconditional bond created by the simple act of skateboarding.
Am Scramble 2019:
For our 3rd annual Scramble, we assembled some of the best ams in the game for a whirlwind tear through Florida, before they elevate to the pro ranks. Every Hubba assault, yank-in, Kona conquest, and hotel freestyle explodes with the vigour of blazing talent on the cusp. Heavy trip.
Climbing Your Dreams:
A climber falls asleep on the subway and awakes in the rugged paradise of his own daydream. Directed by Josh Greenwood. Featuring Raheim Robinson. Cinematography and Editing by Benjamin Garst.
Rampage - Full Film with Chris Sharma:
In 1999, the 18 year old climbing phenom Chris Sharma roamed the American West with Obe Carrion in a beat up old RV, visiting the best emerging bouldering areas and establishing hundreds of problems. Rampage was one of the first films by Josh Lowell and Brett Lowell, and it helped launch the American bouldering revolution.
Candide Thovex - Quattro:
Classic off piste lines.
Candide Thovex - Ski The World:
Filmed on Planet Earth.
Mountain Of Storms:
Decades before #vanlife, five friends, piled into an Ford Econoline and set out from Ventura, California for the south of Chile. They surfed, skied, slept in a snow cave for 31 days and capped off their six-month road trip with a first ascent of Cerro Fitz Roy. And they captured the whole thing on film to create Mountain of Storms, the movie that became an underground legend and inspired a lifestyle (as well as the name of our company).
Coronavirus II - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver:
As the spread of coronavirus worsens in the US, John Oliver discusses how the government is handling the outbreak, how they’re not, and what we can do to help.
Photo: Dylan Sherrard
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment