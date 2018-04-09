VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Apr 9, 2018
by Scott Secco  
''The Moment'' - Wade Simmons Segment: The Moment is an amazing documentary chronicling the origins of freeride. It's available now on iTunes.

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 5,474    Faves: 14    Comments: 3


#HuckCancer Fundraiser: Donate to an awesome cause and you could be rewarded with some great prizes.

Huck Cancer Fundraiser

by reecewallace
Views: 1,329    Faves: 7    Comments: 0


The Thaw: Early Season Shredding with Agassiz, Hunter, Beers, and Vanderham.

The Thaw

by tvanderham
Views: 14,903    Faves: 160    Comments: 2


Land Of The Free - Owen Marks: Owen keeping the scene moving here in Aptos. Riding one of the private zones, the progression never stops.

Land Of The Free - Owen Marks

by SANTACRUZ-SENDERS
Views: 2,073    Faves: 60    Comments: 18


The Dark Season: Summer always seems like a dream in the dark, wet winters of coastal BC. Riding becomes more forced, requires more determination. However, those that set out onto the lonely trails in cold winter rain find the forests of the Pacific Northwest as they should be experienced: lovely, dark, and deep.

The Dark Season

by skizzer
Views: 812    Faves: 21    Comments: 3


Pre-Season Training - Max McCulloch: Getting in some great pre-season training before the Enduro and XC season kicked off!

Pre-Season Sending - Max McCulloch

by victoriabiker13
Views: 166    Faves: 6    Comments: 0


Cade Brock, Rambo, and Luke Whitlock at Zink's: Cade Brock, Luke Whitlock, and Robin Davis have a hammer session at Cam Zink's property. This is what a session with our crew looks like.

Cade Brock, Rambo, and Luke Whitlock at Zinks

by cadebrock
Views: 450    Faves: 10    Comments: 1


Ludwig Jaeger - RAW: Get ready to be blown away by Ludwig's steez and diversity on the bike as well as the richness of terrain that Mellowpark has to offer! Video: Christian Berger.

Ludwig Jaeger - RAW

by ludwigjaeger
Views: 301    Faves: 15    Comments: 6


Intuition - David Schimmel: While the full video never came to light due to conflicting schedules and rain, Dave throws some of the heaviest stuff at our local riding spot, so the footage couldn't be wasted.

Intuition // David Schimmel

by CoffeeHouseMedia
Views: 287    Faves: 8    Comments: 6


PNW steeps with The Kid: Jason Kasari takes his Knolly Delirium out for a rip on some steep tacky trails in the northwest.

PNW steeps with The Kid

by fanatikbikeco
Views: 313    Faves: 6    Comments: 2


Brandon Semenuk - RAW 100: Throwback to a classic.



Garrett Reynolds - Sydney Shredding: Reynolds takes to the streets of Australia.



Aaron Ross - Still Standing: He's definitely still got it.



Foreign Exchange - Germany: Craig Sime visits Felix Donat in his home town of Karlsruhe in Germany also hitting up spots in nearby Stuttgart.



Chad Muska - Feedback - Full Part: Classic.



RED Collective - Ty Evans: Ty Evans is a cinematographer/director known for pushing the boundaries of action sports filmmaking. Ty made a name for himself as a pioneer who incorporated high production value to skateboarding videos, and over time established himself in the industry as a technological innovator.



True: Plan B - Chris Joslin Pt. 1: Part 1 of Chris Joslin's legendary debut in Plan B: True.



Plan B - Chris Joslin Pt. 2: Part 2 of Chris Joslin's Plan B: True part.



Hokkaido Calling: “Is it possible to stand where no one has before?” In search for the less obvious, Sam Smoothy, Jeremie Heitz, and Dane Tudor set out to explore Hokkaido, an island with over 15 metres of annual snowfall. And in looking for something different, they found something else.

In Current: Rowing a wooden dory in the Grand Canyon is, to some, the most coveted job in the world. Amber Shannon is learning the tricks of the trade as she aims to become the next great boatmaster to conquer the Grand Canyon rapids.



Timed Train Tables Got a new camera and wanted to make things complicated just for fun. I d seen this angle a while back but hadn t made use of it. We had a nice chilled session on Monday and noticed we ended up with 4 riders...so I got ready amp sent my request to the boys. They kept going for ages to get as synched as possible. We didn t manage to get all the tables perfectly clicked before dark but super happy on how this turned out.

Title Photo by: ericpalmer


