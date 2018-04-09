Movies For Your Monday

''The Moment'' - Wade Simmons Segment: The Moment is an amazing documentary chronicling the origins of freeride.



The Thaw: Early Season Shredding with Agassiz, Hunter, Beers, and Vanderham.









Land Of The Free - Owen Marks: Owen keeping the scene moving here in Aptos. Riding one of the private zones, the progression never stops.









The Dark Season: Summer always seems like a dream in the dark, wet winters of coastal BC. Riding becomes more forced, requires more determination. However, those that set out onto the lonely trails in cold winter rain find the forests of the Pacific Northwest as they should be experienced: lovely, dark, and deep.









Pre-Season Training - Max McCulloch: Getting in some great pre-season training before the Enduro and XC season kicked off!









Cade Brock, Rambo, and Luke Whitlock at Zink's: Cade Brock, Luke Whitlock, and Robin Davis have a hammer session at Cam Zink's property. This is what a session with our crew looks like.









Ludwig Jaeger - RAW: Get ready to be blown away by Ludwig's steez and diversity on the bike as well as the richness of terrain that Mellowpark has to offer! Video: Christian Berger.









Intuition - David Schimmel: While the full video never came to light due to conflicting schedules and rain, Dave throws some of the heaviest stuff at our local riding spot, so the footage couldn't be wasted.









PNW steeps with The Kid: Jason Kasari takes his Knolly Delirium out for a rip on some steep tacky trails in the northwest.









Brandon Semenuk - RAW 100: Throwback to a classic.









Garrett Reynolds - Sydney Shredding: Reynolds takes to the streets of Australia.









Aaron Ross - Still Standing: He's definitely still got it.









Foreign Exchange - Germany: Craig Sime visits Felix Donat in his home town of Karlsruhe in Germany also hitting up spots in nearby Stuttgart.









Chad Muska - Feedback - Full Part: Classic.









RED Collective - Ty Evans: Ty Evans is a cinematographer/director known for pushing the boundaries of action sports filmmaking. Ty made a name for himself as a pioneer who incorporated high production value to skateboarding videos, and over time established himself in the industry as a technological innovator.









True: Plan B - Chris Joslin Pt. 1: Part 1 of Chris Joslin's legendary debut in Plan B: True.









Plan B - Chris Joslin Pt. 2: Part 2 of Chris Joslin's Plan B: True part.









Hokkaido Calling: “Is it possible to stand where no one has before?” In search for the less obvious, Sam Smoothy, Jeremie Heitz, and Dane Tudor set out to explore Hokkaido, an island with over 15 metres of annual snowfall. And in looking for something different, they found something else.





In Current: Rowing a wooden dory in the Grand Canyon is, to some, the most coveted job in the world. Amber Shannon is learning the tricks of the trade as she aims to become the next great boatmaster to conquer the Grand Canyon rapids.









